Undefeated Contender Kaipo Gallegos Returns August 28 Against Desmond Lyons in Orlando

Photos by Team Gallegos

WBA No. 8-ranked Contender Looks to Continue his Rise

LAS VEGAS, NV – Undefeated lightweight contender Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) will look to strengthen his position among the division’s elite when he faces Desmond Lyons (11-3, 2 KOs) of North Augusta, South Carolina, in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout on Friday, August 28, 2026, at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Boxlab Promotions and will stream live worldwide on DAZN.

Currently ranked No. 8 by the WBA, Gallegos has steadily established himself as one of the division’s rising contenders. The Las Vegas native has put together an impressive record, earning his ranking through consistent performances and a strong work ethic. Against Lyons, he’ll look to build on that momentum and take another meaningful step toward the world title picture.

Gallegos, who is co-promoted with Shuan Boxing, says returning to the ring is another chance to showcase the improvements he’s made while remaining committed to the long road ahead.

“I’m blessed to be back in the ring because I know every opportunity in this sport has to be earned,” said Gallegos. “I’ve been putting in the work every day, staying locked in, and making sure I’m improving in every area. I don’t take any fight or any opponent lightly. My job is to keep getting better every time I step through those ropes. I just want people to see a fighter who’s willing to outwork anyone, stay humble, and let my performances speak for themselves.”

Although Gallegos respects Lyons and the challenge he presents, he’s determined to fans why they should be paying attention to his rise.

“Desmond Lyons is coming to win, I know he’ll be motivated, so it’s on me to stay disciplined and perform at my highest level,” Gallegos continued. “My goal is to show the world that I’m ready for the next level of competition. I want to put on a performance that leaves no doubt that I’m one of the fighters people should be paying attention to in the division.”

With a top 10 WBA ranking already in hand, Gallegos knows every victory brings him closer to the biggest opportunities of his career.

“A win on August 28 keeps me moving in the right direction, but I know the work doesn’t stop there,” Kaipo concluded. “My focus is on continuing to climb until I’m in position to fight for a world title. I’m not looking past anybody because every opponent brings something different. If I stay dedicated, keep learning, and keep winning, I believe the opportunities will come when the time is right.”

Boxlab Promotions President Amaury Piedra has watched Gallegos develop into one of the promotion’s premier young fighters and believes his ceiling continues to rise.

“Kaipo has grown tremendously since joining our team.” said Piedra. “His maturity inside and outside the ring has been impressive, and he’s developed into a complete professional. You can see the confidence growing with each performance. He’s earned his place in the WBA’s top 10, and we believe he’s only beginning to scratch the surface of what he’s capable of.”

Piedra also views the matchup with Lyons as another important test in Gallegos’ development.

Desmond Lyons is the type of opponent who will be well prepared and ready to compete. Every fight like this helps him grow as he continues working his way up the lightweight division. We expect Kaipo to deliver another strong performance and keep proving he’s one of boxing’s top young prospects. We’re confident in where he’s headed and look forward to supporting him as he pursues his goal of becoming a world champion.