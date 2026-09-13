5 Things We Learned From This Weekend’s Fights: Ryan Garcia Makes a Statement

Mexican Independence Day weekend delivered one of the busiest combat sports Saturdays of the year.

Ryan Garcia needed less than four minutes to remind everyone how dangerous he can be. Jai Opetaia broke down an opponent who had never been stopped. Jean Silva survived an ugly start and finished Noche UFC with a highlight-reel submission. Alexa Grasso put herself right back into the flyweight title conversation, and Tommy McMillen somehow emerged from another war with his undefeated record intact.

Here are five things Fight Week learned from this weekend’s fights.

1. Ryan Garcia Just Became One of Boxing’s Biggest Targets

Ryan Garcia did not simply beat Conor Benn Saturday night.

He destroyed him.

Garcia successfully defended his WBC welterweight championship by stopping Benn at 1:25 of the second round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After using the opening round to read Benn’s aggressive approach, Garcia caught him with a crushing right hand early in Round 2 and sent him to the canvas.

Benn beat the count, but Garcia immediately attacked until referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight.

There will be some debate about whether the stoppage came a little early. There should be considerably less debate about who was in control.

Garcia looked fast, composed and dangerous.

More importantly, the victory changes the conversation surrounding him. Garcia is no longer merely one of boxing’s biggest attractions. He is the WBC champion at 147 pounds with potential unification fights sitting directly in front of him.

And Garcia wasted no time naming names.

Teofimo Lopez was ringside. Devin Haney was there. Shakur Stevenson has also expressed interest.

Garcia said afterward that Lopez is the fight he wants next. A Garcia-Lopez welterweight unification fight would combine championships, history, personalities and enormous promotional potential.

What we learned: Ryan Garcia has officially become one of the central figures in the welterweight division. Now boxing has to turn one of those rivalries into a fight.

2. Jai Opetaia May Be Running Out of Cruiserweights to Prove Himself Against

Jai Opetaia keeps answering questions.

Saturday, he answered another one.

Opetaia stopped Noel Mikaelian in the ninth round, improving to 31-0 with 24 knockouts and becoming the first fighter to stop the two-time cruiserweight titleholder.

It was not an effortless performance.

Mikaelian had success and hurt Opetaia with a right hand in the seventh round. Opetaia recovered, regained control and eventually overwhelmed him in Round 9.

That might make the victory even more valuable.

We already knew Opetaia could dominate opponents. Saturday showed again that he can encounter adversity, adjust and still find the finish.

Now comes the interesting part.

David Benavidez entered the ring afterward, and the two fighters teased a potential showdown. A fight between Benavidez and Opetaia would instantly become one of boxing’s most intriguing matchups.

Opetaia has spent years establishing himself as one of the sport’s best cruiserweights.

At some point, simply beating another cruiserweight is not going to move the needle very far.

What we learned: Jai Opetaia needs a major event, not simply another title defense. Benavidez could provide exactly that.

3. Jean Silva Is Too Dangerous to Count Out—Even When Everything Is Going Wrong

For several minutes, Jean Silva looked like he might be headed toward disaster.

Jose Miguel Delgado dropped him in the opening round of their Noche UFC main event in Glendale and controlled much of the early action.

Then Silva woke up.

The Brazilian increased his pressure in Round 2, began forcing Delgado backward and completely changed the direction of the fight.

In the third, Silva hurt Delgado, took his back and finished him with an unusual one-arm rear-naked choke at 2:57.

That sequence tells us something important about Silva.

His style can create chaos for himself as easily as it creates chaos for his opponent. Against the very best featherweights, giving away the beginning of a fight could be costly.

But his ability to suddenly change a fight remains exceptional.

Silva has now won two straight and immediately turned his attention toward the featherweight championship picture. Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev are scheduled to determine the title picture next month, so Silva may need another major fight before receiving his opportunity.

That is not necessarily a bad thing.

Put Silva against another top contender and see what happens.

What we learned: Jean Silva still has some volatility in his game, but few UFC featherweights are more dangerous once he finds momentum.

4. Alexa Grasso Is Back in the Flyweight Championship Conversation

Alexa Grasso needed another major win.

She got one against one of the division’s toughest opponents.

Grasso defeated former title challenger Manon Fiorot by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28.

The most encouraging part was how Grasso started.

Instead of allowing Fiorot to establish range and dictate the fight, Grasso immediately pressured her with combinations and scored a knockdown late in the opening round. Fiorot made adjustments as the fight progressed, but Grasso had already banked the rounds she needed.

It was Grasso’s second consecutive victory.

More importantly, it came against an opponent who had been sitting near the very top of the division.

That puts Grasso back in a familiar position.

She may not receive an immediate championship opportunity, but another win of this caliber makes it increasingly difficult to keep the former champion away from the belt.

What we learned: Alexa Grasso’s championship chapter may not be finished. She has worked her way right back into the title picture.

5. Tommy McMillen Is Becoming Must-Watch TV

Sometimes a prospect needs a perfect performance.

Sometimes he needs to prove he can survive when nothing is perfect.

Tommy McMillen did the latter.

McMillen and Marwan Rahiki produced one of the wildest fights of Noche UFC, with Rahiki nearly finishing McMillen during a brutal second round.

McMillen was dropped by an uppercut and forced into survival mode as Rahiki attacked with knees and punches.

He survived.

Then he came back.

McMillen hurt Rahiki in the third, scored a knockdown of his own and finished the fight attacking before earning a unanimous decision by scores of 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27. He improved to 12-0.

There are technical issues to clean up. Getting dragged into wars is not usually a sustainable long-term strategy.

But there is also something promoters cannot manufacture:

People want to watch him fight.

McMillen has now shown finishing ability, toughness, personality and an almost reckless willingness to engage.

For a young fighter still developing, that combination makes him extremely interesting.

What we learned: Tommy McMillen may not be ready for the featherweight elite yet, but Fight Week should probably stop treating him simply as a prospect. He is becoming an attraction.

Fight Week Fighter of the Week: Ryan Garcia

There were several legitimate candidates.

Jai Opetaia stopped a fighter who had never previously been stopped.

Jean Silva produced the weekend’s most creative submission.

Alexa Grasso scored an important victory over a top contender.

Tommy McMillen survived an absolute war.

But Ryan Garcia is the Fight Week Fighter of the Week.

Garcia entered Saturday carrying the pressure of a major Las Vegas main event and a WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn.

He needed less than four minutes.

Garcia dropped Benn with a right hand and forced the second-round stoppage, successfully making the first defense of the championship he won earlier this year.

More importantly, Garcia left the ring with boxing fans immediately discussing what comes next.

Ryan Garcia vs. Teofimo Lopez.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney II.

Potentially even Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson.

That is what a statement victory is supposed to do.

It does not just end one fight.

It creates the next one.

Fight Week Fighter of the Week: Ryan Garcia.