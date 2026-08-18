JuJu Ballo, Jonny Mansour Set for Detroit Debuts on Aug. 29 Fox Theatre Card

A pair of unbeaten prospects will make their Detroit debuts later this month as JuJu Ballo and Jonny Mansour join a deep lineup of rising fighters on the Aug. 29 boxing card at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Ballo, an undefeated super featherweight from San Diego, enters with a 3-0 professional record. His cousin Mansour, also fighting out of San Diego, is 7-0 with two knockouts as a lightweight.

Both fighters are former amateur standouts and will look to continue their unbeaten starts while competing in a city with a large Chaldean and Middle Eastern community.

The card is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between contender Brandon Moore and former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Several Michigan-based fighters will also be featured on the undercard, giving Detroit-area fans a chance to see some of the region’s most promising talent.

Flint heavyweight Sardius Simmons brings an 8-0 record with four knockouts into his next appearance. Detroit welterweight Hussam Al Mashhadi enters at 15-1 with 12 knockouts, while Detroit super lightweight Lance Smith remains unbeaten at 7-0 with five stoppages.

Ann Arbor flyweight Jasmine Hampton has also made a strong start to her professional career, winning each of her first two fights by knockout.

Undefeated bantamweight Richard Fernandez Jr. enters at 5-0 with three knockouts, while lightweight Sai Maldonado is 2-0 with two knockouts.

The Aug. 29 event continues the effort to showcase developing fighters alongside established names, with several unbeaten prospects receiving an opportunity to compete on a major Detroit stage.

Former super welterweight world champion Tony Harrison and Salita Promotions President Dmitriy Salita are also connected to the event, with Harrison continuing to play a prominent role in Detroit’s boxing scene through his SuperBad Boxing Gym.

The undercard is scheduled to stream live on Wynn Records Network beginning at 7 p.m.

Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

JuJu Ballo — 3-0, Super Featherweight

Jonny Mansour — 7-0, 2 KOs, Lightweight

Sardius Simmons — 8-0, 4 KOs, Heavyweight

Hussam Al Mashhadi — 15-1, 12 KOs, Welterweight

Jasmine Hampton — 2-0, 2 KOs, Flyweight

Lance Smith — 7-0, 5 KOs, Super Lightweight

Richard Fernandez Jr. — 5-0, 3 KOs, Bantamweight

Sai Maldonado — 2-0, 2 KOs, Lightweight

With unbeaten prospects, local Michigan talent and a veteran heavyweight matchup at the top of the bill, the Aug. 29 Fox Theatre card gives Detroit boxing fans plenty to watch from the opening bouts through the main event.