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JuJu Ballo, Jonny Mansour Set for Detroit Debuts on Aug. 29 Fox Theatre Card

By FightWeek Media
JuJu Ballo, Jonny Mansour Set for Detroit Debuts on Aug. 29 Fox Theatre Card

A pair of unbeaten prospects will make their Detroit debuts later this month as JuJu Ballo and Jonny Mansour join a deep lineup of rising fighters on the Aug. 29 boxing card at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Ballo, an undefeated super featherweight from San Diego, enters with a 3-0 professional record. His cousin Mansour, also fighting out of San Diego, is 7-0 with two knockouts as a lightweight.

Both fighters are former amateur standouts and will look to continue their unbeaten starts while competing in a city with a large Chaldean and Middle Eastern community.

The card is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between contender Brandon Moore and former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Several Michigan-based fighters will also be featured on the undercard, giving Detroit-area fans a chance to see some of the region’s most promising talent.

Flint heavyweight Sardius Simmons brings an 8-0 record with four knockouts into his next appearance. Detroit welterweight Hussam Al Mashhadi enters at 15-1 with 12 knockouts, while Detroit super lightweight Lance Smith remains unbeaten at 7-0 with five stoppages.

Ann Arbor flyweight Jasmine Hampton has also made a strong start to her professional career, winning each of her first two fights by knockout.

Undefeated bantamweight Richard Fernandez Jr. enters at 5-0 with three knockouts, while lightweight Sai Maldonado is 2-0 with two knockouts.

The Aug. 29 event continues the effort to showcase developing fighters alongside established names, with several unbeaten prospects receiving an opportunity to compete on a major Detroit stage.

Former super welterweight world champion Tony Harrison and Salita Promotions President Dmitriy Salita are also connected to the event, with Harrison continuing to play a prominent role in Detroit’s boxing scene through his SuperBad Boxing Gym.

The undercard is scheduled to stream live on Wynn Records Network beginning at 7 p.m.

Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

Fighters to Watch

JuJu Ballo — 3-0, Super Featherweight
Jonny Mansour — 7-0, 2 KOs, Lightweight
Sardius Simmons — 8-0, 4 KOs, Heavyweight
Hussam Al Mashhadi — 15-1, 12 KOs, Welterweight
Jasmine Hampton — 2-0, 2 KOs, Flyweight
Lance Smith — 7-0, 5 KOs, Super Lightweight
Richard Fernandez Jr. — 5-0, 3 KOs, Bantamweight
Sai Maldonado — 2-0, 2 KOs, Lightweight

With unbeaten prospects, local Michigan talent and a veteran heavyweight matchup at the top of the bill, the Aug. 29 Fox Theatre card gives Detroit boxing fans plenty to watch from the opening bouts through the main event.

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