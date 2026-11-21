Credit: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

Amari “The Reaper” Jones Stays Undefeated With Eighth-Round Knockout of DeAundre Pettus

INDIO, Calif. (November 20, 2026) — Amari “The Reaper” Jones continued his march toward a world championship opportunity Friday night, delivering another impressive performance to close out an unbeaten 2026 campaign. The Oakland, California, middleweight improved to 18-0 with 15 knockouts after stopping DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus in the eighth round of their DAZN main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Jones, who entered the contest riding the momentum of a breakout year, methodically broke down the durable South Carolina challenger before delivering the finishing blow. A devastating right hand sent Pettus to defeat at 1:05 of the eighth round of their scheduled 12-round encounter, improving Jones’ perfect professional record while dropping Pettus to 14-5 with seven knockouts.

The victory served as another statement for Jones, who has emerged as a serious contender in the middleweight division. Having already recorded stoppage victories over former world title challenger Luis Arias and former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri earlier in the year, Jones entered Friday’s contest determined to maintain his momentum and strengthen his case for a world championship opportunity.

“I give my 2026 an A++, without a doubt,” spoke a confident Amari Jones. “I started the year by stopping former world title challenger Luis Arias, stopped former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri to become the IBF’s No. 1 contender, and now I closed out the year by stopping a tough guy in DeAundre Pettus who had never been stopped before. It’s been an incredible year for me. I knew he was crafty and athletic, but I also knew he didn’t have the experience I have. It was only a matter of time before I broke him down and my power got to him. I saw that right hand early in the fight, but I needed to be more patient. In the eighth round, I set it up better, and when it landed, that was it. The world title is next. That’s what I want. I’m the IBF’s No. 1 contender, and I want that world championship opportunity.”

Jones’ performance highlighted a Golden Boy Promotions and MF Pro event that showcased several undefeated fighters, rising prospects and established champions. With another knockout added to his resume, the question surrounding Jones is increasingly shifting from whether he belongs among the division’s leading contenders to when he will receive his opportunity to compete for a world title.

Gabriela Fundora Retains Undisputed Flyweight Championship

In the co-main event, undefeated Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora successfully defended her undisputed flyweight championship, defeating Poland’s Jasmina Zapotoczna by unanimous decision in a competitive 10-round contest.

Fundora (19-0, 10 KOs), who holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring magazine championships, demonstrated her effectiveness throughout the fight, scoring two knockdowns while controlling enough of the action to earn a convincing victory. The judges returned scores of 100-88, 99-89 and 98-90 in favor of the Coachella Valley standout, who continued her unbeaten run against the Yorkshire-based Zapotoczna (10-2).

The championship bout, presented in association with Sampson Boxing, further reinforced Fundora’s position at the top of the flyweight division. While Jones provided the main event’s knockout finish, Fundora delivered another championship-level performance that demonstrated why she remains such a formidable presence in women’s boxing.

Joel Iriarte and Cayden Griffiths Deliver Impressive Knockouts

Bakersfield welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte continued building his reputation as one of Golden Boy’s promising knockout artists, improving to 12-0 with 11 knockouts after stopping Panama’s Darvin Galeano (15-5, 9 KOs) in the second round. Iriarte needed just 2:31 of the round to finish the scheduled eight-round contest, extending his impressive stoppage record.

The undefeated prospect has now stopped 11 of his 12 professional opponents, demonstrating the finishing ability that makes him an intriguing fighter to watch as his level of competition increases. Friday’s performance provided another opportunity for Iriarte to showcase his offensive capabilities on a nationally televised platform.

Fellow unbeaten prospect Cayden Griffiths also made a statement, capturing the WBA Continental North America super welterweight championship with a sixth-round stoppage of Puerto Rico’s Jean Rivera Pacheco (10-4, 1 KO). Griffiths (10-0, 8 KOs) ended their scheduled eight-round contest with a well-placed left hook to the body at 1:59 of the sixth round, securing another impressive victory while adding a regional title to his growing resume.

In the DAZN televised opener, undefeated Uzbek Olympian Ruslan “Flint” Abdullaev continued his professional development with a sixth-round knockout of Juan Meza Angulo (9-4, 6 KOs). Abdullaev (6-0, 3 KOs) delivered an impressive boxing performance before securing the stoppage, capturing the WBA Continental Gold super lightweight championship in their scheduled eight-round encounter.

