Jonny Mansour, JuJu Ballo & Michigan Fighters Highlight Detroit Media Workout Quotes & Photos

Credit: Andrew Potter/Salita Promotions

Chaldean Cousins Make Detroit Debuts Saturday, Aug. 29 At Fox Theatre In Detroit Live On Wynn Records Network

DETROIT (Aug. 20, 2026) – Undefeated rising prospects and former amateur standouts JuJu Ballo and Jonny Mansour joined local Michigan fighters for a media workout Thursday at former world champion Tony Harrison’s SuperBad Boxing Gym in preparation for their fights next Saturday, Aug. 29 at Fox Theatre in Detroit. Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

Fighting out of San Diego, cousins Ballo and Mansour will celebrate the city’s large Chaldean and Middle Eastern communities in their Detroit debuts as part of a stacked card featuring a heavyweight showdown between world-ranked contender Brandon Moore and former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Rising prospects Sardius Simmons, Husam Al Mashhadi, Jasmine Hampton, Richard Fernandez Jr., Lance Smith and Sai Maldonado all competed in Thursday’s event at SuperBad Boxing Gym and will be featured in competitive undercard matchups on Wynn Records Network live at 7 p.m. REGISTER: https:// wynnrecordsnetwork.com/

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions and Ballo and Mansour’s G2G Promotions in association with Wynn Records. Tickets for Aug. 29 are on sale now at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com .

Here’s what the participants had to say on Thursday:

Jonny Mansour, (7-0, 2 KOs), Undefeated Lightweight:

“Camp has been great. It started in San Diego and I’ll finish it right here in Detroit. All the people supporting us motivate me to push hard, so it feels like I’m right at home.

“I wrote a letter to myself two-and-a-half years ago saying that my goal was to fight in San Diego and then in Detroit, and here we are making it a reality. Detroit is home to the biggest Iraqi community in the country, and it’s always been my dream to fight here.

“I went to Claressa’s (Shields) fight in February and that really inspired me to fight here. I see what Salita Promotions is building here in Detroit and I wanted to be part of it. I’m all about bringing the community together, and that’s what this event will do.

“I know my opponent will be undefeated for nine more days. After that he’ll have a loss on his record.

By the Grace of God, hard work, and all the support, we will be victorious. I fight for family, faith and purpose to fulfill a promise that I made to someone special, my late mother.”

JuJu Ballo (3-0) – Undefeated Super Featherweight:

“This has been the best camp of my career. Best camp of my life. Fighting in Detroit is something my fans have been looking forward to, so I’m looking to put on a show.

“I train like I’m facing my best opponent yet. I’ll be ready. I just want to give my fans a good show.

“Shout out to all my Middle Eastern and Arab people. Aug. 29 is for them.”

Sardius Simmons, (8-0, 4 KOs), Flint, Mich., Heavyweight:

“I’m excited to fight any time, I just love fighting. I don’t feel any pressure. I don’t go in the ring cautious. I always go in prepared.

“If the KO comes, it comes, but I won’t force it. I hear my opponent can take a punch, but I’m my own test. My test it to make sure I do everything inside and outside the ring to get the win.”

Lance Smith, (7-0, 5 KOs), Detroit Super Lightweight:

“Camp has been great. Best camp I’ve ever had. I’m healthy, stronger and smarter. I have amazing sparring partners and I’m ready to put on a show.

“My opponent is a tall southpaw. He’s game, he has experience. I respect him, but I have a job to go in there and get the win.

“I’m just grateful my fans get to see me fight. I can’t wait to put on a show.”

Jasmine Hampton – (2-0, 2 KOs), Ann Arbor Flyweight:

“I watched a few videos of my opponent. She has a pitbull-style, always coming forward. I just plan to box her to slow that down a little bit and control the fight.

“I’m home, I’ve been doing this since I was 7 years old. I just want to show the world I’m meant to be here.

I’ve been told I’m being fast-tracked since I was young. A lot of fighters aren’t willing to face me so I need to take whoever I can get. I’m ready to go. I don’t care who I fight. I’m ready to challenge for a world title.”

Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions:

“We’re building something truly special in Detroit to once again make it a true hub for world-class professional boxing. We’ve done more than 40 professional boxing events in Michigan the last 10 years, and this will be our fourth nationally streamed event in the state this year. This card delivers an intriguing mix of world-ranked national contenders and rising prospects fighting alongside top local fighters. Fans at Fox Theatre and watching on Wynn Records Network are in for an entertaining night of boxing.”