The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

There is supposed to be a gradual progression to prospect development.

A young fighter learns the professional game against manageable opposition, moves from four rounds to six, then eight, and eventually starts facing opponents who can expose weaknesses. Championship fights are supposed to come after enough experience has accumulated to make the jump feel logical.

Combat sports rarely follow that schedule perfectly.

This week’s Fight Week Prospect Watch is filled with fighters whose development is moving much faster than the number beside their name might suggest.

Filipino minimumweight Zyvyr John Medecilo enters only his 10th professional fight Thursday and will leave Tokyo as a world champion if he can defeat Takeshi Ishii. German heavyweight Emanuel Odiase is undefeated and physically imposing, but Friday he faces veteran contender Mike Perez, a fighter with more than three times his professional experience.

In Manchester, undefeated Cage Warriors lightweight champion Ieuan Davies makes his first title defense against former champion and UFC veteran Jordan Vucenic. On the same card, 7-0 flyweight Joe Fields gets an experienced former Cage Warriors champion who has proven extremely difficult to finish.

And then there is Yuga Fujiki, an 18-year-old lightweight with only two professional fights who is already being trusted with an eight-round assignment against a 7-1-1 opponent.

None of these fights feels like simple record-building.

That is what makes them worth watching.

Zyvyr John Medecilo — Minimumweight

Record: 9-0, 5 KOs | Opponent: Takeshi Ishii (12-1, 9 KOs) | November 26 | Tokyo, Japan | WBA Minimumweight World Championship

Most fighters with nine professional victories are still being introduced to championship-level boxing.

Zyvyr John Medecilo is being asked to win a world title.

The 21-year-old Filipino enters Thursday undefeated at 9-0 with five knockouts and challenges WBA minimumweight champion Takeshi Ishii at Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo. Ishii enters at 12-1 with nine knockouts and captured the belt in September with a 65-second stoppage of former champion Wilfredo Méndez.

That creates a fascinating developmental collision.

Medecilo is younger, undefeated and clearly confident, but Ishii has already experienced a professional defeat, rebuilt from it and reached championship level. He also carries legitimate power for the 105-pound division, stopping three-quarters of his professional opponents.

The historical stakes make Medecilo’s assignment even more significant.

A victory would reportedly make him the fastest Filipino boxer to win a world title, accomplishing the feat in his 10th professional bout. Malcolm Tunacao currently holds that distinction after winning a world championship in fight No. 11.

That is a remarkable place for a 9-0 fighter to find himself.

It also demonstrates why professional records can occasionally be misleading. Medecilo does not have 20 fights of gradual professional development behind him. His team has instead determined that the experience he does have — combined with his ability and maturity — is enough to justify placing him directly into championship competition.

Thursday will tell us whether they were right.

There is no developmental safety net anymore.

If Medecilo struggles with Ishii’s pressure or power, the fight does not become a learning experience against a mid-level veteran. It becomes a world-title defeat.

If he wins, the prospect phase of his career effectively ends overnight.

Fight Week Take: Medecilo is not being asked whether he might become a world champion someday. At 21 years old and 9-0, he is being asked whether he can become one right now. Few prospect fights this year have carried more immediate consequences.

Emanuel Odiase — Heavyweight

Record: 12-0, 10 KOs | Opponent: Mike Perez (32-3-1, 22 KOs) | November 27 | Rust, Germany

Heavyweight prospects tend to receive attention before they receive answers.

Size and power can create excitement quickly. A few dramatic knockouts are often enough for fans to start imagining championship possibilities, even when the fighter has not yet faced someone capable of exposing what remains unfinished.

Emanuel Odiase is about to get that kind of opponent.

The 27-year-old heavyweight enters Friday unbeaten at 12-0 with 10 knockouts and stands approximately 6-foot-8. Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management backs Odiase, and his recent progression has included victories over experienced gatekeepers Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko and Nick Webb. Webb was stopped in the second round earlier this year.

Now the level changes substantially.

Mike Perez enters at 32-3-1 with 22 knockouts and has spent years around the upper levels of heavyweight and cruiserweight boxing. Whatever Perez may have lost with age, he possesses something Odiase cannot duplicate in training: experience navigating professional fights when the opponent is dangerous enough to punish mistakes.

That is what makes Friday so valuable for Odiase.

