Mayer vs. Cameron and Dubois vs. Moore Live Stream: How to Watch on Sky Sports and ESPN+

Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 26, 2026 – Today at Jon Pegg’s Gym – Eastside Boxing Club in Coleshill, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) hosted the official media workout for MVPW-06 UK vs. USA ahead of Saturday night’s highly anticipated event, live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US from bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England.

Fighters from the MVPW-06 card showcased their skills for media in attendance, including the USA’s unified WBA and WBC champion and ESPN’s #7 P4P Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) and the UK’s WBO champion and ESPN’s #5 P4P Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs), who will meet in Saturday night’s main event in a 10-round title unification bout at 154lbs. Also participating were London’s unified WBC and WBO lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) and the USA’s WBO #5 contender, two-time national champion and reigning NABF lightweight champion Amelia Moore (4-0, 1 KO), who will meet in the 10-round co-main event at 135lbs, along with Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs), Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs), Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs), Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs), Brandi Robinson (5-0, 1 KO), Tysie Gallagher (10-2), Shannon Courtenay (11-3, 4 KOs), and Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs).

MVPW-06 fight week continues tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, with the official Press Conference at bp pulse LIVE beginning at 3:00pm BST, featuring the final war of words between Mayer, Cameron, Dubois, Moore and various undercard fighters, alongside MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. On Friday, August 28, the Public Weigh-In will take place at bp pulse LIVE beginning at 3:00pm BST, featuring all fighters and Bidarian. Both events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel, Sky Sports YouTube, and Sky Sports News.

On Saturday, August 29, MVPW-06 UK vs. USA: Mayer vs. Cameron and Dubois vs. Moore will stream live from bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The preliminary card begins at 5:00pm BST live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+/ESPN2 in the US, with the main card beginning at 7:00pm BST live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Final tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian and Chief Executive Officer John Martin and backed by founding investors 885 Capital & Knighthead, MVP promotes some of the world’s biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP’s portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.