Leonardo Sanchez Scores Stunning First-Round Upset

One of the night’s most eye-catching performances came during the preliminary portion of the card, where Coachella Valley’s Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez delivered a stunning first-round knockout of Victor “El Tornado” Morales.

Sanchez (12-0, 10 KOs) entered the contest undefeated but faced a considerably more experienced opponent in Morales (20-2-1, 10 KOs), a Vancouver, British Columbia, fighter with an established professional record. However, Sanchez wasted little time making his presence felt, dropping Morales and securing the stoppage at 2:48 of the opening round of their scheduled eight-round lightweight contest.

The victory represented a significant moment for Sanchez, whose ability to finish an experienced opponent so quickly should generate additional attention as he continues moving through the lightweight ranks. For a young fighter looking to establish himself against increasingly challenging opposition, the emphatic knockout was precisely the type of performance that can accelerate his development and visibility.

Golden Boy Prospects Continue Their Unbeaten Runs

The preliminary card also featured several promising fighters looking to maintain their undefeated records, including Syracuse, New York, middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson, who improved to 9-0 with six knockouts following a third-round stoppage of Romania’s Daniel Buciuc (16-4, 6 KOs).

Anderson attacked the body throughout the early rounds, dropping Buciuc in both the second and third before the referee halted the scheduled eight-round contest just 23 seconds into the third. The performance provided another example of Anderson’s developing offensive arsenal and ability to systematically break down an opponent.

Javier Meza (7-0, 4 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas, also maintained his unbeaten record, stopping Hartford, Connecticut’s Jonathan Figueroa (8-3, 7 KOs) in the fourth round of their scheduled six-round super lightweight contest. Meza scored knockdowns in the third and fourth rounds before bringing the fight to a close at 53 seconds of the fourth.

Phoenix middleweight Sebastian “Lil Beast” Mitry made a successful Golden Boy debut, earning a unanimous decision over Anthony Alvarado of Salem, Oregon. Mitry (8-0, 6 KOs) controlled the six-round encounter sufficiently to earn scores of 60-54, 60-54 and 59-55, handing Alvarado (9-2, 2 KOs) his second professional defeat.

Opening the evening’s action, Las Vegas welterweight David Lopez (10-0, 7 KOs) made quick work of Guadalajara’s Alan Crisosto (12-8, 8 KOs), scoring a first-round stoppage at 2:08 of their scheduled six-round bout. The victory added another knockout to Lopez’s undefeated resume and set the tone for a night that featured numerous early finishes.

Manuel Flores and Demler Zamora Close the Night With Knockout Victories

The action continued after the DAZN main event with a special edition of Jones vs. Pettus After Dark, which streamed on the Golden Boy Promotions YouTube channel and featured two additional knockout performances.

Hometown favorite Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores returned to the ring and delivered an impressive stoppage of Rashib Valadez in their scheduled 10-round super bantamweight contest. Flores (21-2-1, 17 KOs) finished Valadez (25-7-1, 13 KOs) just 15 seconds into the third round, giving the local crowd another emphatic victory to celebrate.

In the night’s final bout, undefeated Las Vegas lightweight Demler Zamora maintained his perfect professional record with a sixth-round knockout of Mexico City’s Ruben Garcia. Zamora (18-0, 11 KOs) stopped Garcia (25-9-2, 11 KOs) at 1:42 of the sixth round of their scheduled 10-round contest, providing a fitting conclusion to an evening dominated by undefeated prospects and impressive finishes.

What’s Next for Amari Jones?

While the event provided an opportunity for several emerging fighters to make their mark, the biggest storyline belonged to Jones and his continued ascent through the middleweight rankings.

Three notable stoppage victories in 2026, including wins over established names such as Arias and Gualtieri, have strengthened Jones’ credentials as a legitimate world championship contender. Friday’s performance against Pettus added another dimension to that argument, demonstrating his patience and ability to break down a durable opponent rather than relying solely on an early knockout.

With Jones identifying himself as the IBF’s No. 1 contender, the next step will be translating that ranking into a championship opportunity. Whether that comes immediately or requires another significant matchup remains to be seen, but Jones has made his intentions clear.

For Jones, 2026 was about proving he belonged among the middleweight division’s leading contenders. As the boxing calendar turns toward 2027, his attention is firmly focused on the one accomplishment still missing from his undefeated professional career: a world championship.

Fight Week will continue following Jones’ pursuit of a middleweight world title, along with the development of Golden Boy’s rising prospects as they move toward bigger opportunities in 2027.