LOS ANGELES – Injured Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (17-3-1, 15 KOs) has been forced to withdraw from this Friday’s fight with World Boxing Council (WBC) International Heavyweight Champion Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi (16-0, 12 KOs), of Ukraine, in a 10-round Special Heavyweight Attraction on the “Final Boss” pro boxing card at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

“Final Boss” is presented by JAB Promotions in association with Ringside Ticket, Toro Promotions and Egis Klimes. Hall of Fame boxers Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran are special guests.

The ten-round main event finds undefeated Mexican middleweight prospect Lazaro “El Rey” Francisco Lorenzo (22-0, 13 KOs), fighting out of San Diego, taking on veteran Ronald Ellis (18-5-2 12 KOs).

Ranked No. 10 and 14, respectively, by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBC, Ibeh recently suffered a hyper-extended left elbow during training camp at Big Bear.

WBC No. 13 rated Novytskyi, based in Los Angeles, will now face knockout threat Cesar “Cachalu” Navarro (15-5, 13 KOs) in the ten-round co-featured event. The 26-year-old Mexican and Phoenix resident is a heavyweight gatekeeper having fought other undefeated prospects such as Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs), Dainer Pero (14-0, 11 KOs), who Navarro floored twice in the third round, and Sardius Simmons (11-0, 6 KOs).

All of the action will be available to watch on Spectrum Channel 15 or streaming live on Roku, YouTube, and Adrenaline.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first bout scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available to purchase at Pechanga’s box office (888.810.8871).

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