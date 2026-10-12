Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch: Dubois-Wardley 2, Fundora & UFC Edmonton

Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week: October 12–18

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley run back one of the year’s best heavyweight fights, Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC title in Las Vegas, and Joaquin Buckley heads into enemy territory for a pivotal UFC welterweight showdown.

There are good fight weekends, and then there are weekends when the schedule forces you to start planning early.

October 17 falls into the second category.

Boxing gives us major cards on both sides of the Atlantic, beginning with a heavyweight championship rematch in London before the attention shifts to Las Vegas, where two more world titles will be contested. At the same time, the UFC heads north to Edmonton with a main event carrying real consequences at welterweight and a women’s flyweight co-feature that may ultimately determine the next championship challenger.

This is the type of weekend Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch was built for.

1. Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley II

Boxing — WBO Heavyweight World Championship

Saturday, October 17 — The O2, London

DAZN

Sometimes the easiest way to sell a rematch is simply to remind everyone what happened the first time.

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley met in May and produced exactly the kind of heavyweight fight that keeps a division interesting. Wardley came out fast, dropping Dubois almost immediately and putting him down again in the third round. For a while, it appeared the night might belong to Wardley.

Instead, Dubois survived.

As the fight moved deeper, the momentum began changing. Dubois started imposing himself physically, forcing Wardley to work at a pace he could not maintain indefinitely. By the 11th round, Dubois had taken control and forced the stoppage, leaving Manchester with Wardley’s WBO heavyweight championship.

Five months later, they are doing it again.

This time Dubois enters as the champion, carrying a 23-3 record with 22 knockouts, while Wardley returns at 20-1-1 with 19 knockouts and the knowledge that he has already hurt Dubois badly.

That last point matters. Wardley does not have to imagine what success against Dubois looks like; he experienced it. He knows he can put the champion down. What he has to solve is what happened afterward.

For Dubois, the rematch offers an opportunity to turn a dramatic comeback into something more definitive. He survived Wardley’s best moments in May. Now he gets to prove that the later rounds told us more about these two heavyweights than the opening ones.

Heavyweight boxing is often at its best when there is a legitimate possibility that either man can end the fight with one exchange. Dubois and Wardley already proved they can create that tension together.

This time, there is also unfinished business.

Fight Week’s No. 1 fight to watch is the easiest choice of the week.

2. Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj

Boxing — WBC Super Welterweight World Championship

Saturday, October 17 — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

TNT / truTV / DAZN

Sebastian Fundora remains one of boxing’s strangest physical puzzles.

At more than 6-foot-5 with an 80-inch reach, Fundora looks like somebody who should spend 12 rounds boxing behind a jab from the outside. Instead, “The Towering Inferno” has built much of his reputation by stepping inside and turning fights into physical exchanges.

That willingness to fight has made him one of the most entertaining champions at 154 pounds.

Fundora enters Saturday at 24-1-1 with 16 knockouts and defends the WBC super welterweight championship against unbeaten mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj, 23-0-1. The matchup headlines PBC’s latest Las Vegas card and will air across TNT, truTV and DAZN.

Hadribeaj is not arriving with the same name recognition as some of Fundora’s recent opponents, but unbeaten mandatory challengers tend to make dangerous assignments.

He has never experienced a professional defeat, and this is the opportunity every contender spends years trying to reach. There is no need for him to protect a ranking or wait for another opportunity. This is the opportunity.

Fundora, meanwhile, carries the pressure that comes with being the established champion in one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

The junior middleweight landscape contains enough talent that every title defense matters. A convincing victory keeps Fundora positioned for bigger fights and potential unifications. A poor performance immediately gives everyone else at 154 pounds something to attack.

Stylistically, the champion’s unusual dimensions will again dominate the conversation. Hadribeaj has to figure out how to navigate the reach of a much taller southpaw without allowing Fundora to make the fight uncomfortable on the inside.

That is usually easier to explain than accomplish.

Fundora rarely gives opponents the fight they expect when they look at him.

3. Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

MMA — UFC Welterweight Main Event

Saturday, October 17 — Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Paramount+

Joaquin Buckley has spent the past few years transforming himself from an explosive highlight-reel fighter into a legitimate welterweight contender.

Saturday night gives him another opportunity to prove the transformation is real.

The UFC’s No. 10-ranked welterweight travels into Canada to face No. 13 Mike Malott in a five-round main event at Rogers Place. Buckley enters with a 21-8 record and 15 knockout victories, while Malott is 14-2-1, with six wins by knockout and another six by submission.

Those numbers help explain why this matchup is interesting.

Buckley’s power is the obvious weapon. Even opponents who understand what is coming cannot afford many mistakes when he starts finding his range. But his recent development has been about becoming more than the guy capable of producing spectacular knockouts.

