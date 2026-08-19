Mario ‘El Tiburón’ Romero To make his PBC debut this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (August 19, 2026) – Undefeated rising prospect Marco “El Tiburón (The Shark)” Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) will make his PBC debut this Saturday night fighting for the first time as a prizefighter in Las Vegas.

His 8-round fight against Kahlil Mitchell (6-1, 4 KOs), to be contested at a 165-pound catchweight, will be the third and final fight of the preliminary card on Prime Video, live from T-Mobile Arena, preceding the main card headlined by the WBA Welterweight World Championship match between defending champion Rolly Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) against challenger Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs).

“It’s hard for me to put into words how I feel,” Romero admitted. “I’m super excited to be fighting in Las Vegas in my PBC debut. It couldn’t have worked out any better for me. I’ve dreamed of fighting in Las Vegas. Rolly and Teo are two of my favorite fighters. I picked Lomo (Vasyl Lomachenko) to beat Teo, but after that fight I started following Teo. I’ve followed Rolly for a while and it’s crazy we have the same last name.”

The 20-year-old Romero, fighting out of Olathe, Kansas, is undefeated in 14 pro fights with 12 stoppages, winning all 35 rounds on the judges’ scorecards. A 23-time U.S. national Champion, Romero had a rich amateur pedigree, backed by his remarkable 130-5 record. The handsome Mexican American boxer hasn’t lost in more than 7 years since June 28, 2019.

Romero credits Team Tiburón for his success: “I need to throw flowers to my team because I couldn’t do it without them.” In no particular order, he thanked (manager/head trainer) John Brown, father/trainer Salvador Romero, trainers Silvio Flores, and Marcus Davidson, advisor Al Valenti, lawyer John Hornwerner, matchmaker Eric Botjer, strength-and-conditioning trainers Chris Calovich and Tom Virgets, and Marco’s mother, Sendy Romero.

“This will be the first fight in which Marco makes a real payday because now we’re with a viable promoter,” Brown explained. “His first fight in Las Vegas is exciting for us and we’re looking forward to his first fight with PBC. Marco is still a boy – 20 — and we’re getting him ready by building his man strength. It’s coming!

“The key for Marco is not getting hit in the head, a weakness for all fighters, so we’re working on head movement and blocking punches. Marco has a big motor – cardiovascular system – like when I first saw Oscar de la Hoya training as an amateur. He ran like a deer. Marco has also had good sparring since he signed with PBC, something we didn’t always have.”

Brown isn’t concerned that Marco will be overly pumped for his first fight in Las Vegas and all the noise, because he is poised beyond his age and has been for years.

“That’s a product of his experience from being in so many amateur fights,” Brown noted. “He’s been able to control his emotions before he turned pro. He’s very good at that.”

The next chapter of Marco Romero’s boxing career starts Saturday.

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