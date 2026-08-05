FORMER WORLD CHAMPIONS “SHOWTIME” SHAWN PORTER & PAULIE MALIGNAGGI JOIN BROADCAST TEAM FOR “BUTTERFLY BRAWL” AT ICONIC SANTA MONICA PIER

Explosive Boxing Event Returns Saturday, August 22, With Stacked Card of Undefeated Fighters and Rising Prospects Benefiting Teen Cancer America

LOS ANGELES (August 5, 2026) — An all-star broadcast team featuring former world champions “Showtime” Shawn Porter and Paulie Malignaggi will call all the action for the upcoming “Butterfly Brawl,” the annual boxing/musical extravaganza set to light up the iconic Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The highly anticipated event pairs a stacked card of undefeated fighters and rising prospects with live entertainment, with all net ticket proceeds and sponsorship dollars benefiting Teen Cancer America in the fight against cancer.

Rounding out the broadcast team will be Akin “Ak” Reyes and Barak “Barak” Hess of All The Smoke’s Ring Champs. The popular duo will bring their signature energy and in-ring interviews to the broadcast. In addition, the veteran and versatile Lupe Contreras will handle the in-ring announcing duties.

The night of fights will be streamed live by Bash TV (watchbashtv.com). Other pay-per-view platforms will be added at a later date.

Tickets for “Butterfly Brawl” are on sale now and available at https://events.ticketsexpress.net/e/butterfly-brawl0822/tickets. Media can apply to cover fight-week activities and fight night using this link: www.bzapr.com/credentials

Fightbook, in partnership with Bash Boxing, will feature a slate of fighters including former two-time world champion Julio Cesar Martinez, unbeaten prospect DeAngelo “Muscle” Evans, Golden Boy-signed twins Nikolai and Sebastian Terteryan, Irish standout Tommy Hyde and the exciting local prospect Steven Navarro.

Two-time welterweight world champion Porter brings his expert insight and analysis to the call. “Showtime” held the IBF welterweight title in 2013. He held the WBC welterweight title from 2018 to 2019 and closed out a 36-fight pro career against the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia before transitioning to broadcasting, where he now serves as a boxing analyst on FOX Sports’ Inside PBC Boxing and has worked studio and desk coverage for numerous FOX and FS1 PBC pay-per-views and fight nights.

Porter is joined on the call by Malignaggi, a two-division world champion who held the IBF junior welterweight title from 2007 to 2008 and the WBA welterweight title from 2012 to 2013 over a 44-fight professional career (36-8, 7 KOs). Known for his hand speed and boxing IQ inside the ring, Malignaggi built his title reign on wins over the likes of Lovemore N’Dou and Juan Díaz before capturing the WBA welterweight strap with a ninth-round stoppage of Viacheslav Senchenko in 2012. Since retiring in 2017, he’s built an extensive broadcasting career, currently serving as an analyst for ProBox TV alongside Mike Goldberg and for BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing.

Mixmaster Mike of the Beastie Boys will once again perform August 22 and will be joined by Stefano, Mellow Man Ace and A Lighter Shade of Brown. All-time boxing great and three-division undisputed world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford” has vowed his support of the event and will be on hand for the night of fights.

For More Information:

Fightbook

Bash Boxing

Teen Cancer America

Fightbook Instagram