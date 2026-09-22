BIYU Promotions Presents “BIYU Brawl 8” September 25 in Houston: Roy Knight vs. Phillip Rhome Jr. Headlines Super Middleweight Title Fight

HOUSTON, TX — BiYu Promotions will return to BiYu Arena in Houston on Friday, September 25, with BIYU BRAWL 8, another installment of its monthly professional boxing series. The event will stream live worldwide on CombatVisionTV.

The six-round main event will feature Roy Knight (4-1, 3 KOs) against unbeaten Phillip Rhome Jr. (6-0-1, 1 KO) for the vacant American Boxing Organization Regional Super Middleweight title.

Knight will look to hand Rhome Jr. his first professional defeat, while Rhome has an opportunity to remain unbeaten and capture his first regional title.

In the six-round super lightweight co-main event, Jordy Suarez Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) will square off against Aiden Anderson (4-2, 3 KOs) in another featured matchup. Both fighters will have an opportunity to make a statement on a prominent stage as the BiYu Brawl series continues to provide developing professionals with meaningful opportunities to advance their careers.

The undercard will feature Zachary Spiller (5-1, 4 KOs) against Brandon Guillory (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round heavyweight bout. Levar Adams Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Diego Omar Acosta (Pro Debut) in a four-round super bantamweight contest, while John Luis Lara (0-1) faces Treverrious Zeno (1-0) in a four-round welterweight bout.

“Our goal with the BiYu Brawl series is to keep bringing professional boxing to Houston on a consistent basis,” said Bobby Harrison, President of BiYu Promotions. “Houston has a strong boxing community with a lot of talented fighters, and we want to give them a place to stay active, develop their careers and fight in front of their hometown fans. We’re committed to building a monthly boxing series that people in this city can continue to support.”

“This is another strong card from top to bottom,” Harrison added. “Roy Knight and Phillip Rhome Jr. are fighting for a regional title in the main event, and Jordy Suarez Gonzalez and Aiden Anderson have a great opportunity in the co-main event. These are the types of competitive matchups we want to continue bringing to BiYu Arena, and of course all the action with stream live on CombatVisionTV.”

BIYU BRAWL 8 – SEPTEMBER 25

Roy Knight vs. Phillip Rhome Jr. – 6 Rounds, Super Middleweight

Emmanuel Chance vs. Manuel De Jesus – 4 Rounds, Bantamweight

Miqal Dolphus vs. DePriest Johnson – 4 Rounds, Super Welterweight

Jordy Suarez Gonzalez vs. Aiden Anderson – 6 Rounds, Super Lightweight

John Luis Lara vs. Treverrious Zeno – 4 Rounds, Welterweight

Levar Adams Jr. vs. Diego Omar Acosta – 4 Rounds, Super Bantamweight

Zachary Spiller vs. Brandon Guillory – 4 Rounds, Heavyweight

Tickets for “Biyu Boxing Promotions, BiYu Brawl 8,” priced $45 (General Admission), $85 (Ringside VIP), $65 (Upper Bowl), and $100 (Table for 8. Includes 2 drink tickets per person.), plus applicable fees, are on sale now at www.biyupromotions.com.