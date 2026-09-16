Fight Week Lightweight Top 10 Rankings — September 2026

Fight Week Lightweight Top 10: William Zepeda Leads a Changing 135-Pound Division

Updated: September 2026

The lightweight division looks dramatically different than it did a year ago.

Shakur Stevenson has moved his championship campaign to junior welterweight. Raymond Muratalla officially vacated the IBF lightweight championship to move to 140 pounds. Keyshawn Davis has also left 135 behind, while Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been inactive and was designated WBA Champion in Recess.

That leaves a new generation fighting for control of one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

William Zepeda now owns the WBC championship. Abdullah Mason holds the WBO belt. The IBF championship is vacant after Muratalla’s departure, while Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi are scheduled to fight October 10 for the vacant WBA title.

Fight Week’s divisional rankings consider recent results, quality of opposition, championship accomplishments, activity and a fighter’s current commitment to the weight class.

Here is the inaugural Fight Week Lightweight Top 10.

1. William Zepeda — 34-1, 27 KOs

WBC Lightweight Champion

William Zepeda takes the first No. 1 position in Fight Week’s lightweight rankings.

Zepeda suffered the only defeat of his career against Shakur Stevenson in 2025, but he responded exactly how an elite fighter should.

Against Lamont Roach Jr. on August 1, Zepeda showed more than the relentless volume punching that built his reputation. He controlled distance, used his feet effectively and dominated Roach to win the vacant WBC lightweight championship.

The judges scored the fight 118-110 and 117-111 twice.

With Stevenson campaigning above 135 and Muratalla officially moving up, Zepeda has the strongest combination of championship status, résumé and recent performance among the active lightweights.

Fight Week ranking: No. 1.

2. Abdullah Mason — 21-0, 18 KOs

WBO Lightweight Champion

Abdullah Mason might have the highest ceiling of anybody in this division.

Still only 22, Mason won the vacant WBO championship against Sam Noakes and successfully defended it July 4 against previously unbeaten Albert Bell.

It wasn’t easy.

Bell caused Mason problems throughout the fight, but Mason surged late, dropped him twice in the 12th round and scored the stoppage to retain his championship.

Mason has already demonstrated two qualities champions need: elite talent and the ability to respond when a fight becomes difficult.

A Zepeda-Mason unification fight would be one of the best fights that can be made at 135 pounds.

3. Andy Cruz — 7-1, 4 KOs

Andy Cruz has only eight professional fights.

That number doesn’t tell his story.

The Olympic gold medalist quickly entered the world-title picture and gave Raymond Muratalla an extremely competitive fight before suffering his first professional defeat.

Cruz responded impressively.

On July 18, he stopped veteran Abraham Montoya in the third round to improve to 7-1.

Cruz’s combination of amateur pedigree, footwork, timing and technical ability still makes him one of the most difficult matchups in the division.

The question now is whether his next championship opportunity comes at lightweight or junior lightweight.

For now, Fight Week keeps him firmly inside the top three at 135.

4. Sam Noakes — 19-1, 16 KOs

Sam Noakes continues to prove that his loss to Abdullah Mason didn’t end his rise.

Noakes pushed Mason through a grueling fight for the vacant WBO title before suffering his first defeat.

He has now won twice since then.

His biggest rebound victory came August 29 when he outworked former WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk over 10 rounds at London’s O2 Arena.

Noakes combines pressure, physical strength and legitimate knockout power.

Another major victory could put him directly back into a world-title fight.

5. Floyd Schofield — 19-0, 13 KOs

Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield is undefeated and finally has his championship opportunity.

Schofield’s last appearance came when he demolished former world champion Tevin Farmer in the first round.

The biggest issue has been inactivity.

But that changes October 10.

Schofield and Lucas Bahdi have agreed to fight for the vacant WBA lightweight championship in Chicago.

The winner won’t merely earn a belt.

He could move directly into Fight Week’s top three.

6. Lucas Bahdi — 20-0, 15 KOs

Lucas Bahdi has quietly built one of the strongest unbeaten records among lightweight contenders.

His breakout moment came when he knocked out highly regarded prospect Ashton Sylve in dramatic fashion.

Bahdi followed that victory by continuing to win against increasingly difficult opposition and now gets the opportunity he has been chasing.

On October 10, Bahdi faces Floyd Schofield for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.

Schofield may receive more attention, but Bahdi has already demonstrated that overlooking him can be a serious mistake.

7. Jadier Herrera — 18-0, 16 KOs

Jadier Herrera might be the most dangerous lightweight casual boxing fans aren’t talking about yet.

The unbeaten Cuban owns an exceptional 18-0 record with 16 knockouts and captured the WBC interim lightweight championship by stopping Ricardo Nunez in the eighth round in January.

Herrera combines youth, power and an increasingly important position within the WBC.

With Zepeda now holding the full WBC championship, Herrera has a natural path toward an eventual title opportunity.

At only 24, he could become one of the division’s breakout names.

8. Andres Cortes — 26-0, 13 KOs

Andres Cortes earns his place after the biggest victory of his career.

Cortes entered September unbeaten but still looking for the type of recognizable victory that would push him into the lightweight conversation.

He got it September 12.