Malott gives him a different type of problem.

The Canadian has legitimate finishing ability everywhere. He can strike, he can grapple, and nine of his victories have come in the opening round. Fighting in Edmonton also means he will have the crowd behind him from the moment he walks into the arena.

For Malott, this is the kind of fight that can change a career quickly. Beat the No. 10 contender in a UFC main event and suddenly the top of the rankings no longer feels very far away.

Buckley faces the opposite pressure. He has already worked his way into the top 10, which means he now has something to protect every time the UFC pairs him with somebody ranked below him.

That dynamic often creates compelling fights. One man is trying to break into the next level. The other is trying to make sure the door stays closed.

4. Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda

Boxing — WBA Featherweight World Championship

Saturday, October 17 — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

TNT / truTV / DAZN

Brandon Figueroa has never needed much encouragement to turn a boxing match into a fight.

That remains the biggest reason to watch him.

Figueroa makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight championship against former world champion Tomoki Kameda in the co-main event of the Fundora-Hadribeaj card. Figueroa enters at 27-2-1 with 20 knockouts, while the experienced Kameda brings a 42-5 record with 23 stoppages.

Figueroa captured the championship earlier this year with a stoppage victory over Nick Ball, producing one of the strongest performances of his career. Now the challenge changes.

Winning a championship creates one kind of pressure. Keeping it creates another.

Kameda has been around long enough to understand those moments. The Japanese veteran has competed at the world level before and carries considerably more professional experience into the fight. At 35, however, opportunities like this become increasingly valuable.

That creates a matchup between a champion trying to build the next chapter of his career and a veteran who knows there may not be many championship opportunities left.

Figueroa’s style should keep the fight moving. He is comfortable throwing combinations, staying in range and turning rounds into high-volume exchanges. That approach can make him exciting, but it also gives opponents chances to answer.

Against somebody with Kameda’s experience, those openings matter.

The Fundora fight may carry the top billing in Las Vegas, but Figueroa-Kameda has every chance to become the fight people remember afterward.

5. Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

MMA — UFC Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event

Saturday, October 17 — Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Paramount+

There is no championship attached to this fight, but the stakes may be almost identical to a title eliminator.

Erin Blanchfield, ranked No. 4 by the UFC, meets No. 6 Jasmine Jasudavicius in Edmonton with the women’s flyweight championship picture beginning to take a new shape. Blanchfield enters at 14-2, while Jasudavicius is 15-4.

Blanchfield has been considered a future title challenger for several years. Her grappling remains among the best in the division, and she has compiled an 8-1 UFC record while staying consistently near the top of the rankings.

Jasudavicius has taken a less direct route but has steadily made herself impossible to ignore. The Canadian is 9-3 inside the UFC and has developed into one of the division’s most effective control fighters.

The statistical comparison makes the matchup even more interesting. Both women rank among the division’s leaders in control time, which means neither is likely to be comfortable surrendering positions or spending long stretches fighting from underneath.

That could make this much more tactical than a typical contender fight.

It also carries legitimate championship consequences. UFC recently identified the matchup as an opportunity for Blanchfield to make her case as the division’s No. 1 contender, while a Jasudavicius victory would put the Canadian directly into the title conversation.

And Jasudavicius gets that opportunity at home.

For a fighter trying to move from contender to championship challenger, beating one of the division’s most established names in front of a Canadian crowd would be a difficult statement to overlook.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

There is really no argument this week.

Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley II is the fight.

The first meeting gave us two knockdowns, momentum swings, a late stoppage and a championship changing hands. The rematch gives both fighters something they did not have five months ago: detailed knowledge of exactly what the other man can do.

Wardley knows he can hurt Dubois.

Dubois knows he can survive Wardley’s power, drag him into the later rounds and break him down.

That makes the second fight less about discovery and more about adjustment.

Does Wardley pace himself differently after nearly finishing the fight early the first time? Does Dubois try to impose himself sooner rather than waiting for the fight to turn? And when one of them lands the first major shot Saturday night, how much of May immediately comes rushing back?

That is what makes a good rematch compelling. The fighters are not starting from zero.

They are starting from history.

The rest of Saturday is unusually deep. Fundora has another dangerous mandatory challenger waiting in Las Vegas. Figueroa begins life as a defending featherweight champion. Buckley walks into Canada trying to stop Malott from turning a homecoming into a breakthrough. Blanchfield and Jasudavicius may be fighting for the next championship opportunity even without an official eliminator label.

London. Las Vegas. Edmonton.

October 17 is one of those days when fight fans are going to need more than one screen.

Fight Week will be following the biggest boxing and MMA stories throughout the week.