Vito Mielnicki Jr. Makes Statement in Dominant Victory Over Austin “Ammo” Williams

Copyright Photos by Zacharia Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Mielnicki Drops Williams in Opening Round, Adds WBA Continental Americas Title and Sets Sights on Major World Title Fight

NEW JERSEY (September 8, 2026) — Vito Mielnicki Jr. (24-1, 13 KOs) took another major step toward a world title opportunity with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-3, 13 KOs) in their 10-round middleweight showdown.

Mielnicki, co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Boxlab Promotions, won by identical scores of 98-91 on all three judges’ cards and added the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title to his collection, which already includes the WBC Continental Americas, WBO Global and IBF USBA titles.

Mielnicki, who is one step closer to fighting for a world title, set the tone immediately, dropping Williams in the opening round with a sharp right hook-left hook combination. Instead of rushing for the finish, he stayed patient and controlled the rest of the fight with his timing, movement and accurate combinations.

The event, promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, aired live worldwide on DAZN and on TNT in the United States.

Mielnicki credited his preparation with his trainer Ronnie Shields for allowing him to remain composed throughout the fight.

“I had a great camp with Ronnie,” said Mielnicki. “We worked on staying sharp and disciplined, and I think that showed. When I dropped Ammo in the first round, I didn’t get carried away trying to finish him. I stayed with the game plan and kept doing what was working.”

Although Williams entered the fight as a dangerous and proven opponent, Mielnicki felt he was ready for the challenge.

“I have a lot of respect for Ammo,” Mielnicki said. “He can fight, I knew that coming in. This was the type of opponent I wanted because I want to keep testing myself against good fighters. I felt like I controlled the fight, but I’m still learning and getting better.”

With another regional championship now around his waist, Mielnicki believes the victory has moved him closer to his ultimate goal.

“This was a big win for my career,” Mielnicki said. “I want all the big fights. I want to keep earning my way up the rankings and put myself in position to fight for a world title. Lara, Adames, Bently, are all on my radar.”

Performing at home on a major platform made the victory even sweeter.

“I’m grateful to Matchroom and Boxlab for believing in me and giving me these opportunities,” Mielnicki added. “Having the fight shown on TNT and DAZN around the world, in my home state, was special. I want people watching to see that every time I step up, I’m getting better.”

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, believes Mielnicki is on the cusp of a world title shot.

“Vito showed another level against Ammo,” Piedra said. “He hurt him early, but what impressed me was how composed he remained. He didn’t force anything. He boxed, stayed disciplined and controlled the fight. Those are the things you want to see from a fighter who is getting closer to the championship level.”

Piedra believes a world title opportunity isn’t far away.

“Vito now holds regional titles with the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF, and his résumé continues to get stronger,” Piedra continued. “We believe a world title fight is in his near future. He wants the biggest fights available, and our job with Matchroom is to keep putting him in position to earn that opportunity.”