Cruiserweight Champions Jai Opetaia & Noel Mikaelian Collide in Co-Feature to Garcia vs. Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Zuffa Boxing and Ring world champion Jai Opetaia will face two-time world champion Noel Mikaelian on Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Opetaia vs. Mikaelian will serve as the co-feature to the welterweight super fight between reigning champion Ryan Garcia and British star Conor Benn. The entire Garcia vs. Benn card will stream exclusively on Paramount+ at no additional cost to subscribers in all markets globally outside of the UK and Ireland, where it will be available via DAZN PPV.

Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs), the Australian southpaw who ranks among the sport’s pound-for-pound best, will make the eighth defense of the Ring title he captured in July 2022. After three stoppage victories in 2025, Opetaia made history in March at ZUFFA BOXING 4, becoming the promotion’s inaugural champion with a one-sided decision over Brandon Glanton.

“This is a huge card, and I look forward to showing the world once again why I’m the best cruiserweight on the planet,” Opetaia said. “Credit to Noel for stepping up to the plate while others — yes, David Benavidez, I’m talking about you — continue to run and hide.”

“This is a massive fight for Jai, and it’s refreshing to see a top-tier cruiserweight step forward when so many continue to avoid the challenge,” said Mick Francis, Opetaia’s longtime manager. “He’s proud to defend the Zuffa Boxing and Ring titles on the biggest stage.”

“When I step into the ring on September 12 against Jai Opetaia in Las Vegas, I intend to defend my world championship. This is the fight I’ve wanted since becoming a two-time world champion, and I’m ready to deliver,” Mikaelian said. “I haven’t fought since December 2025 because of circumstances outside of my control. I refused to stay inactive. Champions are meant to defend their titles, and that’s exactly what I’m prepared to do.”

“My job has always been to put Noel in the best position to succeed. More than 60 days after Noel vs. David Benavidez was ordered, we still haven’t received a bona fide offer. Noel wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines any longer,” said Anthony Girges, Mikaelian’s advisor. “This isn’t just about two champions in Noel and Opetaia. It’s about protecting the integrity of the sport and making the fights the fans deserve.”

Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com.

Further event details, including additional undercard bouts, will be announced in the coming weeks.