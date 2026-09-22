Fight Week Prospect Watch: Raul Rosas Jr. & 4 Rising Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

Every Tuesday, Fight Week Prospect Watch spotlights rising fighters in boxing and MMA before the rest of the fight world catches up.

This week might be one of our best prospect lineups yet.

Raul Rosas Jr. makes UFC history. Dana White’s Contender Series gives us a 20-0 combined lightweight matchup, and Saturday’s boxing schedule is loaded with undefeated fighters willing to risk their perfect records against each other.

Here are five rising fighters Fight Week is watching this week.

1. Raul Rosas Jr. — UFC Bantamweight

Record: 13-1

Opponent: Raoni Barcelos (22-5)

Fight Date: September 26

Event: UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Watch: Paramount+

Raul Rosas Jr. has been breaking age records since he entered the UFC.

Saturday he breaks another one.

At just 21 years old, Rosas becomes the youngest fighter ever to headline a UFC event when he faces veteran Raoni Barcelos in Las Vegas.

Rosas is riding a five-fight UFC winning streak and has climbed to No. 12 in the bantamweight rankings. His grappling remains his biggest weapon, but his development since his lone professional defeat has turned him from novelty-level prospect into a legitimate young contender.

And Barcelos is exactly the opponent who should tell us how far Rosas has progressed.

The 39-year-old Brazilian enters at 22-5, is ranked No. 13 and has won five straight himself. He also brings years of experience against high-level UFC competition.

This isn’t about Rosas being young anymore.

It is about whether he is ready to beat ranked veterans and move toward the UFC bantamweight Top 10.

Fight Week Take: The “youngest fighter” storyline got Rosas attention. Beating Barcelos in his first UFC main event would give him something more important — credibility as a genuine bantamweight contender.

2. Josue Francisco Aguero — Super Featherweight

Record: 15-0, 7 KOs

Opponent: Brian Josue Rodriguez Campas (11-0, 5 KOs)

Fight Date: September 26

Location: Estadio FAB — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Title: WBA Gold Super Featherweight

This is exactly the kind of fight Prospect Watch was created to find.

15-0 vs. 11-0.

No protected records.

No opponent brought in simply to survive.

Argentina’s Josue Francisco Aguero defends his unbeaten record against Venezuela’s Brian Josue Rodriguez Campas with the WBA Gold super featherweight title at stake Saturday in Buenos Aires.

Aguero has already gone 10 rounds multiple times and owns the WBA Gold belt, including decision victories over Angel Daniel Garcia and Diego Ortiz Aleman.

Now he faces another young fighter who has never lost.

Rodriguez enters 11-0 with five knockouts and has every reason to believe Aguero is his pathway into the international rankings.

That’s what makes this interesting.

Fight Week Take: Aguero already has an undefeated record. Saturday gives him an opportunity to add something more valuable — an undefeated opponent to his résumé.

3. Piero Guaylupo — MMA Lightweight

Record: 12-0

Opponent: Callum Connor (8-0)

Fight Date: September 22

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series — Week 7

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Tonight gives us one of the cleanest prospect-vs.-prospect matchups of the entire Contender Series season.

Piero Guaylupo: 12-0.

Callum Connor: 8-0.

Combined professional record:

20-0.

Guaylupo is only 21 years old, but 11 of his 12 professional victories have come by knockout or TKO.

Connor brings a different kind of challenge.

The Manchester Top Team lightweight is 8-0 with five knockouts and one submission and enters tonight attempting to follow teammates who have already used Contender Series to reach the UFC.

Two undefeated lightweights.

One UFC contract opportunity.

Something has to give.

Fight Week Take: Guaylupo’s 11 stoppages in 12 victories jump off the page. If that power works against another undefeated prospect under the Contender Series spotlight, the UFC may have a new lightweight to watch.

4. Rogelio Romero — Cruiserweight

Record: 6-0, 6 KOs

Opponent: Aurel Ignat (11-0, 8 KOs)

Fight Date: September 26

Event: Zuffa Boxing 11

Location: Copper Box Arena — London

Watch: Paramount+

Six fights.

Six victories.

Six knockouts.

Now Mexican Olympian Rogelio Romero gets the type of fight that can tell us whether those numbers are the beginning of something serious.

Romero faces undefeated Aurel Ignat in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on the Zuffa Boxing 11 preliminary card Saturday in London.

Romero reached the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics before turning professional in 2024.

Ignat isn’t coming to London as developmental opposition.

The Moldovan-born fighter is 11-0 with eight knockouts, and his recent career has been built in London.

Combined, these two enter the ring:

17-0 with 14 knockouts.

That gets our attention.

Fight Week Take: Romero has knocked out everybody he’s fought. Now we find out what happens when the opponent has never lost and believes he is the prospect too.

5. Alexis De La Cerda — Featherweight

Record: 9-0, 5 KOs

Opponent: Cain Lewis (10-0-1, 2 KOs)

Fight Date: September 26

Event: Zuffa Boxing 11

Location: Copper Box Arena — London

Zuffa Boxing 11 gives Prospect Watch another undefeated-vs.-undefeated matchup.

American featherweight Alexis De La Cerda enters at 9-0 with five knockouts and faces Ireland’s Cain Lewis, who brings a 10-0-1 record.

Neither fighter has enough professional experience to be considered a finished product.

That’s exactly why the matchup matters.

Developmental fights can show us what a fighter does well.

Fights like this begin showing us how a prospect reacts when the opponent is young, confident and hasn’t learned how to lose.

The six-round bout is scheduled for the preliminary portion of Saturday’s Zuffa Boxing card at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Fight Week Take: De La Cerda doesn’t need another easy victory. He needs rounds and meaningful opposition. Cain Lewis should provide both.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. is this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week.

At some point, age stops being the story.

Saturday might be that point.

Rosas has already become the youngest fighter signed to the UFC, one of its youngest winners and now — at 21 — the youngest athlete ever to headline a UFC card.

But Raoni Barcelos represents something different.

Experience.

Rankings.

Five consecutive victories.

And the kind of opponent who has ruined the plans of highly touted younger fighters before.

If Rosas wins Saturday, the next conversation isn’t going to be about whether he’s an interesting young prospect.

It will be about how close he is to the bantamweight Top 10.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Raul Rosas Jr.

Somebody’s Zero Has to Go

Last week’s Prospect Watch was built around young fighters taking risks.

This week doubles down on that idea.

Josue Aguero (15-0) vs. Brian Rodriguez Campas (11-0).

Piero Guaylupo (12-0) vs. Callum Connor (8-0).

Rogelio Romero (6-0) vs. Aurel Ignat (11-0).

Alexis De La Cerda (9-0) vs. Cain Lewis (10-0-1).

That’s eight fighters without a professional loss competing against each other in four fights.

This is what prospect development should look like.

Eventually, the zero has to be tested.

And when two young fighters put undefeated records on the line against each other, we usually learn much more than we do from another carefully selected showcase opponent.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we track young fighters making the jump from prospect to contender — and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.