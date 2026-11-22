Photos by Caden Nielsen BiYu Promotions

Azariah Cottrell and Stephanie Simon preserve their undefeated records as BiYu Promotions brings together emerging prospects and established champions for an eight-fight showcase.

HOUSTON, Texas (November 21, 2026) — The future of women’s boxing was on display Friday night in Houston, where hometown favorite Jewry “The Empress” Rodriguez remained undefeated and a talented lineup of rising contenders took another step forward in their professional careers.

BiYu Promotions brought its APEX EMPRESS Series 1 to BiYu Arena on November 20, delivering an eight-bout card featuring a combination of promising young fighters, experienced competitors, and former world championship talent. Broadcast worldwide on CombatVisionTV, the event provided an opportunity for several emerging names to gain valuable experience while showcasing the growing depth of women’s professional boxing.

For Rodriguez, the evening represented another important chapter in a career that is just beginning. For BiYu Promotions, it was an opportunity to demonstrate that women’s boxing can support events built entirely around female athletes, rather than relying on individual matchups scattered throughout larger fight cards.

Jewry Rodriguez Delivers in Front of Her Hometown Fans

Headlining an event in her hometown came with expectations, but Jewry “The Empress” Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KO) handled the occasion with the composure of a fighter whose amateur background has prepared her for the professional stage.

The former USA Boxing amateur standout earned a unanimous decision over Chantal Sumrall (3-5-2, 1 KO) in their six-round bantamweight main event, maintaining her undefeated record while demonstrating the technical skills that have made her an intriguing young prospect.

Rodriguez relied on her ring intelligence and disciplined approach to neutralize Sumrall’s southpaw offense. Rather than allowing the matchup to become an unpredictable exchange, Rodriguez established control through her boxing ability and tactical awareness.

While two professional victories are only the beginning of what Rodriguez hopes will become a lengthy career, her performance offered another indication that she possesses the foundation necessary to develop into a serious contender. The transition from decorated amateur to successful professional can present challenges, particularly as opponents become more experienced and fights become longer. Rodriguez is still early in that process, but Friday’s victory represented another positive step.

Azariah Cottrell Passes an Important Early Career Test

Hawaiian featherweight prospect Azariah Cottrell (2-0, 1 KO) entered the co-main event hoping to build on the momentum of her impressive professional debut. After opening her career with a knockout, Cottrell faced a different challenge against Erika Abarca (3-11), competing in her first scheduled six-round contest.

Cottrell responded with a unanimous decision victory, demonstrating that her developing professional game involves more than punching power.

Abarca enjoyed moments of success during the contest, but Cottrell’s cleaner boxing and ability to establish an early advantage proved decisive. The young prospect controlled enough of the exchanges to secure the victory and gain valuable rounds against an opponent with considerably more professional experience.

For developing fighters, not every meaningful performance comes by way of a spectacular knockout. Learning to manage distance, maintain composure, and execute a game plan over multiple rounds can be equally important to long-term success.

Cottrell’s second professional appearance provided exactly that kind of experience. Her ability to win a decision after a knockout debut gives her team another building block as she continues working toward more demanding opposition.

Stephanie Simon Continues Her Undefeated Rise

Another fighter making a strong impression in Houston was undefeated super lightweight Stephanie Simon (7-0, 1 KO), who extended her winning streak with a unanimous decision victory over Susana Bolanos Lopez (3-2).

Simon, a former U.S. Marine Corps officer and accomplished amateur boxer, entered the contest with a reputation for discipline and determination. Both qualities were evident as she applied consistent pressure and dictated the action throughout their six-round matchup.

Unlike fighters who prefer to operate exclusively from the outside, Simon showed a willingness to bring the fight to her opponent. Her sustained offensive pressure forced Lopez to respond while allowing Simon to establish the pace and maintain control.

The victory moved Simon to seven professional wins without a defeat, further strengthening her position as a developing fighter worth watching in the super lightweight division.

Her amateur experience and steady professional progression provide an encouraging foundation, although increasingly difficult opposition will ultimately determine how far she can climb. For now, Simon continues to deliver the results expected of an undefeated prospect building toward bigger opportunities.

Former World Champion Yuliahn Luna Avila Adds Experience to the Card

While much of the attention surrounding APEX EMPRESS centered on the next generation, the presence of former world champion Yuliahn “La Cobrita” Luna Avila (31-3-1, 6 KOs) brought an important element of established championship experience to the event.

