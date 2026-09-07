Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch: Garcia-Benn, Opetaia & Noche UFC

Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week: September 7–13

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn headlines a huge combat sports Saturday, while Jai Opetaia returns and Noche UFC brings a loaded card to Glendale.

September rolls on with one of the busiest fight weekends we have seen in several weeks.

Boxing takes over Las Vegas on Saturday night as Ryan Garcia puts his WBC welterweight championship on the line against Conor Benn. That same card features one of the sport’s best cruiserweights, Jai Opetaia, facing former world champion Noel Mikaelian.

MMA fans have plenty to watch as well. The UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day weekend with Noche UFC from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, featuring several fights with serious divisional implications.

And the action starts Friday night in California.

Here are Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week.

1. Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Boxing — WBC Welterweight World Championship

Saturday, September 12 — T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Paramount+ in the U.S.

This is unquestionably the biggest fight of the week.

Ryan Garcia makes the first defense of his WBC welterweight championship against Britain’s Conor Benn in a matchup built around two aggressive fighters with plenty of power and plenty to prove.

Garcia captured the title earlier this year and now gets the opportunity to establish himself as one of the major players at 147 pounds.

Benn presents a fascinating challenge.

He has spent recent fights competing above the traditional welterweight limit and must return to 147 pounds for this championship opportunity. That weight cut has quickly become one of the biggest storylines surrounding the fight.

The contrast in styles should make things interesting. Garcia owns exceptional hand speed and a dangerous left hook, while Benn has built his reputation around pressure, aggression and a willingness to engage.

The fight headlines the latest Zuffa Boxing event from T-Mobile Arena, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Why watch: Big names, genuine knockout power and a world championship on the line.

2. Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian

Boxing — Cruiserweight Championship

Saturday, September 12 — T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Paramount+

The Garcia-Benn undercard features a fight that hardcore boxing fans should not overlook.

Jai Opetaia faces former cruiserweight world champion Noel Mikaelian with the Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine cruiserweight championships at stake.

Opetaia has established himself as one of boxing’s elite fighters at 200 pounds. His combination of speed, movement, power and conditioning makes him extremely difficult to deal with over 12 rounds.

Mikaelian, however, gives him an experienced opponent who understands championship-level boxing.

This matchup could also help determine what comes next in a cruiserweight division with several intriguing fights available.

Opetaia has spent the past few years building a strong argument that he belongs among boxing’s pound-for-pound elite. Another dominant performance on a major Las Vegas card would only strengthen that case.

Why watch: One of boxing’s best cruiserweights faces another proven championship-level opponent on a massive stage.

3. Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

MMA — UFC Women’s Flyweight Bout

Saturday, September 12 — Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Paramount+

This may actually be the most important MMA fight of the weekend.

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso faces Manon Fiorot in a matchup between two of the highest-ranked contenders at 125 pounds.

The UFC currently lists Fiorot at No. 2 and Grasso at No. 3 in the division.

That makes the stakes obvious.

Fiorot has already challenged for the championship and remains one of the division’s most technically difficult fighters. Her movement, range and disciplined striking present problems for almost everyone.

Grasso knows exactly what it takes to reach the top. She shocked Valentina Shevchenko to capture the championship in 2023 and has remained near the title picture ever since.

Both women enter needing the same thing: a statement win that puts them back at the front of the championship conversation.

Why watch: No title is officially at stake, but this certainly feels like a potential title eliminator.

4. Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

MMA — UFC Featherweight Main Event

Saturday, September 12 — Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Paramount+

Noche UFC closes with a matchup designed for action.

Brazil’s Jean Silva faces Arizona’s Jose Miguel Delgado in the five-round featherweight main event.

Silva enters the week ranked No. 6 by the UFC and continues to establish himself as one of the division’s most dangerous rising contenders. He arrives in Glendale following an impressive victory over Arnold Allen earlier this year.

Delgado gets the biggest opportunity of his career — and gets it in Arizona.

That home-state atmosphere should add another layer to a fight that already has significant consequences.

A Silva victory would keep him moving toward the top five and potentially toward a championship eliminator. Delgado has the opportunity to jump several levels in the featherweight hierarchy with one upset.

Noche UFC takes place Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena, with the main card streaming on Paramount+.

Why watch: A dangerous top contender meets a motivated hometown fighter in a five-round Noche UFC main event.

5. Giovani Santillan vs. Abass Baraou

Boxing — Junior Middleweight Bout

Friday, September 11 — Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California

ProBox TV

Don’t wait until Saturday to start watching fights.

Giovani Santillan and Abass Baraou meet Friday night in an excellent junior middleweight matchup from California.

Santillan enters at 35-1 and has rebuilt his career following his 2024 loss to Brian Norman Jr. He now gets an opportunity to move further into the increasingly competitive 154-pound title picture.

Baraou enters at 17-2 and is looking to rebound from his narrow split-decision defeat against Xander Zayas in a WBA-WBO unification fight earlier this year.

This is exactly the type of crossroads matchup that can produce a good fight.

Both men have legitimate championship ambitions, and neither can afford a setback if he wants to remain near the front of the junior middleweight division.

Former featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez also appears on the card against Daniel Lugo, giving Friday’s ProBox event some additional depth.

Why watch: Two experienced contenders fighting to stay relevant in one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

There really isn’t much debate this week.

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn is Fight Week’s must-watch fight.

Garcia has the speed and explosive left hook that can change a fight instantly. Benn brings pressure, physicality and an attacking style that should force Garcia to work.

Add a world championship, a major Las Vegas stage and questions surrounding Benn’s return to 147 pounds, and there are storylines everywhere.

But don’t sleep on Opetaia vs. Mikaelian.

From a pure boxing standpoint, Opetaia may be the best fighter competing anywhere this weekend.

And over in Glendale, Fiorot vs. Grasso could ultimately have greater championship consequences than the Noche UFC main event itself.

From Friday night in Oceanside to a packed Saturday in Las Vegas and Glendale, this is another strong week for boxing and MMA.

Fight Week will have coverage of the biggest fights and stories throughout the week.