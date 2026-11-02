Jake Paul Set to Face French Kickboxing World Champion Cédric Doumbé on Christmas Eve in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE — November 2, 2026 — Jake Paul has his next opponent, and his Christmas Eve return to the boxing ring will feature a showdown with one of Europe’s most recognizable combat sports stars.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Monday that Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) will face former two-time GLORY kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbé on Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The matchup will be a professionally sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight contest at 200 pounds, with both fighters wearing 10-ounce gloves.

The announcement sets the stage for an international spectacle featuring two fighters known as much for their personalities and ability to generate attention as for their performances inside the ring. For Paul, the matchup represents another chapter in his unconventional boxing career. For Doumbé, it offers an opportunity to demonstrate that his championship-level striking skills can translate into success against a recognizable professional boxer.

Paul Returns Following Anthony Joshua Defeat

Paul’s return comes one year after his December 2025 showdown with former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. That fight ended in a sixth-round knockout defeat for Paul, who suffered a broken jaw and subsequently underwent surgery.

Since making his professional boxing debut in 2020, Paul has established himself as one of the sport’s biggest commercial attractions. His willingness to face recognizable opponents from different combat sports backgrounds has generated enormous audiences, while his progression as a boxer continues to attract scrutiny from critics and supporters alike.

Paul has recorded victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, along with Nate Diaz and former boxing world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. His December meeting with Doumbé continues that pattern, although the French fighter brings a particularly accomplished striking background.

Paul made clear that he sees the difference between the sports as a significant advantage.

“This isn’t kickboxing, mon ami. This is BOXING,” Paul declared in announcing the matchup.

Cédric Doumbé Brings World Championship Experience

Born in Cameroon and raised in France, Doumbé has built an impressive career across multiple combat sports disciplines. The former two-time GLORY welterweight champion compiled a 75-7-1 kickboxing record with 45 knockouts before transitioning into mixed martial arts.

His MMA career has been highlighted by six knockout victories in seven professional appearances, including a spectacular nine-second knockout of Jordan Zebo during his September 2023 PFL Europe debut in Paris. That performance helped establish Doumbé as one of the most recognizable combat sports personalities in France.

Doumbé enters the matchup with a 1-0 professional boxing record, meaning Paul will possess a considerable advantage in professional boxing experience despite Doumbé’s extensive career as an elite striker.

The French star has already made his intentions clear, referencing Paul’s previous defeat against Joshua and promising another difficult night for the American.

“I’m going to finish the job Joshua started,” Doumbé said.

The exchange highlights the personalities involved and suggests that the buildup to Christmas Eve could generate as much attention as the contest itself.

Dubai Takes Center Stage

The event marks Paul’s first professional fight in Dubai and represents another step in the international expansion of Most Valuable Promotions.

The promotion is working alongside the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism to bring the event to Coca-Cola Arena. The partnership builds on the growing presence of major boxing and mixed martial arts events throughout the United Arab Emirates and the broader Middle East.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian emphasized the significance of bringing Paul to Dubai, describing the matchup as an opportunity to unite two athletes who have developed substantial international followings.

The event also comes during MVP’s continued expansion following its merger with the Professional Fighters League, combining established boxing and MMA properties under a broader international promotional structure.

Tickets and Upcoming Press Conferences

Tickets for Paul vs. Doumbé are scheduled to go on sale Sunday, November 15, at 12 p.m. Gulf Standard Time. Fans can register for presale access, with the general presale opening Saturday, November 14. An earlier presale for PFL Dubai ticket purchasers begins Friday, November 6.

Tickets and presale registration are available through Coca-Cola Arena.

The fighters are scheduled to appear at two public kickoff press conferences ahead of the event. The first takes place Tuesday, November 10, at Pavillon Cambon in Paris, France, beginning at 6 p.m. local time. The second is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at Dubai Opera House in Dubai, beginning at 6 p.m. local time.

Both events will be free and open to the public, providing fans with their first opportunities to see Paul and Doumbé face off ahead of their Christmas Eve meeting.

Additional details regarding the undercard and global broadcast distribution are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

A Christmas Eve Showdown With Plenty at Stake

Beyond the personalities and promotional attention, the December 24 contest presents several intriguing questions.

Paul will be looking to rebound from the most damaging defeat of his professional boxing career while proving that he can continue improving against experienced combat sports opponents. Doumbé, meanwhile, will attempt to use his exceptional striking background to overcome his relative lack of experience under professional boxing rules.

The contrast between Paul’s boxing experience and Doumbé’s championship-level kickboxing background provides the matchup with an interesting competitive storyline.

Whether the fight becomes another major commercial success for Paul or a breakthrough boxing moment for Doumbé, the Christmas Eve event promises to draw international attention to Dubai.

Fight Week will continue following developments surrounding Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé as additional event details are announced.