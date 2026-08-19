Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo Thriving in Bare-Knuckle and Traditional Boxing

Photo by Team Trujillo

Undefeated BKB Heavyweight World Champion and WBO No. 13-ranked boxer embraces the differences between both disciplines as he prepares to defend his BKB crown against Mark O’Neil at BKB 58 in Miami

MIAMI, Fl (August 19, 2026) – Whether he’s fighting with gloves or bare knuckles, undefeated BKB Heavyweight World Champion Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo has established himself as one of the most dangerous heavyweight punchers in combat sports.

Trujillo, who owns a perfect 8-0 record with eight knockouts in BKB, has yet to see the second round in bare knuckle competition. At the same time, the Cuban powerhouse remains undefeated in traditional professional boxing at 12-0 with 11 knockouts and is currently ranked No. 13 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

On Saturday, August 29, 2026, Trujillo will return to his bare-knuckle roots when he defends his BKB Heavyweight World Championship against veteran challenger Mark “The Veteran” O’Neil (3-4) at BKB 58 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

For Trujillo, succeeding in two different versions of the sweet science requires more than punching power. Although traditional boxing and bare-knuckle boxing share many of the same fundamentals, he believes each discipline demands a different mentality and appreciation for the craft.

“I love both sports because each one brings something different out of me as a fighter,” said Trujillo. “Traditional boxing is about being patient, using your jab, setting traps, putting combinations together, and thinking several moves ahead. Bare knuckle is different. Everything happens so fast, and every mistake can cost you immediately. You have to be sharp, accurate, and completely focused. Boxing challenges my skills and patience, while bare knuckle challenges my instincts and toughness. I have a lot of respect for both.”

Trujillo’s extraordinary knockout percentage across both sports speaks to a rare ability to carry his power regardless of the rules or equipment. However, the champion says one of the biggest adjustments comes from understanding how punches affect an opponent differently when gloves are removed.

“The damage is definitely different,” Trujillo explained. “With bare knuckles, you feel every punch differently, whether you’re giving it or receiving it. Cuts can happen much quicker, and accuracy becomes extremely important because you also have to protect your hands. In traditional boxing, the gloves allow you to throw different combinations and generate damage over time, but heavyweight punches with gloves can still do serious damage. Neither one is easy. They’re just different kinds of battles, and you have to respect what each sport demands from your body.”

That versatility has helped make Trujillo a unique force. His BKB résumé has been defined by explosive finishes, with all eight victories coming by knockout in the opening round. In traditional boxing, 11 of his 12 opponents have also failed to hear the final bell.

Despite those numbers, Trujillo isn’t allowing his past success to create complacency heading into his title defense against O’Neil.

“The fans know my style, and they know I’m coming to fight,” Trujillo said when discussing what Miami can expect on August 29. “I’m going to bring pressure, power, and excitement, but I’m also going to be smart. Mark O’Neil is a veteran, and he’s a dangerous puncher. I’m preparing for the best version of him. As the reigning champion, I have to prepare like I’m the challenger every single time. My goal is to put on a performance the fans remember and walk out of that ring still the BKB Heavyweight World Champion.”

For Abe Swidan of Visionary Sports Group, who manages Trujillo, his fighter’s ability to remain undefeated while competing at a high level in two demanding combat sports makes his accomplishments even more impressive.

“What Gustavo is doing is extremely difficult,” said Swidan. “We’re talking about a fighter who is 8-0 with eight knockouts in BKB and 12-0 with 11 knockouts in professional boxing while climbing into the WBO world rankings. These are two different disciplines that require different approaches, yet Gustavo has been able to dominate in both. That tells you how talented, adaptable, and dangerous he truly is.”

Swidan believes Trujillo’s success has positioned him for significant opportunities on both sides of his career, but the focus remains on continuing to improve rather than simply celebrating what has already been accomplished.

“The exciting part is that Gustavo is still developing,” Swidan continued. “He’s a world champion in BKB, he’s internationally ranked in professional boxing, and he’s creating a path that very few fighters have been able to navigate successfully. Our goal is to continue building both sides of his career and put him in the biggest fights possible. But first, he has business to handle on August 29, and he understands that better than anyone.”

For Trujillo, BKB 58 represents another opportunity to demonstrate that his success isn’t defined by gloves, bare knuckles, rankings, or records. It’s defined by his ability to adapt, compete, and perform whenever the bell rings. On August 29, “The Cuban Assassin” will once again step into the BKB ring with his heavyweight championship, undefeated record, and perfect first-round knockout streak on the line.