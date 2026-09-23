Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10 Rankings — September 2026

Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10: Joshua Van Crashes the Rankings

Updated: September 2026

The latest edition of the Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10 doesn’t completely reshape the sport’s hierarchy — but it does make one important statement:

Joshua Van has arrived.

Fight Week’s MMA rankings cover all major promotions, not just the UFC. That means UFC, PFL, RIZIN, ONE Championship and other top organizations are all considered when we rank the best fighters in the sport.

Even so, the current list remains heavily UFC-driven because that’s still where most of the strongest active pound-for-pound résumés are concentrated. But the door remains open for elite fighters outside the UFC, which is why Usman Nurmagomedov remains firmly in the Top 10 and why several non-UFC names are pushing from just outside the rankings.

At the top, not much changes.

Islam Makhachev is still the standard. Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan remain right behind him. Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria, Tom Aspinall and Sean Strickland continue to anchor the middle of the list.

The biggest movement comes at the bottom, where Joshua Van enters the Top 10 after his dominant win over Alexandre Pantoja, while Alex Pereira drops out of the rankings.

Here is the updated Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10.

1. Islam Makhachev — 29-1

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 1 — No Change

Islam Makhachev remains the best fighter in MMA.

His résumé, winning streak, championship accomplishments and overall control against elite competition still separate him from the rest of the field. He has already proven he can dominate at the highest level and has shown the type of consistency that defines a true pound-for-pound No. 1.

Until somebody beats him or another fighter puts together a significantly stronger run, Makhachev stays at the top.

2. Alexander Volkanovski — 28-4

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 2 — No Change

Alexander Volkanovski continues to hold the No. 2 spot.

His body of work remains elite, and very few fighters in MMA can match his résumé, durability and championship consistency. Even as younger contenders continue to rise, Volkanovski remains one of the sport’s most complete fighters.

He may not be No. 1 right now, but he is still one of the clearest pound-for-pound locks in the sport.

3. Petr Yan — 20-5

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 3 — No Change

Petr Yan’s comeback remains one of the best stories in MMA.

After a rough stretch that made many people question whether he would ever fully reestablish himself, Yan has done exactly that. His return to championship form and the quality of his recent performances keep him firmly in the upper tier of the rankings.

At his best, Yan still looks like one of the sharpest and most dangerous fighters in the sport.

4. Justin Gaethje — 28-5

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 4 — No Change

Justin Gaethje stays at No. 4 after the type of year that completely changed how he is viewed historically.

Already respected as one of the most violent and entertaining fighters of his era, Gaethje elevated his standing by reaching the top of the lightweight division. He now owns one of the strongest active claims outside the top three.

He may not have the long-term pound-for-pound résumé of Makhachev or Volkanovski, but right now he is impossible to ignore.

5. Ilia Topuria — 17-1

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 5 — No Change

Ilia Topuria remains in the Top 5.

His first loss does not erase everything that made him one of the sport’s most feared fighters. Topuria’s championship accomplishments, knockout ability and elite wins still carry enormous weight.

He slips nowhere in this update because no one behind him did enough to leapfrog him. The talent and résumé remain too strong.

6. Tom Aspinall — 15-3 (1 NC)

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 6 — No Change

Tom Aspinall stays at No. 6.

When fully healthy, he remains one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA — regardless of weight class. Heavyweights rarely combine his speed, technique and finishing ability.

The only thing holding Aspinall back from rising higher is activity. His upside is obvious. His current placement reflects both his championship standing and the fact that others above him have done more recently.

7. Sean Strickland — 31-7

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 7 — No Change

Sean Strickland continues to be one of the hardest fighters to rank neatly — but he belongs here.

He isn’t flashy, and he doesn’t always win in spectacular fashion, but his style continues to work against elite competition. His championship status and recent performances keep him inside the Top 10 and comfortably ahead of the fighters just outside the list.

He may frustrate opponents and fans in equal measure, but he also keeps winning high-level fights.

