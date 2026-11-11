Jake Paul and Cédric Doumbé Face Off at Kickoff Press Conference Ahead of Highly Anticipated Showdown

Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

PARIS, FRANCE (November 10, 2026) — The buildup to Jake Paul’s Christmas Eve showdown with French combat sports superstar Cédric Doumbé officially began Tuesday in Paris, where the two fighters exchanged insults, knockout predictions, and plenty of verbal fireworks during a heated kickoff press conference at Pavilion Cambon.

The highly anticipated matchup, promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will take place Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Paul and Doumbé will meet in a professionally sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight boxing contest at 200 pounds, using 10-ounce gloves.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) returns to the ring looking to strengthen his position in professional boxing while continuing his pursuit of a world championship opportunity. Standing across from him will be Doumbé (75-7-1, 45 KOs in kickboxing; 6-1, 6 KOs in MMA; 1-0 in boxing), a former two-time GLORY kickboxing world champion and accomplished MMA fighter known for his explosive striking and outspoken personality.

The matchup represents a fascinating clash between two athletes who have built enormous followings through their fighting careers and ability to generate attention outside the ring. While Paul has focused primarily on professional boxing in recent years, Doumbé enters with considerably more combat sports experience, although most of it has come in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

Tuesday’s press conference quickly demonstrated that neither fighter intends to approach the matchup quietly. Paul repeatedly questioned whether Doumbé’s kickboxing success would translate to the boxing ring, while the French star dismissed Paul’s boxing credentials and promised to expose him on December 24.

Hosted by Séverine Parlakou, the event brought the fighters together for their first official face-to-face encounter. MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian joined the proceedings and oversaw the final staredown, bringing an entertaining and often confrontational afternoon to a close.

Jake Paul Promises Knockout, Calls Doumbé a Tune-Up Fight

Paul entered the press conference with his trademark confidence, praising Doumbé’s combat sports accomplishments while insisting that the Frenchman’s experience outside boxing will offer little protection once the opening bell sounds.

Despite recognizing Doumbé as an accomplished striker, Paul characterized the matchup as another step toward his larger ambition of becoming a world champion. He also suggested that the differences between boxing, kickboxing, and MMA would ultimately determine the outcome.

Jake Paul — Press Conference Quotes

On facing Cédric Doumbé:

“We’re ready for this guy. Kickboxing world champion, Glory champion, one of the best in MMA. This guy’s great. He is great. Very bien. But he’s getting knocked the fuck out on Christmas Eve. Kickboxing will not help him, people. On December 24th, the legs will just be used for transportation. This is boxing. He’s gonna learn a very, very hard lesson. And at the end of the day, he’s still a tune-up fight for me.”

On why he chose to face Cédric:

“I mean, he has all of these fans. He’s a big name. He’s a world champion. He’s one of the best kickboxers, one of the best MMA fighters. He’s young, still on top. He has a big following, and I have said it before, and I’ll say it every single time. I’ll fight anyone, anytime, any place. And this is the fight that lined up and made the most sense. And he’s Muslim. We’re going to Dubai; it’s gonna be a movie. It’s gonna be a movie. It doesn’t get better than this. So I’m very excited. He’s the perfect opponent for me.”

The verbal exchanges intensified as both fighters appeared eager to take control of the promotion. Paul welcomed Doumbé’s willingness to engage in trash talk, suggesting that the Frenchman’s outspoken nature would help generate interest in the international event.

On Cédric trash-talking:

“Hey, talk your shit. I’m finally glad I get an opponent that talks shit. I’m used to carrying the promotion on my back. Please talk your shit, Cédric. Sell the pay-per-views.”

A message to the Paris fans:

“When here in Paris, his hometown, home country. I mean, actions speak louder than words. They’ll see December 24th, just like their city burned down. I’m gonna burn this guy to the ground.”

Although Paul acknowledged Doumbé’s knockout power and extensive combat sports résumé, he maintained that the Frenchman has never faced someone with his particular boxing style. Paul emphasized that he is taking the challenge seriously despite repeatedly describing the fight as one he expects to win.

On the difference between facing Cédric versus past opponents:

“The difference is, he’s never been in there with someone like me in boxing. It’s a completely different sport. That’s what he doesn’t understand. He’s gonna learn. And by the way, I think he’s great. He thinks I’m underestimating him. He’s a KO artist. He’s a two-time world champion. He’s the highest of his pedigree. He’s what, 33 years old. He’s in his prime. He’s still, you know, on top of this whole entire game. And so he thinks I’m underestimating him. It’s not what I’m doing. I’m training as hard as I possibly can. And I know he’s going to bring a tough fight, but it’s just not going to be enough, and that’s it at the end of the day.”

