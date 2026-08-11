BOXING ICONS ROY JONES JR. AND AL BERNSTEIN TO CALL “FIGHTS UNDER THE LIGHTS” LIVE FOR THE DEBUT OF THE COMBATVISIONTV PLATFORM

Hector Camacho Jr. and Undefeated Pro Jewry Rodriguez Join Hall of Famers on CombatVisionTV Broadcast Team August 14 from Constellation Field

HOUSTON, TEXAS (August 11, 2026) – Great fight nights have a certain feel to them. The setting matters. The fighters matter. And when the lights come on and the opening bell rings, the voices telling the story matter, too.

On Friday, August 14, 2026, Boxing Hall of Famers Roy Jones Jr. and Al Bernstein will reunite behind the microphone play-by-play announcers at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, as BiYu Promotions launches its new boxing series, “Fights Under the Lights.” Joining them on the broadcast team will be Hector Camacho Jr. and undefeated female professional boxer Jewry Rodriguez, giving the inaugural broadcast a combination of Hall of Fame knowledge, personality, and perspectives from multiple generations of the sport.

The event will air live worldwide on the debut of CombatVisionTV.com and CombatVisionTV App, a new streaming platform created by boxing promoter, Bobby Harrison. With few televised boxing events scheduled anywhere in the world that day, August 14 gives “Fights Under the Lights” a chance to have the boxing spotlight largely to itself, and CombatVisionTV plans to make the most of it.

Jones Jr. knows better than most what makes a fight worth watching. During a remarkable career that saw him win world championships across four weight divisions, he built a reputation for doing things inside a boxing ring that few fighters could duplicate. Now, from ringside, he sees an August 14 card filled with the ingredient he believes makes boxing compelling: fighters with something to prove.

“When you put young, hungry fighters in there with something on the line, you’re going to get good fights,” said Jones Jr. “A lot of these guys are undefeated, they’re trying to move their careers forward, and nobody wants that first loss. That brings something different out of a fighter. These are the kinds of fights where you find out who’s ready to take that next step. I think the fans are going to enjoy what they see.”

Sitting alongside Jones will be one of the most familiar and respected voices in boxing, Al Bernstein. For Bernstein, the night carries an interesting bit of history. Despite the decades both men have spent around the sport, Jones and Bernstein have worked a boxing broadcast together only once before. It just happened to be one of the biggest fights ever staged…Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015. More than a decade later, they finally get to do it again.

“It’s kind of amazing when you think about it,” said Bernstein. “The only boxing broadcast Roy and I have ever worked together was Mayweather-Pacquiao. So, I’m really looking forward to sitting next to him again and calling these fights. Roy brings a perspective that very few people can bring because of what he accomplished and what he understands about being inside that ring. And this is a fun card for us. You have undefeated fighters, championship fights and young prospects trying to show people who they are. Those are the nights where interesting things tend to happen.”

The broadcast will have even more boxing experience around the ring with Hector Camacho Jr. joining the team. The son of the late three-division world champion and boxing icon Hector “Macho” Camacho, Camacho Jr. grew up around the sport and went on to build a professional career of his own. He brings a fighter’s understanding of the game along with the personality and energy that has long been associated with the Camacho name.

Rounding out the team is undefeated professional female boxer Jewry Rodriguez, who brings something different to the broadcast: the perspective of an active fighter still living the sport every day. Rodriguez understands firsthand what today’s young fighters experience during camp, in the dressing room, and in those final moments before the bell rings.

Together, Jones, Bernstein, Camacho Jr., and Rodriguez give CombatVisionTV a broadcast team that can see a fight from every angle, from Hall of Fame accomplishments and decades of broadcasting experience to the perspective of fighters who know exactly what it feels like when the ropes close behind them.

That combination of established boxing names and fighters still building theirs is exactly what Bobby Harrison wants CombatVisionTV to represent. Harrison created the platform around a straightforward idea…there is good boxing happening all over the world, but too much of it never reaches a large audience. He wants CombatVisionTV to help change that.

“There are talented fighters competing in cities all over the world, and a lot of boxing fans never get the opportunity to see them,” said Harrison, founder of CombatVisionTV. “That’s really where the idea came from. We want to give fighters a place to be seen, give promoters another way to showcase their events, and most importantly, give boxing fans good fights they can watch from wherever they are.”

For Harrison, that also means treating every broadcast like it matters.

Putting together a team featuring Jones, Bernstein, Camacho Jr., and Rodriguez for the first “Fights Under the Lights” is part of establishing that standard from day one.

“If we’re asking boxing fans to spend their time watching CombatVisionTV, then we owe them a quality product,” Harrison said. “We want good matchmaking, good production, knowledgeable people talking about the fights, and fighters who come to win. Having Roy Jones Jr., Al Bernstein, Hector Camacho Jr., and Jewry Rodriguez as part of our first broadcast says a lot about what we’re trying to build. Our goal is to produce some of the best boxing shows we can and make CombatVisionTV a real home for the sport. August 14 is where that journey starts.”

UNBEATEN FIGHTERS PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE

The first “Fights Under the Lights” card gives the broadcast team plenty to talk about. The 10-round main event is a true battle of unbeaten light heavyweights as local favorite Chavon Stillwell (10-0, 8 KOs) meets Izaiah Dent (10-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA/NABA Light Heavyweight Championship. Between them, Stillwell and Dent have 20 victories, 17 by knockout and neither man has experienced defeat as a professional. Something will have to give in Sugar Land.

The eight-round co-main event keeps the Texas flavor going as undefeated Houston fighter Jahyden Britton (9-0, 6 KOs) faces San Antonio’s hard-punching Bruno Pola Ruiz (11-4-2, 9 KOs) for the WBA/NABA Super Middleweight Championship.

Beyond the two title fights, the undercard will showcase a collection of undefeated prospects and rising stars looking to make their own statements.

Among them are two fighters who already know what it means to have an audience.

Undefeated professional prospects Steven and Daniel Grandy, better known as the Grandy Twins, return to the ring as two of the evening’s featured attractions.

The twins have built an audience that stretches well beyond boxing through social media and appearances on the Steve Harvey Show, Good Morning America, ESPN and FOX Sports. On August 14, however, the focus returns to what first put them on this path, their ability inside the ring. For both brothers, “Fights Under the Lights” provides another opportunity to turn online recognition into recognition within the boxing world.

For CombatVisionTV, it is fitting that a new series and a new streaming platform will begin in a venue experiencing boxing in a new way itself. There will be championship belts at stake. Undefeated records will be on the line. Young fighters will have an opportunity to introduce themselves to a worldwide audience.

Around the ring will be a broadcast team representing several generations of the fight game. Roy Jones Jr. and Al Bernstein are together again. Hector Camacho Jr. brings another familiar boxing name and fighter’s perspective to the table. And Jewry Rodriguez brings the voice of an undefeated fighter still chasing her own goals inside the ring.