Amanda Serrano vs. Manzur Press Conference: Quotes & Photos

Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA – Today at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) hosted the final press conference ahead of the historic Serrano vs. Manzur event, taking place this Friday, August 21, live globally on TikTok. The event will mark the first-ever championship boxing event streamed live on TikTok as MVP continues to expand the sport to new audiences through its groundbreaking collaboration with TikTok LIVE.

Fighters from across the card gathered to share their final thoughts before fight night, including headliners MVP’s unified WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) and Argentina’s #2 WBO contender Lucrecia Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs). Serrano will seek to make history by breaking Christy Martin’s all-time women’s boxing knockout record as she defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight world titles at 126lbs against Manzur in the first-ever unified women’s world championship contested over 12 two-minute rounds.

Also participating in the press conference were MVP’s US Olympian Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs), who will meet in a six-round lightweight bout at 135lbs; MVP’s and Mexico’s former world champion Mayelli Flores (13-2-1, 4 KOs) and Denmark’s undefeated contender Melissa Mortensen (9-0, 5 KOs), who will meet in a 10-round championship bout at 122lbs as Flores looks to reclaim the WBA super bantamweight world title; and MVP’s fast-rising contender with a 94% stoppage rate Avious Griffin (19-1, 18 KOs) and the Dominican Republic’s Jackson Marinez (23-4, 11 KOs), who will face off in a 10-round welterweight bout at 147lbs.

Serrano vs. Manzur Fight Week continues on Thursday, August 20, with the public weigh-in from the Pechanga Resort Casino beginning at 6:00pm PT. The event will feature all fighters and will be free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The weigh-in will stream live on MVP’s TikTok, Jake Paul’s TikTok, MVP’s YouTube channel, and Jake Paul’s YouTube channel.

On Friday, August 21, Serrano vs. Manzur will stream live globally from Pechanga Resort Casino. The first fight will begin at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT live on TikTok, with the main card beginning at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT live on MVP’s TikTok, Jake Paul’s TikTok, MVP’s YouTube channel, and Jake Paul’s YouTube channel. Final tickets for Serrano vs. Manzur are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Today’s press conference gave fans and media a final look at a history-making night of championship boxing as Serrano pursues another milestone in her legendary career, while MVP prepares to deliver the first-ever championship boxing event live on TikTok. See quotes below and view the full press conference on MVP’s YouTube channel.

AMANDA SERRANO QUOTES:

On being a part of the historic card, live on TikTok:

We are fighting on TikTok LIVE. The first. MVP is doing big things for the sport of women’s boxing, and for women in general. I am so excited to be a part of this.

On facing Manzur:

She’s going to come to fight. She’s going to come non-stop, throwing punches. And I invite that. I love that.

On Mazur saying Serrano will not knock her out:

I understand that. I mean, no one knows; no one’s going to say, “Oh, yes, I’m gonna be her 33rd victim.” I know she came to fight, so that’s even a better and a sweeter victory when I do get it.

On what viewers should expect during her bout vs. Manzur:

I love to fight. You guys are in for a treat. You guys are in for a war. You know, every time Amanda “The Real Deal” steps into the ring, I fight for you guys, and I give it all I got.

On the card being a career highlight:

This is truly one of the highest moments in my life and my career.

On working with MVP:

The last five years that I joined with MVP have been truly the best moments in my career and the most fun. Meeting so many great people and introducing these amazing fans to women’s boxing has been the best feeling, and I’m truly honored.

On being one of the most accomplished female boxers of all time:

We all bring something different to the table. This is women’s boxing. We all need each other for this to make this sport amazing. I believe I’m one of the most accomplished women. Listen, these belts, all the belts, all my accomplishments in me, I sleep good at night.

On starting TikTok six months ago:

I just started TikTok six months ago, and every day I go on live, and I tell my friends how I really do appreciate them. Because of them, I get up in the morning, and I train as hard as I do. I fight as hard as I do because I want to give them a great performance. I want to give them my all.

On refusing to do boring fights:

I hate boring fights. I hate watching boring fights. So, I would never be in a boring fight.

