Photo Credit: Alex Sanchez

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former WBO featherweight world champion looks to reignite his championship ambitions against Jesus Dominguez in Orlando.

Former WBO featherweight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramírez is entering a new chapter in his professional boxing career after signing a co-promotional agreement with Warriors Boxing and DreamBigg Boxing. The partnership brings together two promotional companies looking to guide the talented Cuban fighter back into world championship contention.

Ramírez (14-3, 9 KOs) will make his debut under the new promotional agreement on Thursday, December 10, against experienced veteran Jesus Dominguez (28-12-2, 18 KOs) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The event, titled “Project Series – Special Edition,” is promoted by Matchroom Boxing in association with Boxlab Promotions and will take place during the inaugural WBO–IBF Unified Convention. The card will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

Robeisy Ramírez Eyes Return to World Title Contention

Few fighters in the featherweight division possess the amateur credentials of Ramírez. The Cuban standout captured Olympic gold at flyweight at the 2012 London Games before winning a second gold medal at bantamweight at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. His combination of technical ability, hand speed and counterpunching made him one of Cuba’s most accomplished amateur boxers of his generation.

Ramírez translated that success into the professional ranks in 2023, defeating Isaac Dogboe by unanimous decision to capture the WBO featherweight world championship. Now, with a new promotional team behind him, the Cuban southpaw is looking to reestablish himself among the division’s elite.

“I know what it takes to become a world champion, and I’m hungry to do it again,” said Ramírez. “I’m grateful to Warriors Boxing and Dream Bigg Boxing for believing in me. Dominguez has more experience so he has my full attention. I’m looking forward to fighting in Orlando and giving the Cuban fans and everyone watching a performance they can be proud of.”

Warriors Boxing and DreamBigg Boxing Target Championship Run

The December 10 matchup represents an important first step for Ramírez. With 42 professional fights and 18 knockout victories, Dominguez brings considerably more professional experience into the ring. While Ramírez possesses the stronger championship pedigree, his performance against the veteran could help establish the direction of his career heading into 2027.

“Robeisy wants to get back into the world title picture, and that starts with taking care of business on December 10,” said Luis DeCubas Sr. of Warriors Boxing. “Dominguez is a tough fighter and will push Ramierz. That’s a good test for Robeisy in his first fight with us, and I’m looking forward to seeing him rise to it.”

For DreamBigg Boxing, the partnership represents an opportunity to help Ramírez maximize his potential both inside and outside the ring. Despite the setbacks in his professional career, the former champion remains a technically gifted fighter with the credentials and experience to compete at the highest level.

“Robeisy has already proven what he can do at the highest level as both an amateur and a professional,” said Mike Arza of DreamBigg Boxing. “We want to change the narrative when it comes to Ramirez and help him become successful in all aspects of his career. When we talked about what he wanted from this next chapter, it always came back to fighting the best and winning another world title. We’re excited to work with Warriors Boxing to give him the opportunities to pursue both.”

Fight Week Analysis: A Fresh Start for Ramírez

The signing is an intriguing development for a fighter whose natural ability has never been in question. Ramírez has already demonstrated that he can win at the highest levels of both amateur and professional boxing, but consistency and momentum will be critical if he hopes to reclaim a world championship.

A new promotional partnership could provide the platform necessary to rebuild that momentum. The featherweight division remains highly competitive, and Ramírez has the technical tools and championship experience to become a significant player once again. However, earning another opportunity against the division’s best will require convincing performances rather than relying on his past accomplishments.

December 10 offers Ramírez an opportunity to close out 2026 on a positive note and establish himself as a fighter worth watching in 2027. For the former champion, this new chapter is about more than returning to the ring — it is about proving that his best days in professional boxing may still be ahead of him.