Second Edition of Cage Warriors Amateur Academy Confirmed

Cage Warriors – Europe’s Leading MMA Organisation – is delighted to confirm the second show of our Amateur Development Programme under the Academy banner.

The programme returns on Sunday, November 29th, live from the BEC Arena in Manchester, completing a triple-header of Cage Warriors events, alongside CW Unplugged and CW Manchester.

It will serve as the ultimate development platform for amateur fighters, offering a truly elite competitive experience. By competing at the event, athletes will:

Receive the official Cage Warriors Amateur Yellow Gloves

Step into the famous Cage Warriors Octagon

Make the walk in front of a passionate Cage Warriors crowd

Gain access to exclusive, limited-edition event merchandise

Compete for a comprehensive range of prizes awarded to main card winners

Amateur fighters can now register their interest by completing the official registration form here.

Be sure to follow Cage Warriors’ Amateur Academy on social media for the latest updates and announcements.