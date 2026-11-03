‘The Serbian Beast’ Sanel Hasanovic Improves to 11 wins with 9 knockouts

NEGOTINO, Macedonia – Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic improved his professional record to 11-1-1 (9 KOs) this past weekend in his Sullivan Management debut at Sport Hall Mladost in Negotino, Macedonia.

The 6’ 9” “Serbian Beast” battered an overmatched Dinel Fejzi, registering a second-round technical knockout.

“I’m happy with the win,” the 27-year-old Hasanovic said after the fight. “It was a good experience and I’m glad I got the job done. There were some challenges along the way with the original opponent and an injury I suffered, but that’s boxing. I want to thank my team, my new manager, Keith Sullivan out of New York City, and everyone who supported me. I’ll take a little time to recover and then get back to work. I’m hungry for more fights and bigger challenges. This is only the beginning.”

Hasanovic has gained invaluable experience sparring and training with boxing stars such as Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs), Anthony “AJ” Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs), Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (21-1, 16 KOs), Murat Gassiev (34-2, 27 KOs), and Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs).

“Sanel Hasanovic’s victory this weekend is another statement that he is a rising force in the heavyweight division,” his manager Sullivan added. “He has the size, power, athleticism, and hunger to become a major player on the world stage. What makes Sanel particularly exciting is that he is currently unattached to any promoter, making him one of the most intriguing available heavyweight prospects in boxing. We are looking for the right promotional partner who has our vision of developing Sanel into a legitimate world title contender. The heavyweight division is always looking for its next big attraction—at 6-foot-9, they don’t come much bigger than ‘The Serbian Beast.’”

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages 3-time, 2-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), undefeated Staten Island light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger and current IBF No. 1 mandatory challenger, Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside their head trainer and former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.

INFORMATION

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