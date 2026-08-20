Amanda Serrano vs. Lucrecia Manzur: Fight Week Preview & Tale of the Tape

Amanda Serrano returns to the ring Friday night with world championships around her waist and another piece of boxing history within reach.

The seven-division world champion will defend her WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine featherweight titles against Argentina’s Lucrecia Manzur at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The 126-pound championship fight will be contested over 12 two-minute rounds and streamed live on TikTok.

For Serrano, the storyline goes beyond another title defense.

The Puerto Rican star enters with 32 career knockouts, tied with Christy Martin for the most in women’s boxing history. A stoppage Friday would give Serrano the record by herself.

Manzur knows exactly what Serrano is chasing.

At Thursday’s press conference, the challenger acknowledged that Serrano is the favorite but made it clear she has no intention of becoming knockout No. 33. Serrano, meanwhile, said she expects Manzur’s aggressive style to produce an entertaining fight.

That gives Friday’s main event a simple question:

Can Serrano continue adding to one of the best careers in women’s boxing, or can Manzur pull off the biggest victory of her career?

Amanda Serrano Lucrecia Manzur Age 37 27 Height 5’5” 5’2” Reach 65½” Not listed Record 49-4-1 14-4 Knockouts 32 7 KO Percentage 65.3% 50% Stance Southpaw Orthodox

MVP lists Serrano at 5-foot-5 with a 65½-inch reach and Manzur at 5-foot-2. Manzur’s reach is not listed by the promoter.

Experience is the obvious starting point.

Serrano has competed at the world championship level across seven weight divisions and has spent years facing elite opposition. Manzur has professional experience, but she has never encountered anything close to the level Serrano brings Friday night.

Serrano also remains one of the better offensive fighters in women’s boxing.

She can pressure opponents without simply rushing forward, work to the body and head, and put combinations together when she gets an opponent against the ropes. Her 32 knockouts are evidence that she carries unusual power for the women’s divisions.

Friday’s format could help her.

The fight will be contested over 12 two-minute rounds, giving Serrano more opportunities to gradually break Manzur down while still allowing her to fight at a high pace within each round. It will be the first unified women’s world championship scheduled under that format.

Serrano also appears to welcome Manzur’s approach. She said Thursday that she likes the challenger’s aggressive style because she does not want to be involved in boring fights.

If Manzur comes forward, Serrano probably will not have to search very hard for opportunities to punch.

1. Attack the body early

Manzur cannot be allowed to pressure comfortably. Body work could slow the challenger as the rounds add up.

2. Use combinations

Serrano is at her best when she is putting punches together rather than waiting for one big shot.

3. Don’t chase the record

Knockout No. 33 would make history, but Serrano cannot become so focused on the stoppage that she abandons what makes her successful.

Manzur arrives with far less attention and almost none of the expectations surrounding Serrano.

That can also make her dangerous.

The 27-year-old Argentine has won five consecutive fights since suffering a stoppage loss to Daniela Romina Bermudez in 2023. Two of those five victories came by stoppage. Friday will also mark the first time Manzur has fought professionally outside Argentina.

She has little reason to fight cautiously.

Trying to outbox Serrano from the outside for 12 rounds would be an enormous challenge. Manzur’s better opportunity may be to pressure the champion, make the fight physical and force exchanges.

Being ten years younger could help if Manzur can turn the bout into a high-output fight.

She also enters with seven knockouts in 14 victories, giving her enough power that Serrano cannot simply disregard what is coming back at her.

The challenge will be doing something few fighters have managed: maintaining that pressure without continually walking into Serrano’s combinations.

1. Start quickly

Manzur cannot spend several rounds simply studying Serrano. She needs to establish that she came to compete.

2. Make Serrano work

Pressure, activity and physical exchanges could test the 37-year-old champion’s pace over 12 rounds.

3. Don’t become predictable

Coming straight forward repeatedly will give Serrano exactly the target she wants. Manzur must change angles and vary her attack.

The possibility of knockout No. 33 gives this fight an additional historical element.

Serrano tied the women’s professional boxing record when she stopped Cheyenne Hanson in the second round in May. Now she has an opportunity to stand alone.

It would be another accomplishment in a career already filled with them.

Serrano has won world titles in seven divisions, became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed champion regardless of gender and helped bring women’s boxing to some of the biggest stages in the sport.

Manzur would like nothing more than to make everyone wait for the record.

Jahmal Harvey is one of the prospects Fight Week readers should keep an eye on.

The 2024 U.S. Olympian enters at 3-0 with two knockouts and faces Hammet Keb in a six-round lightweight fight. Harvey is still early in his professional career, but he is already being positioned as one of MVP’s rising fighters.

This is another chance to see how quickly his amateur pedigree translates to the professional game.

If you like punchers, Avious Griffin is worth watching.

Griffin enters his welterweight matchup against Jackson Marinez with a 19-1 record and 18 knockouts — a stoppage rate of nearly 95 percent. Marinez brings considerably more experience at 23-4 with 11 knockouts.

That makes this more than a showcase fight. Griffin gets a veteran opponent who should provide a useful measuring stick for where he stands at 147 pounds.

Heavyweight Nelvie Tiafack brings an impressive amateur background to the card.

The Olympic bronze medalist is 4-0 with three knockouts as a professional and meets undefeated Salvador Zavala, who enters at 7-0 with five stoppages.

Two unbeaten heavyweights with knockout power usually deserve attention.

Amanda Serrano has reached the point in her career where almost every appearance carries some kind of historical significance.

Friday is no exception.

She can defend her featherweight championships, win professional fight No. 50 and potentially become the outright women’s boxing knockout leader on the same night.

But Lucrecia Manzur did not travel from Argentina to participate in someone else’s celebration.

She is younger, confident and entering on a five-fight winning streak. This is easily the biggest opportunity of her career.

Serrano has the experience, championship résumé and power.

Manzur has the opportunity to shock women’s boxing.

Friday night will determine whether Serrano adds another record to her remarkable career — or whether Manzur writes a very different ending to the story.