The physical advantages are obvious. He is significantly taller and younger than Perez, and his recent form suggests that his power is developing alongside his confidence.

But heavyweight boxing becomes much more complicated once an opponent refuses to cooperate.

Can Odiase establish his jab without becoming predictable? Can he control distance against a veteran who understands how to get inside? What happens if Perez survives the early power and begins forcing Odiase to fight deeper into the night?

Those are questions that cannot be answered by watching another overmatched opponent fall.

Perez may answer some of them.

There is also risk in the matchup. Veteran fighters are often most dangerous against prospects precisely because they understand what the younger fighter has to lose. Odiase arrives with momentum, an undefeated record and growing expectations. Perez arrives with decades of professional experience and very little reason to be intimidated by another highly regarded heavyweight.

That is proper prospect matchmaking.

Fight Week Take: Odiase already looks like a heavyweight prospect. Friday is about discovering whether he can fight like a heavyweight contender when the man across from him has enough experience to recognize and punish mistakes.

Ieuan Davies — Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion

Record: 8-0 | Opponent: Jordan Vucenic (16-4) | November 28 | Cage Warriors 215 — Manchester | UFC Fight Pass

Winning a championship changes the questions surrounding a prospect.

Before the belt, everyone asks whether the fighter is ready to become champion.

Afterward, the question becomes whether he can stay there.

Ieuan Davies is about to experience that transition.

The undefeated Welsh lightweight captured the Cage Warriors championship earlier this year by submitting former champion Omiel Brown with a rear-naked choke just over one minute into the opening round. The victory moved Davies to 8-0 and gave him six wins inside Cage Warriors.

It was the type of performance that creates expectations quickly.

His first title defense is designed to determine whether those expectations are justified.

Jordan Vucenic enters at 16-4 and brings substantially more high-level experience. He previously held the Cage Warriors featherweight title, defended it successfully and later competed in the UFC before returning to the European promotion. Since returning, Vucenic has put together three consecutive victories.

Cage Warriors could have given its new champion a manageable first defense.

Instead, it gave him one of the most accomplished fighters available.

That choice makes Saturday’s main event particularly valuable.

Davies has never lost professionally. He has experienced championship pressure only once, and that fight ended before it could truly test him over extended rounds.

Vucenic understands championship fights differently.

He has been through long fights. He has competed inside the UFC. He has already experienced the emotional swings that come with winning a belt, losing important fights and rebuilding a career.

Cage Warriors describes this as Davies’ first real test of life as champion, and that framing fits perfectly.

The belt is no longer the goal.

The standard has moved.

Fight Week Take: Davies proved he could win a Cage Warriors championship. Defeating a former champion and UFC veteran in his first defense would tell us whether the next destination should be the UFC itself.

Yuga Fujiki — Lightweight

Record: 2-0, 2 KOs | Opponent: Ronerick Ballesteros (7-1-1, 6 KOs) | November 26 | Tokyo, Japan

Yuga Fujiki may be the most traditional prospect on this week’s list — until you look closely at the matchmaking.

He is 18 years old.

He has fought professionally twice.

He has won twice.

Both fights ended by knockout.

Now he is being scheduled for eight rounds against Ronerick Ballesteros, a 7-1-1 fighter with six knockouts, with a WBC Youth lightweight title attached to the matchup.

That is aggressive development.

The goal should not be to decide whether Fujiki is already championship material after two professional fights. At 18, there is far too much career ahead of him for that kind of conclusion.

The value lies in seeing how he reacts when the opponent has considerably more professional experience.

Ballesteros has already been through nine professional bouts and has stopped six opponents. He owns more professional victories than Fujiki has professional rounds of meaningful experience.

That imbalance is precisely what makes the fight useful.

Elite young boxers can sometimes spend their early professional years fighting opponents who have little chance of winning. Those fights serve a purpose — they allow the prospect to adapt to smaller gloves, professional pacing and the demands of training camps — but eventually the opposition has to introduce uncertainty.

Fujiki is getting uncertainty remarkably early.

If he dominates, the temptation will be to accelerate his career even faster.

That should be resisted.

An 18-year-old fighter can be exceptionally talented and still benefit from patience.

The objective should not be reaching a world championship as quickly as possible.

It should be arriving there as complete as possible.

Thursday is simply another piece of that education.

