Schofield III vs. Lucas Bahdi Undercard Announced

CHICAGO — The undercard is set for the highly anticipated WBA Lightweight World Championship showdown between undefeated lightweight contenders Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield III (19-0, 13 KOs) and “Prince” Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs). The 12-round main event takes place Saturday, October 10, live worldwide on DAZN from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

In the co-main event, Unified WBA and WBC World Champion Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Rialto, Calif., will make the first defense of his unified titles against Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mex. Mendoza stepped in after the previously announced Unified Champion Oscar Collazo had to withdraw from the bout after sustaining a rib injury. The 12-round co-feature is presented by Golden Boy and BXSTRS Promotions.

Ricardo Sandoval said: “I’m very excited to still be fighting in Chicago and to have the opportunity to defend my titles for the first time. I’ve been training extremely hard and I’m ready to put on a great performance. I know the fans can expect an exciting fight, and I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring and giving them a show.”

Sergio Mendoza said:“I want to thank the people who made this fight possible. I’m going to leave my soul in the ring to become world champion.”

Rounding out the DAZN broadcast, MVP’s U.S. Olympian Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Maryland, will compete in an eight-round lightweight fight at 135lbs against Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. In a 10-round super featherweight fight at 130lbs, MVP’s and Salinas, Puerto Rico’s undefeated Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) will face Tecate, Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs).

Jahmal Harvey said: “I’m excited to be back again so quickly, on another great card! I’m keen to be really active and continue to excite the fans with dominant performances and viral KO’s. Come see me shine in Chicago, Saturday, October 10th live on DAZN.”

Jan Paul Rivera said: “I’m very happy to be stepping back into the ring in a new city like Chicago. This time, you’ll see the Jan Paul of old—with strong defense and fast hands. I’ve added a nutritionist to my team and will be better conditioned than ever before. Many thanks to MVP, Golden Boy, and Universal Promotions who made it possible to return to the ring, this time on DAZN.”

On the preliminary card, which will stream live on the Golden Boy YouTube channel and sponsored by Scotch Porter, undefeated U.S. Olympian Joshua “The Rocket” Edwards (7-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas, will face Detroit, Michigan’s Craig Lewis (15-9-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight bout. In a 10-round cruiserweight contest, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) will face San Juan, Puerto Rico’s undefeated Ivan Rosado (12-0, 9 KOs). Opening fight night, Thermal, Calif.’s undefeated Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) will take on Chicago’s Mikey Dahlman (19-2, 17 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight fight. Also joining the card, MVP’s rising contender Naomy Valle (15-1, 9 KOs) from San Jose, Costa Rica returns to the ring to face Sheyla Moreno (5-1-1, 1 KO) from Mexico City in an eight-round flyweight bout.

Golden Boy and Most Valuable Promotions have also announced a new partnership with Movember for the October 10 event, bringing the fight community together to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.

As part of the partnership, Golden Boy, MVP and Movember will host Back Your Fighter, a live fundraising stream during fight week and following the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 9, at Wind Creek Chicago Southland. Fans will be able to donate in real time to back their fighter, with the fundraising totals determining which fighters take the clippers in a live shave-off. The shave-off and a free pop-up barbershop for fans are presented by Scotch Porter, the grooming brand born in the barbershop and made with clean ingredients. Fighters will participate alongside young athletes from Movember-funded youth sports programs in Chicago. The stream will be available on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel, with every dollar raised supporting Movember’s work in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Additionally, young athletes from The Bloc, a West Side Chicago youth boxing program funded by Movember, will join the fighters on fight night. The Bloc is one of several Chicago youth sports programs Movember funds and implements Game Changers, a curriculum designed to build mental resilience and life skills in boys and young men — the same qualities of discipline, perseverance and resilience that the sport demands from every fighter stepping into the ring on October 10.

Tim Gnaneswaran, U.S. Director for Movember, said: “Boxing is a sport built on discipline and having good people in your corner, the people who are there for you when it gets hard. That is exactly what men’s health needs more of. From the boxers, to the fans, to the youth athletes from Movember’s Chicago programs who will be joining us, fight week in Chicago gives us a chance to turn one of the biggest nights in boxing into real awareness and support for men’s health.”

Ben Speelman, CEO, Scotch Porter, said: “The barbershop and the boxing gym have a lot in common. They’re where young men learn it’s okay to talk. Through Game Changers, The Bloc gives Chicago kids the tools to handle what happens outside the ring, and we’re proud to stand next to them and the fighters during fight week.”



Schofield III vs. Bahdi is a 12-round fight for the WBA Lightweight World Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Schofield vs. Bahdi is on sale and is priced at $300, $200, $125, $75 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets for purchase will be available at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoy.com.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing.