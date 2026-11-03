Fight Week Prospect Watch: Elijah Smith, Mikiah Kreps & 3 Rising Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

Fight Week Prospect Watch: Elijah Smith Leads a Week Where the Prospect Label Starts to Disappear

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

There is no official ceremony when a fighter stops being a prospect.

Nobody hands over a certificate. There is no specific number of victories, rounds or knockouts that suddenly transforms potential into contention. Usually, the transition happens quietly. The opponent gets better. The card placement improves. The promoter stops talking about what a fighter might become and starts expecting that fighter to beat people who already belong.

That is where several names in this week’s Fight Week Prospect Watch find themselves.

UFC bantamweight Elijah Smith has built an eight-fight winning streak, but Saturday brings a veteran in Davey Grant who has spent years surviving and winning at the UFC level. Undefeated featherweight Murtazali Magomedov has never needed the judges as a professional, but his next opponent is a former regional champion with 20 professional fights.

In Texas, the transition becomes even more obvious. Mikiah Kreps and Shera Mae Patricio are technically still rising fighters, yet both will fight for versions of world championships Sunday night. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Alex Arthur Jr. remains much closer to the traditional definition of a prospect — five fights into a professional career and still learning how to turn potential into a foundation.

They are all at different points on the same road.

This week, that road gets steeper.

Elijah Smith — UFC Bantamweight

Record: 10-1 | Opponent: Davey Grant (18-8) | November 7 | UFC Fight Night — Las Vegas

Elijah Smith has already done enough to make people pay attention.

The 23-year-old bantamweight enters Saturday on an eight-fight winning streak and has won all three of his UFC appearances. His résumé includes five knockouts and two submissions, giving him the type of finishing ability that naturally attracts attention in one of the UFC’s deepest divisions.

The next stage of his development is not about finding another opponent he can overwhelm.

It is about finding someone who knows how not to be overwhelmed.

That is where Davey Grant enters the picture.

Grant has been competing in the UFC for more than a decade. His 18-8 professional record does not have the pristine appearance of Smith’s 10-1 mark, but that is exactly what makes him valuable as an opponent. Grant has fought through adversity, survived difficult stylistic matchups and built a career in which nine of his victories have come by submission. He also enters Saturday coming off three straight UFC wins.

For Smith, this is the kind of matchup that can expose weaknesses without requiring him to fight a ranked contender before he is ready.

Grant understands pace. He understands how fights change after the first round. He has seen talented young fighters before, and he has spent enough time inside the Octagon that Smith’s speed and athleticism are unlikely to intimidate him.

That puts the responsibility on Smith to show something beyond talent.

Young fighters often look their best when they control every phase of a fight. The more important developmental moments arrive when an experienced opponent refuses to cooperate.

Saturday could provide one of those moments.

Fight Week Take: Smith has already shown that he belongs in the UFC. Davey Grant represents the next question: is Smith ready to move from promising bantamweight to somebody the division has to take seriously?

Murtazali Magomedov — UFC Featherweight

Record: 11-0 | Opponent: Jose Delano (17-3) | November 7 | UFC Fight Night — Las Vegas

Murtazali Magomedov has one of those records that immediately demands a second look.

He is 11-0.

More importantly, every professional victory has ended inside the distance.

Five have come by knockout or TKO, six by submission, and seven have ended in the opening round. Magomedov has never been to a professional decision. His UFC debut in June lasted only 77 seconds before he submitted Melsik Baghdasaryan with a twister.

Those numbers create excitement.

They also create a question.

What happens when somebody does not disappear?

Jose Delano may be the fighter who begins answering it.

Delano enters at 17-3 and has won five straight. Before reaching the UFC, he developed into one of the more UFC-ready fighters coming through the regional system, and his promotional debut resulted in a victory over former KSW champion Robert Ruchala. UFC itself identified Saturday’s matchup as a fight capable of producing a new player in the featherweight division.

That makes this substantially more interesting than simply watching Magomedov chase another finish.

Delano has professional experience. He has fought through decisions. He has been forced to solve problems over longer stretches of a fight. His career has not been built around destroying opponents before they have time to make adjustments.

Magomedov’s has.

Eventually, a devastating prospect has to find out whether the style still works when the fight becomes uncomfortable.

Saturday may be that night.

Fight Week Take: Magomedov’s finishing percentage tells us he is dangerous. Beating a 17-3 fighter like Delano would tell us much more about whether that danger translates against the better half of the UFC featherweight division.

Mikiah Kreps — Super Bantamweight

Record: 11-0, 3 KOs | Opponent: Ramla Ali (11-2) | November 8 | Arlington, Texas

There is a strong argument that Mikiah Kreps no longer belongs in Prospect Watch.

Sunday may settle it permanently.

Kreps enters the biggest fight of her professional career at 11-0 and will face Ramla Ali for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight world championships in the co-main event of MVPW-07 in Arlington, Texas.

At that point, the prospect label begins to feel almost artificial.

But Kreps’ career is also a perfect example of why this feature should occasionally follow fighters all the way to the edge of championship status.

She has been building toward this moment for most of her life.

Kreps began boxing at five years old and accumulated more than 75 amateur bouts. She won multiple national championships and earned bronze at the 2019 World Championships before turning professional. She is currently ranked No. 1 by both the WBO and IBF.

Those credentials explain how she arrived here.

They do not guarantee she leaves with the belts.

Ramla Ali has fought at a higher professional level, has experienced defeat and has already had to rebuild following setbacks. That creates a different psychological challenge for Kreps than the one faced by a fighter simply trying to protect an undefeated record.

Sunday is not about remaining 12-0.

