Fight Week Prospect Watch: José Miguel Delgado & 4 Rising Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

Every Tuesday, Fight Week Prospect Watch spotlights rising fighters in boxing and MMA before the rest of the sports world catches up.

This week brings something Prospect Watch loves: real tests.

Three unbeaten boxing prospects face opponents who have yet to lose, Dana White’s Contender Series features two undefeated finishers, and Arizona’s own José Miguel Delgado gets the biggest opportunity of his career — a hometown Noche UFC main event against Jean Silva.

Here are five fighters worth watching this week.

1. José Miguel Delgado — UFC Featherweight

Record: 12-2

Opponent: Jean Silva (17-3)

Fight Date: September 12

Event: Noche UFC

Location: Desert Diamond Arena — Glendale, Arizona

José Miguel Delgado has officially moved beyond being just another UFC prospect.

The Yuma, Arizona native steps into the biggest fight of his career Saturday when he headlines Noche UFC against Jean Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. UFC is billing Delgado as “Arizona’s own” as he takes center stage in front of a home-state crowd.

Delgado accepted the opportunity after Yair Rodriguez withdrew, giving the 28-year-old a chance to accelerate his rise through the featherweight division.

And he has earned the opportunity.

Delgado enters at 12-2 and is riding back-to-back UFC victories over Andre Fili and Austin Bashi. Now comes a serious jump in difficulty against Silva, the UFC’s No. 6-ranked featherweight and one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

For Fight Week, there is another reason this fight stands out.

An Arizona fighter is headlining a major UFC event in Arizona.

That does not happen often.

Fight Week Take: Delgado has gone from prospect to legitimate featherweight player faster than most expected. Beat Jean Silva in Glendale and the conversation changes again — from rising fighter to possible title contender.

2. Dominic Valle — Junior Lightweight

Record: 13-0, 7 KOs

Opponent: Frankie Scarboro Jr. (14-0, 9 KOs)

Fight Date: September 11

Location: Frontwave Arena — Oceanside, California

This is exactly the type of matchup Fight Week Prospect Watch was created to highlight.

Dominic Valle is 13-0.

Frankie Scarboro Jr. is 14-0.

And instead of keeping two undefeated fighters away from each other, they will meet over 10 rounds Friday night on ProBox TV.

Valle has looked like a fighter capable of developing into a legitimate junior lightweight contender, but this represents a different kind of test.

Scarboro has already gone 10 rounds twice in 2026, earning decision victories over Brandon Valdes and Maxwel Montes. He brings experience, confidence and an undefeated record of his own.

One fighter leaves Friday with considerably more momentum.

Fight Week Take: Forget simply reaching 14-0. Beating another undefeated prospect over 10 rounds would give Valle something much more valuable than another win — credibility.

3. Hebert Conceição Sousa — Middleweight

Record: 11-0, 5 KOs

Opponent: Jose de Jesus Adame Chio (15-0-1, 7 KOs)

Fight Date: September 11

Location: Frontwave Arena — Oceanside, California

Hebert Conceição Sousa is running out of reasons to be called a prospect.

The Brazilian Olympic gold medalist has transitioned his elite amateur background into an 11-0 professional record and has already climbed to No. 10 in the WBO middleweight rankings.

Friday gives him another meaningful test.

Sousa faces unbeaten Jose de Jesus Adame Chio, who enters 15-0-1 with seven knockouts, in a scheduled 10-round fight on the ProBox TV card in Oceanside.

With Sousa’s amateur résumé, there is little reason to spend years protecting an undefeated record.

The goal should be contention.

A decisive victory Friday could move him another significant step in that direction.

Fight Week Take: Sousa already proved he could win at the highest level as an amateur. Now the question is how quickly he can force his way into the middleweight world-title picture.

4. Feudri Franco — Welterweight

Record: 7-0, 6 KOs

Opponent: Junior Desir (7-0-1, 5 KOs)

Fight Date: September 11

Location: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Another prospect.

Another undefeated opponent.

And another reason Friday is a very good night for Fight Week Prospect Watch.

Dominican welterweight Feudri Franco enters 7-0 with six knockouts and faces fellow unbeaten Junior Desir in an eight-round main event at the Carlos “Teo” Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo. Desir brings a 7-0-1 record with five knockouts.

Franco has built his early reputation with power, stopping six of his first seven opponents.

Now we find out more.

Desir is not a veteran opponent brought in to survive rounds. He is another young fighter protecting his own unbeaten record and looking to use Franco as a launching point.

Those fights tell us something.

Fight Week Take: Power against developmental opposition gets attention. Power against another hungry unbeaten fighter starts building a résumé.

5. Quentin Pasley — MMA Light Heavyweight

Record: 3-0

Opponent: Arlind Berisha (6-0)

Fight Date: September 8

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series

Tonight, somebody’s perfect record goes.

Quentin Pasley headlines Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 10, Week 5 against undefeated light heavyweight Arlind Berisha at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Pasley is only 3-0 as a professional, but the record does not tell the whole story.

He has stopped all three professional opponents by knockout — all in the first round.

Berisha may be even more dangerous.

He enters 6-0 with six finishes, giving Tuesday’s main event a simple selling point:

Two undefeated light heavyweights. Two perfect finishing rates. One chance to earn a UFC contract.

For Pasley, this is the opportunity to skip several steps in the normal prospect-development process.

Win impressively and his next fight could come in the UFC.

Fight Week Take: Pasley has destroyed everyone put in front of him. Tonight we find out what happens when the fighter across the cage has been doing exactly the same thing.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Dominic Valle

Dominic Valle gets this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week honor.

José Miguel Delgado has the biggest fight.

He has the biggest stage.

And he has the strongest Arizona storyline.

But Valle represents exactly what Prospect Watch is supposed to reward.

He is 13-0.

Frankie Scarboro Jr. is 14-0.

There is no aging veteran being brought in to add another victory to somebody’s record.

There is no obvious “B-side.”

It is two undefeated junior lightweights willing to find out which one is ready for more.

That is how prospects become contenders.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Dominic Valle.

Arizona Spotlight: José Miguel Delgado Gets His Moment

Fight Week will be paying particularly close attention to Saturday’s Noche UFC main event.

Delgado grew up in Yuma.

Saturday, he headlines in Glendale.

And a victory over Jean Silva would give Arizona MMA one of its biggest breakout performances in years.

The UFC has given Delgado the stage.

Now he has to take advantage of it.

Three Unbeaten Boxing Showdowns

There is a clear theme running through this week’s Prospect Watch.

Dominic Valle (13-0) vs. Frankie Scarboro Jr. (14-0).

Hebert Conceição Sousa (11-0) vs. Jose de Jesus Adame Chio (15-0-1).

Feudri Franco (7-0) vs. Junior Desir (7-0-1).

Those are the fights we want to see.

Young fighters risking undefeated records against other young fighters who believe they are headed toward the same destination.

By the end of the week, several prospect rankings could look very different.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow young fighters making the jump from prospect to contender — and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.