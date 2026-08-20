WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 437 Preview

Photo credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

“Power Shift” Former allies collide as Coach Campanelli and Kandi Krush face off against their very own former teammate Gloria Glitter and her new friend, Keta Rush! Can Keta Rush trust Glitter? And in a rival-fueled clash of ambition, Miami’s Sweet Heat: Lovely Laurie and Luscious Lindsey Carlson, accompanied by The Fabulous Lana Star take on Animal Instinct: Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx where both teams are desperate to claw their way back into title contention. And in the Main Event, former WOW World Champion Santana Garrett finally gets the opportunity she’s dreamed of, challenging Champion Penelope Pink, lead by The Fabulous Lana Star, for the greatest prize in all of professional wrestling: The WOW World Championship! Will Santana rise to reclaim her legacy, or will Penelope Pink put her right back in her place and keep the gold shining for The Fab 4? By the end of the night, even the smartest in the room won’t have seen what is coming.