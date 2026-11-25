November 25, 2026

The heavyweight division has finally forced a change in Fight Week’s MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

Islam Makhachev remains the No. 1 fighter in mixed martial arts, while Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan and the remainder of October’s Top 6 retain their positions. However, Ciryl Gane’s successful heavyweight championship defense at UFC 334 has earned him a place among the sport’s elite, replacing former champion Tom Aspinall in the November rankings.

The change represents more than simply exchanging one heavyweight for another. It reflects the complicated direction the division has taken throughout 2026, with Aspinall unable to compete because of continuing eye complications and Gane gradually establishing himself through victories over meaningful opposition.

November also provides another reminder that elite mixed martial arts is not confined to the UFC. Usman Nurmagomedov remains ranked despite uncertainty surrounding his promotional future, while undefeated RIZIN and PFL featherweight champion Razhabali Shaydullaev prepares for another championship defense before beginning a new chapter in 2027.

Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10 — November 2026

Rank Fighter Promotion Movement 1 Islam Makhachev UFC No Change 2 Alexander Volkanovski UFC No Change 3 Petr Yan UFC No Change 4 Justin Gaethje UFC No Change 5 Ilia Topuria UFC No Change 6 Joshua Van UFC No Change 7 Ciryl Gane UFC NEW 8 Usman Nurmagomedov Free Agent No Change 9 Sean Strickland UFC No Change 10 Razhabali Shaydullaev RIZIN / PFL No Change

Ciryl Gane Earns His Place Among MMA’s Elite

For much of his UFC career, Ciryl Gane has occupied an unusual position within the heavyweight division. His technical ability has rarely been questioned, but his performances in the biggest championship opportunities frequently left observers wondering whether his considerable talent would ever translate into sustained championship success.

The French heavyweight has spent 2026 changing that narrative.

His knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 in June established him as interim heavyweight champion. Following Aspinall’s withdrawal from competition and eventual elevation to undisputed champion, Gane still needed a successful title defense to establish greater credibility as the division’s leading active fighter.

Josh Hokit provided that opportunity at UFC 334.

The previously undefeated challenger forced Gane into a demanding five-round battle at Madison Square Garden, testing his conditioning, composure and ability to handle sustained physical pressure. Gane responded by producing the cleaner work across enough rounds to secure a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 48-47.

It was not necessarily the most dominant performance of Gane’s career, but it was among his most important. The victory demonstrated that he could defend the championship in a difficult contest rather than simply rely on his natural athleticism and technical advantages against less accomplished opponents.

Fight Week brings Gane directly into the rankings at No. 7.

Tom Aspinall’s Absence Creates a Difficult Ranking Decision

Removing Tom Aspinall from the Top 10 was considerably more difficult than adding Gane.

When healthy, Aspinall possesses an exceptional combination of speed, punching power, wrestling and submission ability that has made him one of the most dangerous heavyweights in MMA. His previous championship performances established legitimate pound-for-pound credentials, and there is little reason to believe his talent has suddenly disappeared.

Unfortunately, his ongoing eye complications have prevented him from competing since October 2025. Aspinall vacated the UFC heavyweight championship in September, and a definitive timetable for his return remains uncertain.

That leaves an important distinction between ranking the most talented fighters and ranking the best active fighters based on current competitive accomplishments.

Gane did not defeat Aspinall in their previous meeting, which ended in a no-contest. His rise should not be interpreted as having settled that rivalry. Instead, it recognizes the fact that Gane has continued producing significant results while Aspinall has been unable to compete.

Should Aspinall return to championship form, his path back into the Fight Week rankings could be relatively short.

Islam Makhachev Remains the Fighter Everyone Is Chasing

While the heavyweight division produces movement further down the rankings, Islam Makhachev continues to maintain a firm grip on the No. 1 position.

His successful transition from lightweight to welterweight has strengthened an already exceptional championship résumé, and his August victory over Ian Machado Garry extended one of the most impressive winning streaks in UFC history.

Alexander Volkanovski remains his closest challenger in Fight Week’s rankings. The featherweight champion’s October stoppage of Movsar Evloev demonstrated that he remains capable of defeating elite younger opponents, while Petr Yan’s consecutive victories over Merab Dvalishvili have restored his standing among the sport’s most accomplished fighters.

Joshua Van also deserves particular attention heading into 2027. The young flyweight champion has developed at a remarkable pace, and his willingness to remain active could eventually create opportunities to move ahead of more established fighters.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged in November, but the competition surrounding Makhachev continues to strengthen.

The Best Fighters Are Not Always in the UFC

Fight Week’s global approach to MMA rankings remains particularly relevant as the sport’s promotional landscape continues evolving.

Usman Nurmagomedov remains at No. 8 following his successful PFL lightweight championship run. His undefeated competitive record and July stoppage of Archie Colgan continue to support his inclusion, although his current free-agent status creates uncertainty regarding his next opponent and promotional destination.

The more immediate storyline belongs to Razhabali Shaydullaev.

The reigning RIZIN and PFL featherweight champion is scheduled to defend his RIZIN title against Kyoma Akimoto on December 31 in Japan. The fight is expected to conclude his run with RIZIN before he joins Most Valuable Promotions in 2027.

Shaydullaev’s September victory over former Bellator champion A.J. McKee already demonstrated that his success is not limited to one organization’s roster. Another championship victory would further strengthen his argument for a higher global ranking and provide considerable momentum entering his anticipated promotional transition.

The continued presence of Nurmagomedov and Shaydullaev demonstrates why a legitimate worldwide pound-for-pound discussion should never be restricted to a single organization.

The Heavyweight Landscape Is Changing Beyond the UFC

Gane was not the only heavyweight to produce a significant result on November 14.

Earlier that day in Dubai, Sergey Bilostenniy defeated Vadim Nemkov by unanimous decision to capture the PFL heavyweight championship, ending a lengthy unbeaten stretch for one of the most accomplished fighters competing outside the UFC.

The victory does not immediately elevate Bilostenniy into Fight Week’s pound-for-pound Top 10, but it places him firmly among the fighters worth monitoring heading into next year. It also reinforces how quickly the global heavyweight hierarchy can change when established champions face emerging contenders.

Meanwhile, Navajo Stirling delivered another reminder of MMA’s constantly evolving competitive landscape when he knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka on November 21. The victory establishes Stirling as a rising contender whose continued development could eventually have implications beyond his own division.

What Could Change Before the End of 2026?

The November rankings remain relatively stable because Fight Week sees little value in manufacturing movement simply to create a different list each month. Nine returning fighters retain their previous positions because their recent accomplishments continue to justify their placement.

That does not mean the rankings are becoming predictable. The potential return of Aspinall, Shaydullaev’s December championship defense, the promotional future of Nurmagomedov and the continued emergence of younger UFC contenders all represent opportunities for substantial changes heading into 2027.

Ciryl Gane has demonstrated how quickly meaningful championship performances can alter the rankings. The next fighter to make a similar statement could come from virtually any division or promotion.

For now, Islam Makhachev remains the best pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts. The fighters behind him, however, are building increasingly compelling arguments of their own.

Visit the Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings for the complete fighter-by-fighter breakdown, current rankings and future monthly updates.