Fight Week Welterweight Top 10: Haney Leads, Teofimo Debuts at No. 2

WEDNESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK RANKINGS

Fight Week ranks boxing’s top 10 welterweights for August 2026, led by Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Brian Norman Jr. and Ryan Garcia.

Updated: August 2026

The welterweight division has changed dramatically over the past year.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis left 147 pounds for the super welterweight division, opening the door for established champions and ambitious fighters moving up from 140. Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia and Liam Paro now hold major championships, while Jack Catterall owns the WBA’s secondary title.

Lopez created the latest shakeup Saturday by defeating Rolando “Rolly” Romero and becoming a world champion in a third weight class.

Fight Week’s rankings are based on recent results, quality of opposition, championship accomplishments, activity and where each fighter stands in the division today. These are independent rankings—not a copy of any sanctioning body’s list.

Fighters who have permanently moved to 154 pounds are not eligible.

Current Welterweight Champions

Organization Champion WBO Devin Haney WBA Super Teofimo Lopez WBC Ryan Garcia IBF Liam Paro WBA World Jack Catterall

1. Devin Haney — 33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC

Devin Haney owns the strongest victory among the current welterweights.

Haney moved to 147 pounds in November 2025 and immediately challenged unbeaten WBO champion Brian Norman Jr. Haney dropped Norman in the second round, controlled the fight with his jab and movement and earned a clear unanimous decision.

The victory made Haney a world champion in a third weight class.

Haney is not a devastating puncher, but his defense, preparation, distance control and ability to follow a game plan remain elite. His cautious style will not please everyone, but rankings are based on results—and no active welterweight has a better win.

Until someone defeats him at 147 pounds, Haney holds the top spot.

2. Teofimo Lopez — 23-2, 13 KOs

Teofimo Lopez has officially arrived in the welterweight division.

Lopez defeated Rolando Romero by majority decision Saturday night, capturing the WBA Super championship and becoming a three-division world champion. Although one judge scored the fight even, Lopez controlled most of the action with his jab, movement and higher work rate.

It was an important rebound after Lopez’s one-sided loss to Shakur Stevenson at junior welterweight in January.

Lopez still has stretches when his offense becomes too cautious, and Romero hurt him during the middle rounds. However, he handled the physical move to 147 pounds and defeated an opponent with legitimate welterweight power.

A future fight between Lopez and Haney would settle one of boxing’s longest-running rivalries—and could determine the true leader of the division.

3. Brian Norman Jr. — 29-1, 23 KOs

Brian Norman Jr. remains one of the most dangerous fighters at 147 pounds.

Norman lost his WBO championship to Haney, but one defeat against the division’s No. 1 fighter does not erase everything he accomplished before it. His knockout victory over Giovani Santillan established him as an elite young welterweight, and his punching power remains among the best in the division.

Norman returned in May and stopped Josh Wagner in the second round, showing that the loss to Haney had not damaged his confidence.

At only 25, Norman still has time to rebuild and win another championship. A fight against Lopez, Garcia or Paro would give him the opportunity to prove that he remains part of the division’s top tier.

4. Ryan Garcia — 25-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC

Few fighters in boxing are more difficult to rank than Ryan Garcia.

Garcia looked flat and uncertain during his 2025 loss to Romero. He responded in February by producing one of the most complete performances of his career, dropping Mario Barrios and winning a unanimous decision to capture the WBC welterweight championship.

Garcia’s speed and left hook make him dangerous against anyone. He has also shown that he can recover from difficult stretches and return with a disciplined performance.

The concern remains consistency. Garcia has experienced dramatic highs and lows inside and outside the ring, making it difficult to know which version will appear on a given night.

His September 12 title defense against Conor Benn should provide another answer.

5. Jack Catterall — 33-2, 14 KOs

Jack Catterall has quietly positioned himself near the top of another division.

After building his reputation at junior welterweight, Catterall moved to 147 pounds and continued winning. In May, he dropped Shakhram Giyasov in the opening round and dominated the remainder of the fight to capture the WBA World title.

Catterall may not possess the explosive speed of Garcia or the punching power of Norman, but he is technically sound, experienced and difficult to outbox.

A possible challenge against Haney would give Catterall the opportunity he has spent years chasing. It would also match two of the division’s smartest and most disciplined southpaws.

6. Liam Paro — 28-1, 16 KOs

Liam Paro is now a world champion in two weight classes.

The Australian traveled into a difficult fight against Lewis Crocker in June and emerged with the IBF welterweight championship. All three judges scored the fight 115-113, reflecting how hard Paro had to work to win the title.

Paro has already shown that he is willing to travel and accept difficult assignments. He combines solid fundamentals with toughness, conditioning and the ability to remain composed under pressure.

