Hulu and ESPN Announce New Fight Competition Series From Jake and Logan Paul

Jake and Logan Paul are bringing a new combat sports competition to Hulu and ESPN, with fighters battling for survival in a reality format where eliminations are decided inside the fight.

Hulu and ESPN have announced a new unscripted combat sports competition series from Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Wheelhouse and Most Valuable Promotions.

Currently titled “Untitled Paul Brothers Fight Competition Series,” the project is expected to begin production in 2027 and will be available on Hulu and ESPN.

Casting for the series is now open.

Fighters Will Compete to Stay in the Competition

The new series will combine elements of reality television, combat sports and survival competition.

Competitors will be divided into rival teams coached by Jake and Logan Paul. The fighters will live and train together while competing for the opportunity to remain in the competition.

Unlike traditional reality shows where contestants are eliminated through voting, fighters on the Paul brothers’ series will have to fight to keep their place.

One of the biggest strategic elements will be allowing the competitors themselves to help determine the matchups.

That means alliances, rivalries and strategy could play a major role in deciding who fights whom.

The loser of each fight will be eliminated until only one male fighter and one female fighter remain.

Jake and Logan Paul Promise a High-Stakes Competition

Jake and Logan Paul described the concept as a combination of competitive fighting and survival-style entertainment.

“This series takes everything we love about competitive combat and turns it into a high-stakes survival spectacle for today’s audiences. You choose your opponent, fight to stay, and have nowhere to hide.”

The brothers added that the fighter-first approach behind the competition is intended to create a different type of combat sports experience.

“The fighter-first mentality is changing the industry; we can’t wait to see who has what it takes,” Jake and Logan said.

Most Valuable Promotions Continues Expanding Beyond Traditional Boxing

The project represents another expansion for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, which has steadily increased its presence in boxing through live events, fighter promotion and major broadcast partnerships.

MVP will produce the series alongside Wheelhouse.

Executive producers include Brent Montgomery, Glenn Hugill and Courtney White from Wheelhouse, along with MVP’s Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul.

Logan Paul, Will Nothacker, Shyam Balse, Josie Lamberth and Charlie Ebersol will also serve as executive producers.

Casting Now Open

Casting is currently underway, with production scheduled for 2027.

Fighters interested in competing can apply through FightGameCasting.com.

Additional information regarding the competition format, premiere date, weight classes and participating fighters is expected to be announced as the series moves closer to production.

For Jake and Logan Paul, the project brings together two areas that have defined much of their careers: combat sports and entertainment.

This time, however, the spotlight will be on the fighters trying to survive long enough to become the last man and woman standing.