The Mexican veteran earned a unanimous decision victory over Thalia Joselina Limon (6-3, 4 KOs), adding another win to a professional résumé that already includes significant accomplishments at the highest levels of the sport.

Luna Avila’s participation also illustrated the range of experience represented on the card. While fighters such as Rodriguez and Cottrell are only beginning their professional journeys, Luna Avila has already navigated the demands of world championship competition.

Events that bring together fighters at different stages of their careers can serve an important purpose, offering developing professionals a place to compete while giving established veterans additional opportunities to remain active.

A Full Card Showcases the Depth of Women’s Boxing

Beyond the featured matchups, the Houston event included several competitive bouts that highlighted fighters working to establish themselves in the professional ranks.

Karen Moreno (2-3-1, 1 KO) earned a unanimous decision over Jennifer Morales (3-4, 4 KOs), while Shanecqua Paisley “Beauty in Beast Mode” Davis (4-2) secured one of the evening’s closest results with a split decision victory against Desiree Davila (0-3).

Unbeaten prospect Issabel “La China” Vasquez (3-0) continued her successful professional start with a unanimous decision victory over Yadira Mendoza Alonso (2-2). In lightweight action, Samantha Ginithan (2-0-1, 1 KO) also collected a unanimous decision win, defeating Brittney Cloudy (0-1).

The results reflected the range of talent competing on the eight-fight program. Some fighters were protecting undefeated records, others were looking to build momentum, and several were gaining valuable experience as they worked toward their next opportunity.

That variety is part of what makes a dedicated women’s boxing series potentially valuable. The sport needs more than championship main events to continue developing. It also needs consistent competition for fighters at the prospect and regional levels, where future contenders can accumulate rounds and establish themselves.

BiYu Promotions Looks to Build Something Bigger

The successful launch of APEX EMPRESS Series 1 represents an encouraging step for BiYu Promotions, which has positioned the series as a platform devoted to creating additional opportunities for women in professional boxing.

With Rodriguez emerging as a hometown attraction, Cottrell gaining experience, Simon continuing her unbeaten run, and accomplished fighters such as Luna Avila adding credibility to the lineup, the promotion assembled a card that offered something for fans following women’s boxing at multiple levels.

Bobby Harrison, CEO of BiYu Promotions, expressed his enthusiasm following the event and emphasized the organization’s commitment to expanding opportunities for female athletes.

“What an incredible night for women’s boxing and BiYu Promotions,” said Harrison. “Apex Empress Series 1 was everything we envisioned and more. From Jewry Rodriguez delivering a tremendous performance in front of her hometown fans to Azariah Cottrell and Stephanie Simon keeping their undefeated records intact, the entire card showcased the remarkable talent, determination, and heart of these incredible female athletes. Every fighter who stepped into the ring contributed to making this event special, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished. Our mission is to provide women with a premier platform to showcase their skills, build their careers, and gain the recognition they deserve. This is just the beginning for the Apex Empress Boxing Series, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar for women’s boxing with even bigger events in the future.”

Fight Week Analysis: The Real Opportunity Is What Comes Next

Women’s boxing has experienced considerable growth in visibility, with major championship fights and established stars attracting significant attention. However, developing the next generation requires a consistent competitive structure beneath those headline events.

That is where promotions such as BiYu have an opportunity to contribute.

Friday’s showcase demonstrated that there is a pool of emerging talent capable of supporting dedicated women’s boxing cards. Rodriguez, Cottrell, and Simon are all at different stages of their professional development, but each left Houston with another victory and additional experience.

The bigger question is whether APEX EMPRESS can develop into a recurring platform that provides fighters with meaningful matchups and consistent opportunities to advance.

For Rodriguez, the immediate objective will be building on her unbeaten start while gradually facing tougher opposition. Cottrell must continue translating her amateur promise into professional development, while Simon is approaching the point where increasingly challenging matchups could provide a clearer picture of her long-term potential.

BiYu Promotions has introduced a concept that deserves attention. Turning that concept into a lasting presence in women’s boxing will require continued investment, competitive matchmaking, and a commitment to building fighters beyond individual appearances.

APEX EMPRESS Series 1 provided a promising opening chapter. The real measure of its success will be how much opportunity it creates for these athletes in the months and years ahead.