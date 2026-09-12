Fight Week Fight Night Preview: Silva vs. Delgado, Garcia vs. Benn Take Over Saturday

Fight Week previews Silva vs. Delgado at Noche UFC and Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn with final odds, weigh-in fallout, late updates and quick picks.

Mexican Independence Day weekend delivers a rare combat-sports doubleheader Saturday, with Noche UFC in Glendale, Arizona, followed later by Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn for the WBC welterweight championship in Las Vegas.

At Desert Diamond Arena, No. 6-ranked featherweight Jean Silva faces Arizona’s Jose Miguel Delgado, who accepted the biggest opportunity of his career after replacing the injured Yair Rodriguez. Later at T-Mobile Arena, Garcia makes the first defense of the WBC title he won from Mario Barrios against a Conor Benn who has generated almost as much attention on the scales as he has in the ring.

Here is the final Fight Week Fight Night Preview.

1. Final Odds and Late Updates

Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Oddsmakers see Silva as a significant favorite.

The UFC lists Silva at -425 with Delgado at +325 heading into the five-round featherweight main event.

That number is understandable. Silva has won six of his seven UFC appearances and carries considerably more experience at this level. Delgado, however, enters with a 4-1 UFC record and accepted the fight on short notice after originally planning to watch Noche UFC as a fan.

The circumstances make Delgado dangerous.

He has very little to lose and almost everything to gain.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Garcia is also favored, although not nearly as heavily.

CBS Sports listed Garcia at -370 and Benn at +275 on Saturday. Garcia enters at 25-2 with 20 knockouts and makes his first defense of the WBC welterweight championship. Benn brings a 25-1 record with 14 knockouts into his first world-title opportunity.

The boxing main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Paramount+, with Garcia-Benn expected later in the evening.

For Noche UFC, the main card begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, also on Paramount+.

2. Weigh-In Fallout

There were no problems making the featherweight limit in Glendale.

Jean Silva weighed 145 pounds, while Jose Miguel Delgado came in at 145.5. All 26 fighters scheduled for Noche UFC successfully made their contracted weights.

The ceremonial faceoff was considerably more colorful. Silva appeared in sugar-skull face paint and brought his usual intensity to the staredown with Delgado, adding another layer to a fight already carrying plenty of emotion because of Delgado’s Arizona connection.

But the biggest weigh-in story of the entire weekend came from Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia weighed 145.5 pounds. Conor Benn weighed 146. Both comfortably made the 147-pound welterweight limit.

Then Benn rehydrated.

According to The Ring, Benn posted footage showing himself at 178.4 pounds Friday night — 32.4 pounds heavier than his official weigh-in weight. There is no rehydration clause restricting how much either boxer can regain before the fight.

That suddenly becomes one of the most important variables Saturday night.

Garcia may enter with the speed advantage.

Benn could enter with a massive physical-size advantage.

3. Last-Minute Fight Changes

The major change to Noche UFC happened before fight week when Yair Rodriguez withdrew and Jose Miguel Delgado accepted the main-event opportunity against Silva. Delgado had fought as recently as July and was not expecting another bout this quickly.

The replacement transformed the event.

Instead of Silva facing an established former title challenger, Noche UFC now has a local Arizona fighter trying to produce the biggest upset of his career in front of a home-state crowd.

The rest of the UFC main card remains loaded, including:

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

The Garcia-Benn main event also survived the biggest concern of fight week: Benn successfully making 147 pounds.

Now we find out what the weight cut — and subsequent rehydration — actually did to him.

4. Three Things to Watch

1. Can Jose Miguel Delgado Survive Silva’s Early Storm?

This is Delgado’s opportunity to change his career in one night.

Silva is aggressive, powerful and comfortable forcing opponents into exchanges. The Brazilian is a -425 favorite for a reason.

Delgado cannot allow emotion to dictate how he fights.

The home-state crowd will be behind him, and the temptation will be to turn the opening round into a firefight. That may be exactly what Silva wants.

Delgado’s best opportunity could be extending the fight, forcing Silva to work and gradually making the matchup more complicated.

If Delgado gets through the early danger, the pressure begins shifting toward the favorite.

2. What Does Conor Benn Actually Look Like at Fight Time?

Forget the official weigh-in.

The number everyone will be talking about is 178.4.

Benn regained more than 32 pounds after weighing in at 146, an enormous swing that raises questions in both directions.

Will Benn be dramatically stronger?

Or did the process of stripping that much weight from his body take something out of him?

Garcia’s best weapons remain his hand speed, counter punching and explosive left hook. Benn wants pressure, physicality and exchanges.

If Benn can absorb Garcia’s power and consistently force him backward, his size could become a major factor.

But if the weight cut affects Benn’s timing, stamina or reactions, Garcia has exactly the type of speed necessary to expose it.

This may be the defining storyline of the night.

3. Don’t Overlook the Two Co-Main Events

There is plenty happening before Silva-Delgado and Garcia-Benn.

At Noche UFC, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces Joseph Morales. Interestingly, Morales enters as the slight -120 favorite, with Moreno at +100.

Moreno is trying to stop a two-fight losing streak and reestablish himself in a division he once ruled.

In Las Vegas, Jai Opetaia faces Noel Mikaelian in an important cruiserweight championship fight. CBS lists Opetaia as a massive -1400 favorite, but Mikaelian brings the WBC championship into the matchup.

Saturday isn’t just about two main events.

Several divisions could look different by the end of the night.

5. Quick Fight Week Picks

Friday remains our full prediction day. These are the final Fight Week calls before Saturday’s biggest fights.

Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Fight Week Pick: Jean Silva

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Delgado is talented enough to make this interesting, particularly if he survives the opening exchanges. But taking Silva on short notice is a difficult assignment. Fight Week expects Silva’s pressure and power to eventually create the opening he needs.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Fight Week Pick: Ryan Garcia

Method: Decision

Confidence: 7/10

Benn’s enormous rehydration makes this harder to predict. He could have a substantial physical advantage once they enter the ring. But Garcia remains the faster fighter and should be able to score with cleaner shots if he maintains distance.

Expect Benn to have dangerous moments, particularly when he can trap Garcia near the ropes, but Fight Week sees Garcia doing enough over 12 rounds to retain the WBC championship.

Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian

Fight Week Pick: Jai Opetaia

Method: TKO

Confidence: 9/10

Opetaia has established himself as the class of the cruiserweight division, and the betting market reflects the perceived gap between these two fighters.

Mikaelian is experienced and brings a championship belt, but Fight Week expects Opetaia’s pressure and combination punching to eventually take over.

From Arizona to Las Vegas

Saturday offers something Fight Week doesn’t get every weekend: two major combat-sports cards that flow almost directly into one another.

First comes Noche UFC in Glendale, where Jose Miguel Delgado has the opportunity to turn a short-notice call into a career-changing victory.

Then the attention shifts to Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia finally enters a fight as a defending world champion. Conor Benn enters attempting to win one for the first time — potentially carrying more than 30 pounds of additional fight-night weight compared with Friday morning.

One card celebrates Mexican combat-sports culture.

The other occupies boxing’s traditional Mexican Independence Day weekend spotlight.

And both have fights capable of producing major consequences.

It’s Saturday. It’s Fight Night.