Unified super welterweight world champion strengthens her partnership with MVP ahead of Christmas Eve rematch against Mikaela Mayer in Dubai.

Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron has secured her promotional future after signing a multi-fight extension with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company announced Wednesday. The agreement comes following an outstanding 2026 campaign that saw the British fighter establish herself as a unified world champion in a second weight division and further strengthen her standing among the best pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing.

Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs), the reigning WBO, WBA and WBC super welterweight world champion, remains one of the sport’s most accomplished active fighters. Having previously conquered the 140-pound division as an undisputed champion, Cameron has successfully carried her championship pedigree into the 154-pound division, where some of the biggest opportunities of her career remain ahead.

From Undisputed Champion to Two-Division World Champion

Cameron’s rise through women’s boxing began with her victory for the vacant WBC super lightweight world championship in October 2020. She subsequently captured the IBF, Ring Magazine and WBA titles on her way to becoming undisputed champion, establishing herself as one of Britain’s premier boxing talents.

Her career reached another level in May 2023 when she handed Katie Taylor her first professional defeat, successfully defending her undisputed championship in one of the most significant women’s boxing matchups in recent years. Taylor regained the titles in their November 2023 rematch by majority decision, but Cameron wasted little time rebuilding her championship credentials.

After capturing the WBC interim super lightweight title and making two successful defenses, Cameron moved to super welterweight, winning the vacant WBO championship in April 2026 at MVPW-01. Four months later, she defeated Mikaela Mayer by unanimous decision in the main event of MVPW-06 in Birmingham, England, adding the WBC and WBA championships to her collection.

Cameron is currently ranked No. 1 at super welterweight by ESPN, while her pound-for-pound standing includes No. 2 with The Ring, No. 3 with ESPN and No. 7 with BoxRec.

Cameron Eyes Another Statement Against Mikaela Mayer

The promotional extension arrives just weeks before Cameron returns to the ring for one of the biggest women’s boxing matchups remaining on the 2026 calendar.

Cameron will defend her three world championships against Mayer on Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The scheduled 10-round championship rematch will serve as the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé Christmas Eve card.

Their August encounter was considered a Fight of the Year contender, and the rematch carries significant implications for both fighters. While Mayer will look to reclaim her championships and avenge her defeat, Cameron has an opportunity to reinforce her position atop the division and strengthen her argument for the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking in women’s boxing.

For Cameron, continuing her relationship with MVP was a straightforward decision.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with MVP. Since I first signed with Nakisa and Jake, they have delivered on every single promise they made to me. They have looked after me in and out of the ring, and signing a long-term extension was a very easy decision on my part. I am boxing on the biggest cards all over the world, and I look forward to the rest of my career with MVP.”

MVP Continues to Invest in Women’s Boxing

Retaining Cameron represents another significant move for Most Valuable Promotions as the company continues expanding its international roster of women’s boxing talent. Rather than simply adding championship names to its roster, MVP has increasingly focused on bringing established fighters together in meaningful matchups through its MVPW platform.

MVP founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul emphasized Cameron’s accomplishments and their commitment to securing the biggest available fights for the British champion.

“Chantelle Cameron has established herself as one of the true GOAT’s of women’s boxing, and what makes her special is that she’s still hungry for more. Look at her resume, and it is clear she is the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world. In just over a year with MVP, she’s unified three world titles at 154 pounds, headlined a major event in her home country, and is now preparing for another massive championship fight on Christmas Eve in Dubai as part of one of the biggest combat sports events of 2026. Chantelle has made it clear that she wants to keep challenging herself against the toughest competition, and we’re committed to delivering those fights. This extension is about building on everything we’ve accomplished together and making sure the next chapter of her career is even bigger.”

MVP’s expanding combat sports portfolio includes boxing, women’s boxing and mixed martial arts, with a roster of nearly 400 athletes, according to the company. Its investment in women’s boxing has become a central component of its broader promotional strategy, supported by international events and distribution partnerships.

What the Extension Means for Cameron’s Career

From a competitive standpoint, Cameron’s new agreement provides continuity at a particularly important stage of her career. She has already achieved undisputed status at 140 pounds, unified three championships at 154 pounds and defeated some of the most recognizable names in women’s boxing. The next challenge is finding the opponents and opportunities that can further elevate her legacy.

A potential undisputed championship at super welterweight remains an intriguing possibility, while other high-profile matchups could strengthen her case as the best female fighter of her generation. Cameron’s willingness to face elite competition has been one of the defining characteristics of her career, and her extended partnership with MVP could provide the platform necessary to pursue those opportunities.

Before any discussion of future opponents, however, Cameron must navigate another difficult assignment against Mayer on Christmas Eve. A second victory over the former unified champion would close an exceptional 2026 campaign and potentially set the stage for an even bigger 2027.

For Cameron and MVP, the new agreement is not simply a reward for past accomplishments. It is an opportunity to build on a championship run that may still have several defining moments ahead.