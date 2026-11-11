Devin Haney and Liam Paro Go Face-to-Face Ahead of December 19 Welterweight Unification Showdown at Chase Center on DAZN PPV

Credit: Top Rank

SAN FRANCISCO (November 10, 2026) — The stage is set for a major welterweight championship showdown as undefeated WBO world champion Devin Haney and IBF titleholder Liam Paro came face-to-face Tuesday in San Francisco to officially launch their December 19 unification battle at Chase Center. With two world titles at stake and a growing rivalry between the champions, the highly anticipated encounter promises to be one of the biggest welterweight fights of the year.

Haney (33-0, 15 KOs), a three-division world champion and Bay Area native, will return to familiar territory as he looks to further establish himself among boxing’s elite. The 27-year-old previously delivered one of his most impressive performances at Chase Center in December 2023, dominating Regis Prograis to capture the WBC junior welterweight championship. Now competing at 147 pounds, Haney has an opportunity to add another significant accomplishment to his résumé by unifying two of the division’s major world titles.

Standing across from him will be Australia’s Liam Paro (28-1, 16 KOs), a two-division world champion who has built his reputation on overcoming expectations and delivering when the stakes are highest. Paro is no stranger to the San Francisco venue, having stopped Montana Love on the same December 2023 card that featured Haney’s victory over Prograis. This time, however, Paro returns as a world champion with an opportunity to secure the biggest victory of his professional career.

Tuesday’s kickoff press conference highlighted the competitive tension between the two fighters, who share a history of sparring together. Haney made it clear that he considers himself a level above the Australian champion, while Paro dismissed the significance of their previous gym sessions and expressed confidence that his experience against elite competition has prepared him for the challenge.

The championship showdown will headline a four-fight DAZN Pay-Per-View broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. In the 10-round welterweight co-feature, former world champion Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) will face two-time world title challenger Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs), adding another significant matchup to an already compelling night of boxing.

The event is promoted by Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions, in association with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, November 13, at noon PT through Ticketmaster, with additional undercard announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Devin Haney: “I’m Levels Above Him”

Haney enters the unification showdown determined to remind the boxing world of his abilities following an extended period of inactivity. Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, the WBO champion expressed excitement about returning to the ring while acknowledging the challenges involved in securing his next major fight.

“It feels good to be back. I’m super excited. It’s been a long layoff. We tried to make numerous fights happen, but Allah is the perfect planner. Liam Paro is the opponent, so I look forward to it.”

Haney was equally confident when discussing the difference in ability between himself and Paro, insisting that his experience and boxing skills will ultimately separate the two champions when they meet in December.

“Like I said, I’m levels above him. I’m levels above those guys that he’s been in the ring with, that he’s beaten, that he’s lost to. And I must show him on December 19 that Devin Haney is a special fighter. Like I told Brian Norman Jr., like I’m telling him, I am a special fighter, and I will show the world on December 19.”

Their shared sparring history has added another dimension to the matchup, with Haney suggesting that previous exchanges and comments made by Paro have provided additional motivation.

“Liam Paro is somebody who I shared numerous rounds with in sparring. We know the things that Liam Paro has said, and I must make him pay for that. We know that he has said things about Richardson Hitchins and Ryan Garcia, and I must show him that I’m a different animal. Under those lights, I’m a different fighter, and I must show him that it’s levels.”

Liam Paro: “I’m Ready to Come In and Shock the World Again”

While Haney spoke with the confidence of an established multi-division champion, Paro embraced the role of underdog. The Australian believes his championship experience and development since their previous sparring sessions have prepared him for the challenge awaiting him in San Francisco.

“I’m used to being the underdog, and there’s less pressure on me, but this is as big as it gets. I know the challenge ahead of us, and I’m keen to share the ring with Devin. We’ve shared it in the gym, but this is a fight that’s for all the cookies. The winner of this fight will be the king of the welterweight division. I believe these are the two best fighters here.”

Paro acknowledged Haney’s accomplishments but emphasized that sparring several years ago provides little indication of what will happen when they meet with world championships on the line. The IBF champion believes he has evolved considerably since their earlier encounters.

“Haney is good. I’ll give Devin his cookies. He’s where he is for a reason. He’s a multiple-division world champion. You’ve got to give him respect. But sparring’s sparring. It’s four years since then. I’ve won two world titles. I’ve fought elite fighters since then. I’m ready to come in and shock the world again. I tend to rain on parades, so I’m ready to go.”

The Australian also refused to rule out a stoppage victory, making it clear that he intends to capitalize on any opportunity to finish the fight before the final bell.

“I just believe we’ve got the tools to get it done if I follow the game plan. I’m familiar with him, but four years is a long time {since we sparred}. And if the opportunity’s there {to stop him}, I’m going to try to close the show. We don’t get paid overtime in this game, so if the opportunity’s there, I’ll close the show. You saw me do it last time here at Chase Center. We’ll just have to wait and see. That’s it.”

A Defining Welterweight Showdown Awaits

The December 19 matchup represents a pivotal moment for both champions as the welterweight division continues to take shape. For Haney, victory would strengthen his position at 147 pounds and reinforce his standing as one of boxing’s premier pound-for-pound talents. For Paro, defeating another established American star on his opponent’s home turf would further cement his reputation as one of the sport’s most dangerous underdogs.

The familiarity between the fighters, their contrasting approaches, and the significance of unifying the WBO and IBF championships provide an intriguing backdrop to the contest. Haney will look to impose his technical precision and control, while Paro will attempt to disrupt the American’s rhythm and deliver another career-defining performance.

With both fighters promising to prove a point, the talking will end December 19 when Devin Haney and Liam Paro finally settle their rivalry inside the ring at Chase Center.

Fight Details: Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro — Saturday, December 19, 2026, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Live on DAZN PPV beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.