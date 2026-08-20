Maná Makes History as First Latin Artist Featured in Apple Music’s Rediscovered Series With Reimagined “Oye Mi Amor”

Miami, FL – August 20,2026 – More than three decades after its release on their breakthrough 1992 album ¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?, Maná becomes the first Latin artist to perform for Apple Music’s Rediscovered series, bringing new life to “Oye Mi Amor” live from Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles. Fronted by Fher Olvera’s unmistakable vocals, the band including drummer Alex Gonzalez, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros, deliver the warm, melodic groove that helped shape the song into a defining anthem of Latin rock. The performance honors one of the genre’s most beloved love songs while marking a historic moment for the series. The session arrives as Maná continues to cement their legacy as one of the most iconic and influential Latin rock bands of all time, with over 50 million albums sold worldwide. They have conquered stages in more than 30 countries, delivering record-breaking performances, including the most arena shows in Los Angeles history. Currently, the band is taking their celebrated Vivir Sin Aire Tour across the U.S. and Latin America, bringing their music to audiences across both regions. With 4 Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammy Awards, a historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, their legacy is unmatched. Beyond music, they are passionate advocates for environmental, social, and human rights causes.

In Apple Music’s Rediscovered series, artists perform new renditions of their most beloved and enduring songs in their catalog. Each session is filmed and recorded in Spatial Audio and released exclusively on Apple Music. Maná’s performance joins recent Rediscovered renditions from the Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Estelle, Ne-Yo, Billy Idol and Third Eye Blind.

Listen to Maná’s reimagined performance of “Oye Mi Amor” exclusively in Spatial Audio on Apple Music at apple.co/OMA, or watch their performance here.

FOLLOW MANÁ ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Miami, FL – Agosto 20, 2026 – Más de tres décadas después de su lanzamiento en su exitoso álbum de 1992 ¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños?, Maná se convierte en el primer artista latino en presentarse para la serie Rediscovered de Apple Music, dando nueva vida a “Oye Mi Amor” en vivo desde Apple Music Studios en Los Ángeles. Liderada por la inconfundible voz de Fher Olvera, la banda, integrada también por el baterista Alex González, el guitarrista Sergio Vallín y el bajista Juan Calleros, ofrece el cálido y melódico groove que ayudó a convertir la canción en un himno emblemático del rock latino.

La presentación rinde homenaje a una de las canciones de amor más queridas del género, al tiempo que marca un momento histórico para la serie. La sesión llega mientras Maná continúa consolidando su legado como una de las bandas de rock latino más icónicas e influyentes de todos los tiempos, con más de 50 millones de álbumes vendidos en todo el mundo. Han conquistado escenarios en más de 30 países, ofreciendo presentaciones que han batido récords, incluyendo la mayor cantidad de conciertos en arenas en la historia de Los Ángeles.

Actualmente, la banda lleva su celebrada gira Vivir Sin Aire Tour por Estados Unidos y Latinoamérica, llevando su música a audiencias de ambas regiones. Con 4 premios Grammy, 9 premios Latin Grammy, una histórica nominación al Rock & Roll Hall of Fame y una estrella en el Hollywood Walk of Fame, su legado es incomparable. Más allá de la música, son apasionados defensores de causas ambientales, sociales y de derechos humanos.

En la serie Rediscovered de Apple Music, los artistas interpretan nuevas versiones de las canciones más queridas y perdurables de su catálogo. Cada sesión es filmada y grabada en Audio Espacial y lanzada exclusivamente en Apple Music. La presentación de Maná se suma a recientes interpretaciones de Rediscovered de Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Estelle, Ne-Yo, Billy Idol y Third Eye Blind.

Escucha la presentación reimaginada de Maná de “Oye Mi Amor” exclusivamente en Audio Espacial en Apple Music en apple.co/OMA, o mira su presentación aquí.