Chantelle Cameron vs. Mikaela Mayer Rematch Added to Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé Card in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE — One of the most compelling rivalries in women’s boxing is headed to Dubai, as unified super welterweight world champion Chantelle Cameron and three-division world champion Mikaela Mayer prepare to meet for a second time on Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Friday that Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs) will defend her WBO, WBA and WBC super welterweight world titles against Mayer (22-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round championship rematch. The highly anticipated showdown will serve as the co-main event of MVP’s Christmas Eve spectacle, headlined by Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé.

The addition brings another major championship attraction to an already ambitious international event, pairing two of women’s boxing’s leading pound-for-pound competitors just four months after their first encounter.

Cameron and Mayer Set for High-Stakes Championship Rematch

Cameron and Mayer first collided in August at MVPW-06 in Birmingham, England, delivering an entertaining championship contest that saw Cameron emerge victorious by unanimous decision. The victory allowed Cameron to capture Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles, adding them to her WBO championship and establishing herself as the unified champion at 154 pounds.

Despite the unanimous verdict, the competitive nature of their first meeting immediately generated interest in a second fight. Both fighters expressed their willingness to run it back, and the rematch now arrives with Cameron looking to strengthen her position among the sport’s elite and Mayer determined to reclaim the championships she surrendered.

For Cameron, the matchup represents another significant chapter in a career that has included undisputed championship success at 140 pounds and victories over some of the biggest names in women’s boxing. The British standout famously defeated Katie Taylor in May 2023 before losing their rematch later that year. Since then, Cameron has continued to establish herself across multiple weight classes, capturing the WBO super welterweight championship in April 2026 before unifying against Mayer.

Chantelle Cameron said:

“I am genuinely excited to box in one of my favourite places on December 24 in Dubai. I cannot thank Jake, Nakisa and Mike enough for this opportunity to box on a huge show. They promised to keep me active in 2026 and my third fight in nine months proves just that. We agreed to the rematch before the first fight, so we both kept our word, and now the rematch is on the biggest stage in boxing ”

Mikaela Mayer Looking for Redemption in Dubai

Mayer enters the rematch with considerably more than revenge on her mind. The former U.S. Olympian has established herself as one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s boxing, capturing world championships in three weight divisions while consistently competing against elite opposition.

After beginning her professional career with 17 consecutive victories, Mayer captured multiple world titles at super featherweight before moving into the welterweight division. She defeated Sandy Ryan in September 2024 to capture the WBO welterweight championship and successfully defended her title in their rematch.

Mayer continued her championship ascent in October 2025, defeating Mary Spencer to claim the WBA, WBC and WBO super welterweight titles. However, her reign at 154 pounds was interrupted by Cameron’s victory in August, setting the stage for one of the most important rematches on the women’s boxing calendar.

While Cameron will enter Dubai as the defending champion, Mayer believes adjustments made following their first meeting will produce a different outcome.

Mikaela Mayer said:

“Mayer vs. Cameron was a great fight that I truly hope everyone enjoyed. Although I don’t feel I performed to my highest potential, I’ve been working hard to fix the mistakes I made and I will 100% come back stronger! I’m taking my belts back on December 24.”

MVP Continues to Expand Its Christmas Eve Fight Card

The addition of Cameron vs. Mayer provides a significant championship presence to an event already attracting attention for its combination of established boxers and internationally recognized combat sports personalities.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian emphasized the importance of bringing two elite competitors together again while continuing to expand the promotion’s international presence.

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said:

“Chantelle Cameron vs. Mikaela Mayer 2 marks MVP’s latest seismic pound-for-pound clash with two of the world’s top ten fighters meeting again in their prime. Their first meeting just a few months ago was a clear Fight of the Year contender, and both immediately called for the rematch following the fight – a testament to both being willing to take on the hardest challenges. Now the stakes rise even higher for Chantelle as she puts three titles on the line against a hungry Mayer, one of the sport’s biggest faces in her own right and a US Olympian. They are joined by more of MVP’s global Olympians, including USA’s knockout sensation and the future face of the lightweight division, Jahmal Harvey. Topped by an unmissable Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé main event, MVP’s Christmas Eve spectacle only gets bigger and better in Dubai.”

Undefeated Olympian Jahmal Harvey Returns Against Craig Morgan

The December 24 event will also feature undefeated American lightweight prospect Jahmal Harvey (5-0, 4 KOs), who is scheduled to face Scotland’s Craig Morgan (15-1-1) in an eight-round contest at 135 pounds.

Harvey, a decorated amateur standout from Oxon Hill, Maryland, represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics after establishing himself as one of the country’s most accomplished amateur fighters. His amateur achievements include a 2021 world championship, 10 national titles and a gold medal at the Pan American Games.

Since turning professional in August 2025, Harvey has quickly built momentum under the MVP banner. His early professional appearances have included victories on major promotional cards, including Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua and MVP’s Serrano vs. Manzur event in August 2026.

Now preparing for his sixth professional appearance, Harvey will make another important step in his development against Morgan, a Scottish southpaw currently riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

Jahmal Harvey said:

“I’m delighted to finish the year on another colossal card fighting under the boss, Jake Paul! This time bringing my talents away from the States to a worldwide audience in Dubai! Christmas will come early as I provide another dominant, eye-catching display under the lights on this Christmas Eve Spectacle. This is not to be missed!”

Morgan, who turned professional in 2018, has found renewed success since moving into the lightweight division. The 27-year-old previously captured multiple Scottish amateur titles, two British championships and a bronze medal at the European Schoolboy Championships.

Alistair Overeem Makes Boxing Debut Against Jimi Manuwa

Another notable attraction on the Christmas Eve card will feature former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem making his professional boxing debut against former UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa.

The six-round heavyweight contest brings together two experienced combat sports veterans with extensive knockout credentials. Overeem compiled a 47-19 professional MMA record while competing at the highest levels of mixed martial arts and kickboxing, while Manuwa established his reputation as a dangerous striker during his UFC career.

Manuwa enters with a professional boxing record of 1-0 with one knockout, while Overeem will be making his first appearance under professional boxing rules. Their matchup adds another intriguing crossover contest to a card built around international names from boxing, mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

Paul vs. Doumbé Brings Major Boxing Event to Dubai

Headlined by Jake Paul and French combat sports star Cédric Doumbé, the December 24 event represents another step in MVP’s continued international expansion.

The promotion is working in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to bring the event to Coca-Cola Arena, further positioning Dubai as a destination for major combat sports attractions.

With Cameron and Mayer competing for three world championships, Harvey continuing his rise through the lightweight division and Overeem making his boxing debut, the event now offers a combination of championship boxing, emerging talent and crossover intrigue.

For boxing fans, however, Cameron vs. Mayer 2 could prove to be one of the evening’s most significant contests. Their first encounter delivered a competitive championship battle, and the rematch offers Mayer an opportunity to reclaim her position at 154 pounds while Cameron looks to remove any remaining doubt about her superiority in the division.

Tickets for Jake Paul vs. Cédric Doumbé go on general sale Sunday, November 15, at 12 p.m. GST, with presale access beginning Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. GST.

Tickets and presale registration are available through the Coca-Cola Arena official event page.