LUCRECIA MANZUR QUOTES:

**ALL QUOTES HAVE BEEN TRANSLATED FROM SPANISH TO ENGLISH.

On her plan for Friday night’s bout vs. Serrano:

I know what kind of fighter she is, but I’m coming here to fight, and I’m coming here to make my dream come true of becoming a world champion.

On her preparation to face Serrano:

I know it’s going to be a great fight. I prepared myself very well for this fight, and I’m going to give everything inside the ring.

On Serrano’s goal of breaking Christy Martin’s all-time women’s boxing knockout record and if she’ll be knocked out:

I’m aware that it’s all about Amanda Serrano. It’s her show, but I’ve trained very hard for this fight. I know she’s looking for that knockout, but she’s going to have to find someone else to knock out because it’s not going to be me.

JAHMAL HARVEY QUOTES:

On being a part of the co-main event:

I get the co-main for one of the greatest, if not the greatest, women fighters that this sport has ever seen with Amanda Serrano.

On fighting on TikTok LIVE:

It means a lot to pioneer one of the first fights on TikTok. I’m going to make it a great performance.

On what viewers should expect from him:

I’m never going to have a boring fight. I do it all in the ring. I box. I bang. I’m in there to hurt people. The people want to see that.

On what he expects from his opponent during their bout:

I’m expecting him to bring his A game. I really don’t think anybody can really go talent for talent and stick with me. I just look for somebody to bring out the best so I could pull out all my skills so everybody can see everything.

HAMMET KEB QUOTES:

**ALL QUOTES HAVE BEEN TRANSLATED FROM SPANISH TO ENGLISH.

On how he feels going into his bout vs. Harvey:

I’m a Mexican to my blood. I’m not scared of anything.

On being a part of the card:

I want to thank MVP for giving me the opportunity. I also want to thank Jahmal Harvey for giving me the opportunity to fight him.

On what he plans to deliver on Friday night:

He has the experience of an Olympic fighter, of an amateur fighter, but he hasn’t lived what I lived. On Friday night, he’s going to live it.

On fighting to a global audience on TikTok LIVE:

All the audience on TikTok and all over Veracruz where I’m from are going to be able to witness this fight, and they’re going to see Friday night who’s the better man.

MAYELLI FLORES QUOTES:

**ALL QUOTES HAVE BEEN TRANSLATED FROM SPANISH TO ENGLISH.

On fighting to reclaim the WBA super bantamweight world title:

The belt is coming back home. I didn’t lose it. I just let them borrow it.

On working with MVP:

The second time on MVP and now next to Amanda Serrano…I’m going to give everything when I get in the ring. I’m coming here to win.

On her opponent Mortensen:

She’s young. She’s got a good record, but she doesn’t have the experience that I have.

MELISSA MORTENSEN QUOTES:

On being on the card:

This is a big honor for me to be here, and I’m really looking forward to fighting with MVP on Friday night.

On preparing to face Flores:

I prepared really well for this fight. I know I’m not so high profile yet, but I have 115 amateur fights. I have traveled around the world. This is not new for me to box on a new stage.

On sparring Dina Thorslund:

Dina is strong, and I know Mayelli [Flores] is also. I got good sparring with Dina.

AVIOUS GRIFFIN QUOTES:

On facing Marinez:

He’s got experience a little bit, but experience doesn’t make you unbeatable.

On his plan for Friday night:

I’m ready to do whatever he wants to do.

On his upcoming performance:

Every time I step on stage, I’m trying to put on the most dominant performance, the most dominant knockout. You know, that’s what we’re here to do.

On his KO ratio:

You know, I always put on exciting fights, and you can’t blink. You know, at any moment I can put anybody out, as my KO ratio says.

JACKSON MARINEZ QUOTES:

**ALL QUOTES HAVE BEEN TRANSLATED FROM SPANISH TO ENGLISH.

On facing Griffin:

I know he’s got a great plan, but I got an even greater plan.

On his plans for Friday night:

I’ve had the experience, and I’ve been in this position many times. You know, B-side, and this is nothing to me. He’s going to find out.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions, on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian and Chief Executive Officer John Martin and backed by founding investors 885 Capital & Knighthead, MVP promotes some of the world’s biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP’s portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.