It is about becoming a world champion.

That distinction changes everything.

Kreps does not have to demonstrate that she might someday be ready.

She has to demonstrate that she is ready now.

Fight Week Take: If Kreps beats Ali and walks away with two world titles, we can officially retire her from Prospect Watch. That is exactly how this feature is supposed to work.

Shera Mae Patricio — Bantamweight

Record: 10-0, 3 KOs | Opponent: Brittany Sims (10-3) | November 8 | Arlington, Texas

Shera Mae Patricio is arriving at championship level almost as quickly.

The 23-year-old from Waianae, Hawaii enters Sunday undefeated at 10-0 and will face Brittany Sims for the vacant WBA regular bantamweight world title on the MVPW-07 preliminary card.

Patricio’s record alone does not explain why she is already here.

Before turning professional in 2024, she built an extensive amateur résumé, won multiple national championships and captured the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. She has since added the WBA Gold bantamweight title and climbed to the No. 1 position in the organization’s rankings.

This is a different developmental path from the one we see with many young fighters.

There has been very little wasted motion.

Patricio has not spent years accumulating 20 or 25 victories against gradually improving opposition before reaching championship level. Her amateur experience has allowed her professional career to move on an accelerated timetable.

That can be an advantage.

It can also create pressure.

Every step becomes more meaningful because there are fewer transitional fights between prospect and champion.

Sims enters at 10-3 with five knockouts and brings the experience of a fighter who has already had to deal with professional setbacks. Patricio, by contrast, has never lost as a professional.

That makes Sunday another useful question.

How does a talented undefeated fighter respond when the other woman enters the ring with nothing to protect and everything to gain?

Fight Week Take: Patricio has already collected the amateur credentials and regional recognition. Sunday offers something different: the opportunity to convert potential into a world championship after only 11 professional fights.

Alex Arthur Jr. — Super Middleweight

Record: 5-0, 1 KO | November 7 | AO Arena — Manchester

Alex Arthur Jr. represents the other end of this week’s developmental spectrum.

While Kreps and Patricio are preparing for championship fights, Arthur is still laying the foundation.

The 24-year-old Scottish super middleweight is 5-0 with one knockout and will make his sixth professional appearance Saturday on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson II at Manchester’s AO Arena.

His surname naturally creates expectations.

Arthur’s father, Alex Arthur Sr., became a WBO junior lightweight world champion, meaning the younger Arthur entered professional boxing with a recognizable name before earning a single victory.

That can be useful for publicity.

It can also become a burden if a fighter begins trying to live up to somebody else’s career before establishing his own.

So far, Arthur appears to be approaching the process differently.

The Ring reported this week that Arthur has meticulously documented his training since turning professional — logging strength-and-conditioning work, meals, sparring sessions and even his own daily assessments of how he feels.

There is nothing spectacular about that story.

That is precisely why it belongs here.

Prospect development is not always about knockout highlights or undefeated fighters suddenly jumping into championship bouts. Most successful careers are built through hundreds of ordinary days that never make television.

The road to becoming a world-class professional begins long before a world-class opponent appears.

Arthur seems to understand that.

His career is still early enough that there is little value in rushing toward conclusions. He needs rounds, different styles and the chance to discover weaknesses while mistakes remain correctable.

Saturday is simply another entry in that process.

Fight Week Take: Arthur does not need to prove he is his father’s successor. He needs to become his own fighter. Five victories are a start. The real story is how he uses the next five.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Elijah Smith

Elijah Smith gets this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week honor.

Mikiah Kreps and Shera Mae Patricio have bigger prizes waiting for them Sunday.

Murtazali Magomedov has the most spectacular professional record.

But Smith gets the nod because his matchup represents the type of developmental fight Prospect Watch should reward.

At 23 years old and 10-1, Smith does not need another opponent selected primarily to make him look impressive.

He needs someone who knows how to fight.

Davey Grant qualifies.

Grant enters Saturday with 26 professional bouts and years of UFC experience. He has seen prospects arrive with speed, confidence and hype before. He has also survived enough difficult moments that falling behind early is unlikely to make him panic.

That is valuable opposition for Smith.

If Smith wins comfortably, we learn something.

If Grant makes him struggle and Smith adjusts, we may learn even more.

That is what the prospect stage is supposed to accomplish.

The objective is not simply preserving the record.

It is preparing the fighter for the night when preserving the record becomes much harder.

Smith appears ready to find out how close that night might be.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Elijah Smith.

When the Prospect Label Stops Fitting

This week’s five fighters demonstrate why defining a prospect by record alone never really works.

Alex Arthur Jr. is unquestionably still developing. He has five professional fights and years of learning ahead of him.

Elijah Smith and Murtazali Magomedov occupy the middle ground. Both have already proven enough to generate legitimate excitement, but each still needs victories over increasingly experienced opposition before we can comfortably place him among established contenders.

Then we reach Mikiah Kreps and Shera Mae Patricio.

They are fighting for world championships.

At that point, “prospect” begins sounding less like a description and more like a temporary label waiting to be removed.

And that is exactly what makes this part of a fighter’s career worth following.

We get to watch the transformation happen.

The early wins create possibility. The step-up fights create evidence. Championship opportunities provide the final test.

Not every fighter completes that journey.

Some plateau.

Some get exposed.

Some lose, rebuild and become better because of it.

And a few make the jump so convincingly that we eventually forget there was ever a time when we were wondering whether they would make it.

Five fighters enter important stages of that process this week.

By Sunday night, a couple of them may no longer belong in Prospect Watch at all.

That would be a very good problem to have.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow fighters making the transition from prospect to contender and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.