On confirming retirement if Cédric wins:

“100% retiring if I lose to this guy. Sure, like 100%. For sure. For sure, for sure.”

Beyond the immediate challenge, Paul reiterated that his long-term objective remains winning a legitimate boxing world championship. He believes the experience gained during his recent fights has accelerated his development and that his best performances are still ahead of him.

On his ambitions to become a boxing world champion:

“Yeah, 100% it’s possible. To any kid watching out there, to anyone around the world, anything you set your mind to and put in the work to match it is possible. People really don’t believe that, and that’s why they stay in one place their whole entire lives, and I’m the living definition of anything is possible. This is just the start of my career. I’m just getting comfortable as a boxer, and within the next two to three years, becoming world champion is already possible for sure. I’ve been in the top 10 of cruiserweight rankings already, and the experience and fights that I’ve had in the past 18 months have proven to make me so much better in sparring. People haven’t even seen this version of me that they’re going to see on December 24th.”

On Cédric calling him out:

“Yeah, he called me out. Look, anyone who calls me out and shit-talks and says that they can beat me at the end of the day, I’m gonna take the challenge and prove to him, and everyone out there, and his fans, that he’s not as good as me, and that he’s going to get knocked out. I know.”

Paul also took aim at Doumbé’s defensive habits, identifying what he believes are technical weaknesses that can be exploited in a traditional boxing contest. According to Paul, the Frenchman’s aggressive striking approach could create opportunities for clean punches and an early stoppage.

On Cédric’s prediction of knocking him out:

“I’m just gonna bring a piece of glass, and… he’s gonna fucking lose. It’s really that simple. Just my outfit’s gonna be some glass, and then it’s gonna be over in one round. Joke’s on him.”

On weakness he sees in Cédric’s game:

“Yeah, a lot of wild looping shots, no straight shots, everything he throws is predictable. He telegraphs his shots. He doesn’t set anything up. But he does have power, you know, behind them sometimes. Doesn’t have a good jab, not-so-good defense, and his chin is in the air. The body is open. There’s a lot, there’s a lot.”

On when he thinks the fight will end:

“It will probably happen pretty early, third or fourth round. He has a lot of holes in his defense, and… he’s very exposed, and it’s gonna be easy to pick him apart with the jab very early on, and then find an opening and finish him off.”

The Christmas Eve event will also mark Paul’s first professional boxing appearance in Dubai, a location he believes provides the ideal international setting for the matchup.

On Fighting in Dubai:

“I love Dubai. The fans, they are amazing. It’s such an amazing city, and they’re gonna show out, and it’s gonna be a great Christmas Eve event special, and everyone around the world is gonna be able to tune in while they’re enjoying time with their family. There’s no form of entertainment on Christmas Eve. That’s why me and Nakisa have always wanted to do a fight then. And it’s going to be amazing for everyone to tune in, and Dubai is the best place in the world to do it right now.”

Cédric Doumbé Fires Back, Promises to Expose Jake Paul’s Boxing Skills

If Paul arrived in Paris looking to establish psychological control, Doumbé had other plans. The French combat sports veteran responded with an equally aggressive approach, mocking Paul’s appearance, questioning his boxing ability, and repeatedly suggesting that the American would be no match for his punching power.

Doumbé, who has competed at the highest levels of international kickboxing and transitioned into MMA, believes his years of striking experience provide a decisive advantage. Rather than express concern about adapting to boxing’s rules, the former GLORY champion insisted that the matchup represents an opportunity for an easier payday against an opponent he does not consider an elite fighter.

Cédric Doumbé — Press Conference Quotes

On getting the opportunity to fight Jake Paul:

“I have more than 75 fights; I’ve never fought a go-go dancer. That would be the 1st time. So we’ll see. Oh, Jake. I have to say… Hey, I say, you look like a go-go dancer with all the bling on you. You look like your wife. You look like a bitch. Dance for me, dance for me.”

On why he originally called out Jake Paul:

“I trained very hard all my life, and the fight game is very hard. I trained very hard all my life, and when I fought, it was very hard. And once, I would love, once in my life, to fight an easy fight. That’s why I called him out, because I would like to face a guy who is not strong, beat him easily, and take my money. So he accepted the fight. Thank you, Jake.”

Doumbé continued to dismiss the threat posed by Paul, joking that his primary concern during training camp is making the contracted weight rather than preparing for the American’s skills. Although his comments were delivered with humor, they reflected a fighter who believes he can dictate the action regardless of the ruleset.