Cortes defeated former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo by unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena, winning 97-93 on all three scorecards.

The performance also earned Cortes a place in The Ring’s lightweight Top 10 this week.

At 26-0, Cortes can no longer be treated as simply an unbeaten prospect.

He’s a contender.

9. Lamont Roach Jr. — 25-2-3, 10 KOs

Lamont Roach has had a frustrating stretch of results, but his résumé keeps him inside the Fight Week Top 10.

Roach fought Gervonta Davis to a controversial majority draw and later battled Isaac Cruz to another draw before receiving an opportunity to win the vacant WBC lightweight championship.

That fight didn’t go nearly as well.

William Zepeda controlled Roach throughout their August 1 fight and won a wide unanimous decision.

That loss drops Roach down the lightweight hierarchy, but the performances that preceded it still carry weight.

He needs a significant win next.

10. Denys Berinchyk — 19-2, 9 KOs

The final position goes to former WBO champion Denys Berinchyk.

Berinchyk lost his championship when Keyshawn Davis stopped him in 2025 and then spent 18 months outside the ring.

His comeback against Sam Noakes on August 29 ended in another defeat, this time by unanimous decision.

Two consecutive losses put Berinchyk’s Top 10 position in serious danger.

But his championship experience and body of work earn him the final spot—for now.

Another loss would almost certainly open the door for one of the contenders immediately behind him.

Fight Week Lightweight Top 10 — September 2026

Rank Fighter Record Status 1 William Zepeda 34-1, 27 KOs WBC Champion 2 Abdullah Mason 21-0, 18 KOs WBO Champion 3 Andy Cruz 7-1, 4 KOs Contender 4 Sam Noakes 19-1, 16 KOs Contender 5 Floyd Schofield 19-0, 13 KOs WBA Title Challenger 6 Lucas Bahdi 20-0, 15 KOs WBA Title Challenger 7 Jadier Herrera 18-0, 16 KOs WBC Interim Champion 8 Andres Cortes 26-0, 13 KOs Contender 9 Lamont Roach Jr. 25-2-3, 10 KOs Contender 10 Denys Berinchyk 19-2, 9 KOs Former WBO Champion

Biggest Mover: William Zepeda

Zepeda earns the distinction after turning a failed title challenge into a championship comeback.

His loss to Stevenson forced him to make adjustments.

Those adjustments were obvious against Roach.

Zepeda didn’t merely overwhelm him with punches. He boxed intelligently, controlled the action and captured the WBC championship with a dominant unanimous decision.

With several of the division’s former leaders moving up in weight, Zepeda takes over at No. 1.

New Entry: Andres Cortes

Cortes picked the perfect time to deliver the biggest victory of his career.

His unanimous decision over Mark Magsayo improved him to 26-0 and moved him firmly into the world-title conversation.

Fight Week debuts Cortes at No. 8.

Dropped Out: None

This is the inaugural Fight Week Lightweight Top 10, so this list establishes our baseline.

Starting with the next update, we’ll track every fighter who moves up, moves down, enters or leaves the rankings.

Not Ranked at Lightweight

Shakur Stevenson

Stevenson remains one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters, but he currently holds The Ring and WBO championships at 140 pounds and has been pursuing fights at junior welterweight and above.

Fight Week therefore considers him a junior welterweight for divisional-ranking purposes.

Raymond Muratalla

Muratalla officially vacated his IBF lightweight championship on September 2 because making 135 pounds had become too difficult.

He is moving to 140 pounds and targeting Stevenson.

Keyshawn Davis

The former WBO lightweight champion has already competed at junior welterweight and declared his intention to move to welterweight. He was subsequently installed as the WBO’s No. 1 contender at 147 pounds.

He is no longer ranked by Fight Week at lightweight.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis

Tank would obviously be one of the division’s most talented fighters if active, but activity matters in Fight Week rankings.

The Ring removed Davis from its lightweight rankings because of inactivity, and the WBA subsequently designated him Champion in Recess and made its lightweight title vacant.

When Davis returns to sanctioned competition, his ranking can be reconsidered.

On the Bubble

Joe Cordina remains close despite losing his scheduled opportunity against Abdullah Mason because of visa complications.

Albert Bell gave Mason problems before being stopped in the 12th round and remains a credible lightweight contender.

Robson Conceicao has championship experience but needs a significant win following his loss to Muratalla.

Frank Martin remains talented enough to re-enter the conversation with activity and a quality victory.

Fight Week Fight to Watch

Floyd Schofield vs. Lucas Bahdi — October 10

This is the fight that could shake up the next edition.

Schofield and Bahdi are both undefeated.

And this time, there will be a world championship waiting for the winner.

The two are scheduled to meet October 10 in Chicago for the vacant WBA lightweight championship.

Schofield brings speed, youth and explosive ability.

Bahdi brings experience, power and the confidence of a fighter who has already ruined the plans of a highly touted prospect.

The winner could easily move inside the Fight Week Lightweight Top Five.

Fight Week Debate

Who is really the best active lightweight right now: William Zepeda, Abdullah Mason—or is Andy Cruz ready to beat them both?

And looking ahead:

Would you rather see Zepeda vs. Mason for unification, or the winner of Schofield-Bahdi against one of the other champions?