Fight Week Take: Fujiki’s age makes the record interesting, but the matchmaking makes the fight worth watching. An 18-year-old 2-0 prospect facing a 7-1-1 puncher is the kind of assignment that can reveal much more than another easy knockout.

Joe Fields — Cage Warriors Flyweight

Record: 7-0 | Opponent: Samir Faiddine (14-10) | November 28 | Cage Warriors 215 — Manchester

Joe Fields is undefeated, but Saturday’s matchup is a reminder that an opponent’s losses can sometimes make him more useful than another prospect’s perfect record.

Fields enters Cage Warriors 215 at 7-0 and has stopped his last two opponents. He is only 25 and has increasingly looked like one of the more intriguing flyweights developing outside the UFC.

Samir Faiddine’s record looks completely different.

The French veteran enters with 14 victories and 10 defeats.

At first glance, that appears less threatening than pairing Fields with another undefeated prospect.

It may actually be more valuable.

Faiddine is a former Cage Warriors champion who has been competing professionally for years. More tellingly, he has proven extremely difficult to stop. His only stoppage defeat came by submission back in 2013; the remainder of his losses have gone to the scorecards.

That makes him exactly the kind of opponent who can frustrate an undefeated fighter accustomed to controlling the action.

Fields has four finishes in seven professional victories. His last two fights ended by TKO. He has momentum and confidence.

Faiddine brings experience and durability.

That combination creates an assignment that may be more revealing than the records suggest.

Fields has also been away since March following elbow surgery, adding another variable. Saturday is not simply about remaining undefeated. It is about returning from a significant layoff and proving that his development continued while he was outside the cage.

If Fields can become the first fighter in more than a decade to stop Faiddine, the result will attract attention.

If he cannot, the veteran may give him exactly the kind of difficult rounds a young fighter eventually needs.

Either outcome provides information.

Fight Week Take: Faiddine’s 14-10 record should not fool anyone. He has experience, durability and championship history. For Fields, this is the kind of fight where winning convincingly matters more than simply reaching 8-0.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Zyvyr John Medecilo

Zyvyr John Medecilo gets this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week honor.

There are several legitimate choices.

Emanuel Odiase may be taking the most useful developmental fight.

Ieuan Davies faces the most accomplished MMA opponent.

Yuga Fujiki may have the highest long-term ceiling simply because he is only 18.

But Medecilo gets the nod because his opportunity compresses the entire prospect journey into one night.

He is 21 years old.

He is 9-0.

And Thursday he can become a world champion.

If he defeats Takeshi Ishii, he would reportedly become the fastest Filipino fighter ever to capture a world title, accomplishing it in only his 10th professional appearance.

That is not ordinary prospect development.

It is a career being accelerated in real time.

There is obvious danger.

Ishii has already demonstrated significant power and enters with nine knockouts in 12 victories. He needed barely a minute to win the WBA title in September. Medecilo is walking into the champion’s country, into the champion’s environment and into the longest scheduled fight of his professional life.

Those are enormous asks for a fighter with nine professional bouts.

But that is also what makes the opportunity compelling.

There comes a point when a fighter’s team has to decide whether development means continuing to prepare for a championship opportunity or taking the championship opportunity that already exists.

Medecilo’s team chose the second option.

Thursday tells us whether they saw something the rest of the boxing world is about to discover.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Zyvyr John Medecilo.

Development Does Not Follow a Schedule

That is ultimately the lesson running through this week’s Prospect Watch.

Medecilo is fighting for a world championship before reaching double-digit professional victories.

Odiase is facing a veteran contender because another routine knockout would tell us almost nothing.

Davies won a championship in his eighth professional fight and immediately drew a former champion and UFC veteran for his first defense.

Fujiki is 18 years old, 2-0 and already facing an opponent with nearly four times as many professional victories.

Fields is undefeated, yet the real value in his matchup comes from facing someone whose losses have taught him how to survive difficult professional fights.

There is no perfect developmental formula.

Some fighters need 20 fights before they are ready for contender-level opposition.

Some carry enough amateur experience that the professional learning curve can move significantly faster.

Others develop because the right opponent appears at the right moment and forces them to learn something they could not discover in the gym.

The important part is not moving quickly.

It is moving meaningfully.

That is what makes this week unusually strong for Prospect Watch.

These fighters are not simply adding fights to their records.

They are entering fights that can change what those records mean.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow fighters making the transition from prospect to contender and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.