On preparations for the fight:

“I do nothing. I just watch videos on Netflix. I just want this fight, this clown fight. I don’t really do nothing. I have everything to beat this guy. This guy is a joke. He’s a very great YouTuber, but he’s not a fighter. He’s not even a good boxer. I just need to lose weight to face this guy. My weight now is 100 kg. I just need to lose weight. That’s why I’m training now. I’m not training to beat him. I’m training to lose weight. That is why I’m training. I’m not training to avoid any of his skills. You don’t have anything.”

On wanting to defeat Paul:

“Listen, guys, guys, guys, guys. I want to thank… I want to thank Nakisa. He’s the boss. And Jake, he’s the boss, too. I want to thank Nakisa, because that’s the first time I will face my boss and knock him out. My boss will pay me to knock him the fuck out. That’s crazy. We never see that. You never see that before.”

The possibility of competing against Paul under MMA rules also surfaced during the press conference. Doumbé appeared amused by the suggestion, arguing that he considers boxing his strongest discipline and questioning why Paul would want to extend their rivalry into another combat sport.

On fighting Jake in MMA:

“This guy is crazy. He’s really crazy. He wants to face me in boxing, and that’s where I’m stronger than MMA or kickboxing. I’m stronger in boxing. Now, he thinks he will beat me; he will face me in MMA. What the fuck are you talking about? And after MMA, what would you want? A wrestling match? The go-go dancing match? I think he’s high right now. I think he smoked something before the press conference.”

On respecting Jake Paul:

“I respect that he chose me. That’s why I respect. I respect him as a person, but as a boxer, I would never respect him. If he beats me, that will never happen; then I will respect him as a boxer.”

While Paul believes his technique and experience in professional boxing will carry him to victory, Doumbé sees the matchup differently. The Frenchman is convinced that his punching power will be enough to end the contest, even if Paul manages to establish an early advantage with his jab.

On only needing one punch to knock Jake out:

“I don’t need to be a good boxer. I just need one punch. I did it 45 times before. One punch. Only one punch. You have eight rounds. I only need one punch. And he thinks he will avoid every punch. That’s impossible.”

On his prediction for the fight:

“Which round will I choose to knock him out? I used to knock people out in the second round, because first round warm up, second round, my shape, my condition, everything is good. But my coach told me that he wants a small death. He wants me to play with him and to show him what real boxing is. So I don’t know; I have two options. Oh, I knock him out in the second round, or I knock him out in the seventh or eighth round.”

On Jake’s weaknesses:

“He’s boxing. He has only three punches: jab, right hook, and body jab. That’s it. No power, nothing, is fat, no abs, nothing. Only, maybe, good tattoos, but tattoos don’t help you in the ring.”

A Christmas Eve Fight With Plenty of Questions to Answer

Although the press conference was dominated by insults and bold predictions, the upcoming contest presents legitimate questions about how the fighters’ contrasting backgrounds will translate inside the boxing ring.

For Paul, the challenge will be maintaining control against an experienced striker who has spent much of his career competing against elite combat sports opposition. His ability to establish distance, utilize his jab, and prevent Doumbé from creating exchanges could prove important over eight rounds.

Doumbé, meanwhile, must demonstrate that his formidable kickboxing credentials can carry over against an opponent who has spent years developing specifically for professional boxing. His power and experience make him an intriguing opponent, but the restrictions of boxing could alter the timing, movement, and attacking opportunities he is accustomed to in other disciplines.

There is also considerable pressure on both men after their public declarations in Paris. Paul has promised an early knockout and suggested that losing would bring an end to his boxing career, while Doumbé has dismissed the American’s abilities and guaranteed that his own punching power will settle the contest.

With both fighters predicting a knockout and neither willing to concede an advantage, their first face-to-face encounter has added another layer of intrigue to an already unusual international boxing matchup.

The talking will eventually give way to action when Jake Paul and Cédric Doumbé enter the ring on Christmas Eve in Dubai.

Fight Details and Ticket Information

Event: Christmas Eve Spectacle: Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé

Date: Thursday, December 24, 2026

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Division: Cruiserweight — 200 pounds

Scheduled Rounds: 8

Gloves: 10 oz.

Tickets: On sale Sunday, November 15, at 12 p.m. GST / 9 a.m. CET.

Tickets and presale registration are available through the official Coca-Cola Arena event page.

Fans can also watch the full kickoff press conference replay.

Fight Week will continue covering the buildup to Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé, including fight week developments and analysis ahead of their December 24 showdown in Dubai.