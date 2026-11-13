Alistair Overeem vs. Jimi Manuwa Added to MVP’s Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé Fight Card

DUBAI, UAE (November 13, 2026) — Two of the most recognizable knockout artists in combat sports are preparing to trade punches inside a boxing ring as Alistair Overeem and Jimi Manuwa have been added to Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) Christmas Eve boxing event in Dubai.

The former MMA standouts will meet in a six-round professional heavyweight boxing contest on Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena, adding another intriguing matchup to an international card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé.

The announcement, made during a press conference in Dubai, brings together two fighters whose careers were built on explosive striking, devastating finishes, and battles against some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. While both have established reputations in the cage, their December showdown presents a different challenge, with Overeem making his professional boxing debut against a Manuwa who has already tested himself in the sport.

For MVP, the addition represents another step toward building a major international combat sports attraction around Paul’s first professional boxing appearance in Dubai.

MVP Adds Two Established Knockout Artists to Christmas Eve Event

Overeem and Manuwa bring decades of combined experience and a reputation for finishing opponents. Their heavyweight boxing matchup introduces an intriguing clash of styles between two powerful strikers who spent much of their careers competing at the highest levels of MMA.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian emphasized the significance of bringing the two veterans together as part of the promotion’s growing international event lineup.

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said:

“Netherland’s Alistair Overeem and the United Kingdom’s Jimi Manuwa are two of the most recognizable names in combat sports, with decades of experience competing against the best in the world and a combined 40 knockouts in MMA. Alistair is one of the most decorated heavyweights in history, and Jimi has built his career on delivering spectacular knockouts. Bringing these two legends together in a professional boxing match adds another compelling matchup to an already massive Christmas Eve event. With Jake Paul facing Cédric Doumbé in the main event, we’re assembling a card that brings together some of the biggest personalities and most dangerous strikers in combat sports for fans in Dubai and around the world.”

Alistair Overeem Begins a New Chapter in Professional Boxing

Few heavyweights have enjoyed the kind of international combat sports career that Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem has assembled over more than two decades.

The Dutch fighter established himself as one of the most accomplished heavyweights in MMA and kickboxing, capturing the Strikeforce heavyweight championship, the interim DREAM heavyweight title, and the prestigious 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix championship. His success across multiple combat sports organizations helped establish his reputation as one of the most versatile heavyweight strikers of his generation.

Overeem compiled a professional MMA record of 47-19 with one no contest, recording 25 knockout victories and 17 submission wins. Throughout his career, he competed under the banners of PRIDE, Strikeforce, DREAM, and the UFC, defeating several notable heavyweights, including Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, and Andrei Arlovski.

His UFC career also included a heavyweight championship opportunity against Stipe Miocic in 2016. Although Overeem fell short of capturing UFC gold, his accomplishments across MMA and kickboxing secured his place among the sport’s most decorated heavyweight competitors.

Now 46 and living in Dubai, Overeem is preparing to enter a professional boxing ring for the first time. His last competitive appearance came in GLORY kickboxing in October 2022, making the December 24 contest a significant return to competition.

Despite the transition to boxing, Overeem is approaching the matchup with the confidence that defined much of his fighting career. He has already suggested that his ambitions extend beyond Manuwa.

Alistair Overeem said:

“I’ve fought the best in the world, and I’ve been a world champion in multiple disciplines. Now I’m starting a new chapter in boxing, and I’m not here to make up the numbers. Jimi Manuwa is a dangerous man with serious knockout power, but I’ve built my career on taking the toughest challenges in combat sports. I grew up in the Netherlands, but Dubai is my home now, and on Christmas Eve I’m bringing the Demolition Man to Coca-Cola Arena. Jimi had better be ready, because I’m coming to put on a show. Once I stop Jimi, Rico Verhoeven is next on my hit list.”

Jimi Manuwa Looks to Build on Successful Boxing Debut

Standing across from Overeem will be Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa, another fighter whose reputation was built around dangerous punching power and an aggressive approach to combat.

The British veteran began his professional MMA career in 2008 and quickly emerged as a rising force in the light heavyweight division. After winning his first 14 professional fights and capturing the UCMMA light heavyweight championship, Manuwa transitioned into the UFC, where he developed a reputation as one of the promotion’s most dangerous knockout artists.

Manuwa concluded his MMA career in 2019 with a 17-6 record, including 15 victories by knockout or technical knockout. His finishing ability was highlighted by a spectacular first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Fight Night London in 2017.

He also earned notable victories over Ovince Saint Preux and future UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz, demonstrating the explosive striking that made him a difficult opponent throughout his UFC career.

After several years away from competition, Manuwa returned to the ring in August 2026, making his professional boxing debut against former UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman. The British fighter delivered an impressive second-round TKO victory on August 29 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, improving his professional boxing record to 1-0 with one knockout.

That performance demonstrated that Manuwa, now 46, still possesses the power that made him a feared opponent in MMA. His upcoming matchup with Overeem represents another opportunity to establish himself in boxing, this time against a fellow combat sports veteran with an extensive championship résumé.

Jimi Manuwa said:

“London is in everything I do. Where I come from, pressure makes you, and it makes me. I’ve watched Alistair since I was coming up, and I know exactly what he’s capable of. That’s why I wanted this fight. After my win in Orlando, I wasn’t looking for an easy opponent. On Christmas Eve, one of us is going to sleep, and it’s not going to be me.”

Overeem vs. Manuwa Brings a Different Dimension to the Dubai Card

Although both fighters built their careers in mixed martial arts, a professional boxing contest presents a different tactical challenge. The elimination of kicks, takedowns, and grappling shifts the focus entirely to punching technique, ring positioning, defensive awareness, and the ability to manage distance.

Overeem enters the matchup with extensive experience across several striking disciplines, including championship-level kickboxing. His ability to control distance and deliver powerful combinations was a major component of his success throughout his career.

Manuwa, meanwhile, has already demonstrated that his punching power can translate into professional boxing. His victory over Sherman provided an opportunity to compete under boxing rules and gain valuable experience ahead of his showdown with Overeem.

The six-round format could also influence the pace of the contest. With both men known for their ability to finish fights, neither may be interested in allowing the bout to reach the judges’ scorecards.

For fans who followed their careers in MMA, the matchup offers a rare opportunity to see two established knockout specialists compete in a different environment, with both looking to prove their striking ability remains dangerous.

Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé Headlines Christmas Eve in Dubai

The Overeem-Manuwa announcement strengthens a Christmas Eve event headlined by Jake Paul and former kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbé, bringing together competitors from boxing, MMA, and kickboxing under one promotional banner.

The event is being organized in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as part of MVP’s broader international expansion efforts.

With Paul making his professional boxing debut in Dubai, the promotion is seeking to establish the event as a major destination for international combat sports fans. The addition of Overeem and Manuwa provides another recognizable attraction with significant appeal to longtime MMA audiences.

Paul vs. Doumbé is sponsored by FanDuel and Fansly.

Tickets and Event Information

Tickets for the December 24 event at Coca-Cola Arena will go on sale Sunday, November 15, at 12 p.m. GST (9 a.m. CET). Fans can register for presale access beginning Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. GST (9 a.m. CET).

Tickets and presale registration are available through the Coca-Cola Arena official event page.

For additional event announcements, follow Most Valuable Promotions on X at @MostVPromotions and Instagram at @MostValuablePromotions.