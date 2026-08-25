Juan Carlos Carrillo Ready for Najee Lopez in Unbeaten Showdown

Photos by Team Carrillo

Undefeated Colombian Contender Carrillo Embraces Underdog Role Ahead of High-Stakes WBO Latino Light Heavyweight Title Clash

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 25, 2026) — Undefeated Colombian light heavyweight Juan Carlos Carrillo (15-0, 11 KOs), who is promoted by Sampson Boxing, isn’t paying much attention to the odds ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career.

What matters to him is what happens when the bell rings.

Carrillo, a native of Barranquilla, Colombia, will face fellow unbeaten contender Najee Lopez (16-0, 13 KOs), of Atlanta, Georgia, in a highly anticipated 10-round showdown for the WBO Latino Light Heavyweight title on August 29, 2026, at the USC Galen Center in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on ProBox TV.

The battle of unbeaten light heavyweights will serve as the co-main event to a 12-round championship clash featuring WBC interim super middleweight champion Lester Martinez (20-0-1, 16 KOs) defending his title against unbeaten Luka Plantic (13-0, 10 KOs).

For Carrillo, the assignment is simple, even if the fight itself promises to be anything but.

Two undefeated fighters are stepping into the ring. One of those perfect records has to go. Carrillo plans on making sure it isn’t his.

Carrillo has spent his training camp in Las Vegas working under the guidance of respected trainer Bob Santos. Away from the comforts of home and the distractions that can come with them, Carrillo says camp has been about discipline, repetition and preparing himself for the kind of grueling fight he expects against Lopez.

The work hasn’t always been comfortable. Carrillo wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This has been one of the hardest and best camps of my career,” Carrillo said. “Working with Bob in Las Vegas has pushed me to another level. There are days when you’re tired and your body is telling you that you’ve had enough, but those are the days that matter. Bob demands discipline, and I’ve given him everything he’s asked of me. I know the kind of fight I’m walking into, so there was no room to cut corners.”

Carrillo believes the weeks spent in Las Vegas have sharpened him both physically and mentally.

“I feel strong, I feel sharp, and most importantly, my mind is right,” Carrillo continued. “I’ve sacrificed a lot for this opportunity. When I get to Los Angeles, I want people to see the work we put in when nobody was watching.”

Despite entering the bout unbeaten with 11 knockouts in 15 victories, Carrillo understands that some observers view Lopez as the favorite.

He’s noticed. And he’s using it as motivation.

Carrillo isn’t interested in complaining about being overlooked. He would rather answer those doubts with his fists.

“I know I’m the underdog, and that’s fine with me,” Carrillo said. “Actually, I like it. It puts a chip on my shoulder. People can make their predictions and talk about who they think is supposed to win. I don’t need to argue with anybody. My job is to get in that ring and show them.”

That mindset has followed Carrillo throughout camp. He respects what Lopez has accomplished, but he doesn’t believe an undefeated record makes any fighter untouchable.

“Najee is a great fighter with a lot of talent,” Carrillo added. “He’s dangerous and he’s earned his position. But I’m undefeated too. I didn’t come from Barranquilla, go through this camp in Las Vegas and make all these sacrifices just to be happy about being in the co-main event. I’m coming to win. I’m coming for that belt. Being the underdog just gives me a little more fire.”

Respect will be there before the fight and after the fight.

For 10 rounds, or however long the bout lasts, Carrillo plans to make Lopez uncomfortable.

Carrillo expects Lopez to have his moments, but he has prepared himself for a physical fight and says he intends to test his opponent in ways he hasn’t experienced during his first 16 professional bouts.

“I’m going to bring pain,” Carrillo said. “I don’t say that because I disrespect Najee. That’s just the mentality I have to bring into this fight. I want to make him uncomfortable. I want him to feel my punches, feel my pressure and understand from the first round that he’s in a real fight.”

Carrillo isn’t necessarily predicting a knockout. He is, however, promising that Lopez will have to earn everything he gets.

“If the knockout comes, I’m going to take it, but I’m prepared for 10 hard rounds,” Carrillo continued. “I want to break him down mentally and physically. I want to keep coming, keep working and make every round difficult for him. He has never lost, so he believes he’s going to win. I believe the same thing about myself. That’s what makes this fight so exciting.”

The WBO Latino Light Heavyweight title represents more than another belt to Carrillo.

A victory over an undefeated opponent with Lopez’s record, on a major stage in Los Angeles, could push Carrillo into a new position in the light heavyweight division and bring him closer to the fights he has imagined since beginning his professional journey.

Carrillo isn’t shy about wanting those opportunities. At the same time, he understands he has to earn them.

“This is the fight that can change everything for me,” Carrillo said. “A win over an undefeated fighter like Najee Lopez, with the WBO Latino title on the line, can put my name in a different conversation. I want to move up the rankings. I want to thank my promoter Sampson Lewkowicz for getting me this fight, and Pro Box for the oppertunity. I want the big fights. Eventually, I want to fight for a world championship. That’s the dream.”

Those ambitions haven’t distracted Carrillo from the immediate task.

“I can’t think about a world title if I don’t take care of August 29,” Carrillo added. “Najee has my full attention. I’m hungry, but I’m also humble enough to know that nothing in boxing is given to you. I have to go earn it. If I want people to consider me one of the best light heavyweights in the world, then this is the type of fight I have to win.”

After overseeing Carrillo’s camp in Las Vegas, Bob Santos believes fans could be in for something special when the two undefeated light heavyweights finally meet.

With both men carrying power, confidence and perfect professional records into the ring, Santos sees all the ingredients for a memorable fight.

“I really believe this has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type of fight,” Santos said. “You’ve got two undefeated light heavyweights who can punch, both guys believe they’re going to win, and neither one wants to give up that zero. Those are the fights where you find out a lot about a fighter. Najee Lopez is a very good fighter, and we have a tremendous amount of respect for what he brings, but Juan Carlos has had an outstanding camp. He’s been disciplined from day one. He showed up, did the work, listened and never looked for the easy way out. As a trainer, that’s all you can ask for. He’s physically and mentally prepared, and I expect people are going to see the best Juan Carlos Carrillo they’ve seen yet.”

For Carrillo, there isn’t much left to say.

The weeks of roadwork, sparring, sacrifice and long days inside the Las Vegas gym are nearly behind him. Now comes the part he has been waiting for.

On August 29, Carrillo plans to walk into the USC Galen Center as an underdog.

He intends to walk out as a champion.

“I’m ready,” Carrillo concluded. “I respect Najee and I know he’s coming to fight, but I’m coming with everything I have. This is my opportunity, and I’m not letting it pass me by. On August 29, people are going to know my name.”