The difference between Paro, Catterall and Garcia is small. Paro can climb quickly by successfully defending his championship against one of the division’s other leading fighters.

7. Richardson Hitchins — 21-0, 8 KOs

Richardson Hitchins made an impressive entrance into the welterweight division.

The former junior welterweight champion moved up in July and dominated Ricardo Salas over 10 rounds. Hitchins controlled distance with his jab, limited Salas’ offense and won every round on the scorecards.

Hitchins has already defeated strong opponents at 140 pounds, including Liam Paro and George Kambosos Jr. His defensive ability and 74-inch reach should translate well against larger opposition.

He still needs a significant victory at 147 pounds before moving into the top five, but Hitchins may be one of the division’s most difficult matchups.

8. Delante “Tiger” Johnson — 18-0, 8 KOs

Delante Johnson is moving from prospect to contender.

The former United States Olympian has remained unbeaten while steadily improving his level of competition. He stopped Nicklaus Flaz in four rounds in November and followed that performance with a decision victory over previously unbeaten Christopher Guerrero in July.

Johnson has speed, athleticism and a strong amateur background. He is also becoming more comfortable sitting down on his punches without abandoning his boxing ability.

He does not yet have a victory over an established top-10 opponent. That should be the next step.

9. Rolando “Rolly” Romero — 17-3, 13 KOs

Romero lost his championship to Lopez, but he remains inside the Fight Week Top 10.

Rolly’s victory over Garcia in May 2025 remains one of the most important recent results in the division. He dropped Garcia early, fought with discipline and earned a convincing decision.

That version of Romero did not appear often enough against Lopez.

Romero spent long stretches waiting for counterpunching opportunities and allowed Lopez to control the pace. He showed his power when he hurt Lopez during the middle rounds but did not follow up aggressively enough.

Rolly remains dangerous, but he will need an important victory to prevent himself from sliding further.

10. Eimantas Stanionis — 16-1, 9 KOs

Eimantas Stanionis holds the final position in the inaugural Fight Week rankings.

Stanionis suffered his first professional loss against Ennis in April 2025, but losing to a fighter who has since become one of boxing’s best at 154 pounds should not remove him from the welterweight picture entirely.

Before that defeat, Stanionis had established himself as a strong, physical pressure fighter with solid victories over Radzhab Butaev and Gabriel Maestre.

His biggest problem is inactivity. Stanionis needs to return against a credible opponent if he wants to remain in the Top 10.

Fight Week Welterweight Top 10

Devin Haney Teofimo Lopez Brian Norman Jr. Ryan Garcia Jack Catterall Liam Paro Richardson Hitchins Delante Johnson Rolando Romero Eimantas Stanionis

Biggest Mover: Teofimo Lopez

Lopez entered the welterweight division and immediately captured a major championship.

His victory over Romero sends him directly to No. 2 and creates several major possibilities. Lopez could pursue Haney, Garcia, Norman or one of the other champions in a division suddenly filled with recognizable names.

New Entry: Richardson Hitchins

This is Fight Week’s first Welterweight Top 10, making every fighter a new entry. Hitchins receives special recognition because of how smoothly he handled his move to 147 pounds.

He has the ability to become a world champion in a second division. Now he needs the opportunity to face a leading welterweight.

Dropped Out

None. This is the first edition of Fight Week’s rotating Welterweight Top 10 and establishes the baseline for future updates.

Beginning with the next edition, fighters will officially move up, move down, enter or leave the rankings.

On the Bubble

Paddy Donovan — The IBF’s No. 1 contender has rebuilt his position and faces Tyrone McKenna on September 5. That fight carries considerable risk with a championship opportunity potentially waiting afterward.

Abel Ramos — His draw with Mario Barrios demonstrated that he can still compete with high-level welterweights, but he needs another meaningful victory.

Keyshawn Davis — Davis may have Top-10 talent, but he still needs to establish himself fully at 147 pounds after withdrawing from an ordered fight against Haney.

Conor Benn — Benn can jump directly into the rankings by defeating Garcia for the WBC championship on September 12.

Raul Curiel — The unbeaten Mexican contender owns an 18-0-1 record and continues moving closer to a major opportunity.

Fight Week Fight to Watch

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn — September 12

Garcia’s first WBC title defense could immediately reshape the division.

A victory would strengthen Garcia’s position among the leading welterweights and create opportunities for major unification fights. A Benn victory would introduce another champion and place him directly inside the Fight Week Top 10.

Fight Week Debate: Who should be considered the biggest threat to Devin Haney—Teofimo Lopez, Brian Norman Jr., Ryan Garcia or someone else?

More Fight Week Rankings