8. Usman Nurmagomedov — 22-0 (1 NC)

Promotion: PFL

Previous Rank: 8 — No Change

Usman Nurmagomedov remains the most important non-UFC name in the Fight Week Top 10.

That matters.

Fight Week’s list is meant to cover all of MMA, not just one promotion, and Nurmagomedov’s undefeated résumé, skill set and championship stature make him impossible to leave out. He continues to stand as proof that pound-for-pound talent exists outside the UFC spotlight.

For now, he remains the lone non-UFC fighter in the Top 10 — but probably not for long if other contenders outside the UFC keep winning.

9. Joshua Van — 18-2

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: Unranked — New Entry

This is the biggest change in the rankings.

Joshua Van enters the Fight Week Top 10 after a statement-making win over Alexandre Pantoja. It wasn’t just that Van won — it was the way he won.

He looked composed, mature and in control against one of the division’s most respected champions. That type of performance doesn’t just defend a belt or settle a rivalry. It changes the way a fighter is viewed in the bigger pound-for-pound conversation.

Van now looks like more than a rising champion.

He looks like a legitimate long-term force in MMA.

10. Merab Dvalishvili — 21-5

Promotion: UFC

Previous Rank: 9 — ↓ 1

Merab Dvalishvili slides down one position, but this is more about Joshua Van forcing his way in than Merab doing something wrong.

Merab’s pace, cardio, consistency and overall résumé still make him one of the most difficult fighters in the sport. He remains a Top 10 caliber pound-for-pound fighter and is still one of the best bantamweights in the world.

He falls from No. 9 to No. 10 simply because Van’s latest win was too significant to ignore.

Fight Week MMA Pound-for-Pound Top 10 — September 2026

Rank Fighter Promotion Previous 1 Islam Makhachev UFC 1 2 Alexander Volkanovski UFC 2 3 Petr Yan UFC 3 4 Justin Gaethje UFC 4 5 Ilia Topuria UFC 5 6 Tom Aspinall UFC 6 7 Sean Strickland UFC 7 8 Usman Nurmagomedov PFL 8 9 Joshua Van UFC NR 10 Merab Dvalishvili UFC 9

Biggest Mover: Joshua Van

There is only one answer here.

Joshua Van didn’t just win a big fight — he earned a place in the pound-for-pound discussion. His victory over Alexandre Pantoja pushes him straight into the rankings at No. 9.

That makes him this month’s Biggest Mover.

New Entry: Joshua Van

Van is also the clear New Entry.

He enters the Fight Week Top 10 after proving he belongs in the sport’s elite conversation. At only 24, he may still be climbing.

If he keeps winning, this probably won’t be the highest he reaches.

Dropped Out: Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira falls out of the Top 10 in this update.

This is not a dismissal of everything he has accomplished. Pereira remains one of the most dangerous and accomplished stars in MMA. But Fight Week’s rankings are built on current pound-for-pound standing, not just past star power.

Right now, Joshua Van’s latest win gave him the stronger claim to a Top 10 spot.

👀 On the Bubble

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan remains one of the strongest cases just outside the rankings. Another major win — or a title shot — could quickly change his standing.

Razhabali Shaidulloev

If Fight Week is truly going to cover all MMA, Shaidulloev is one of the most important names to watch outside the UFC. He is getting harder to keep out of the discussion.

Ciryl Gane

Gane remains a dangerous heavyweight with enough high-level wins to stay close to the Top 10 conversation.

Vadim Nemkov

Nemkov’s résumé continues to make him relevant in any all-MMA ranking discussion, even if he narrowly misses the cut here.

Alexandre Pantoja

Pantoja drops out, but he is still close enough to the rankings that one strong bounce-back performance could put him right back in the mix.

Fight Week Debate

Did Joshua Van do enough to become more than just the No. 9 fighter in MMA?

And one more:

Who is the best fighter outside the UFC right now — Usman Nurmagomedov, Vadim Nemkov, Razhabali Shaidulloev, or someone else?