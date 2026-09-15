Fight Week Prospect Watch: Pat Brown, Marco Verde & 3 Rising MMA Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

Every Tuesday, Fight Week Prospect Watch spotlights rising fighters in boxing and MMA before the rest of the fight world catches up.

This week is all about undefeated fighters stepping into legitimate tests.

A British knockout artist jumps into his first championship fight. An Olympic silver medalist faces another unbeaten prospect. And tonight, three undefeated MMA fighters enter Dana White’s Contender Series knowing one performance could change their careers.

Here are five rising fighters Fight Week is watching this week.

1. Pat Brown — Cruiserweight

Record: 6-0, 6 KOs

Opponent: John Hedges (12-0, 3 KOs)

Fight Date: September 19

Location: Co-op Live — Manchester, England

Watch: DAZN

Pat Brown has wasted absolutely no time.

The 2024 British Olympian has won his first six professional fights — all six by knockout — and now makes a massive jump in competition against undefeated John Hedges.

There is no developmental opponent waiting for Brown Saturday.

Hedges is 12-0 and will be trying to do exactly what Brown is trying to do: turn an undefeated record into championship credibility.

The two meet in Manchester with the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles at stake.

Brown has been promoted as a future world-title contender almost from the moment he turned professional.

Saturday is the first serious test of whether the hype is moving at the same speed as the fighter.

Fight Week Take: Six fights. Six knockouts. Now an undefeated opponent and championship belts. This is where prospect hype starts becoming something real.

2. Marco Verde — Middleweight

Record: 6-0, 3 KOs

Opponent: Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs)

Fight Date: September 19

Location: Pechanga Arena — San Diego, California

Watch: DAZN

Marco Verde already knows what it feels like to perform under enormous pressure.

The Mexican standout captured silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics before turning professional, and he has raced to a 6-0 record.

Saturday brings his most interesting professional matchup yet.

Verde faces fellow unbeaten middleweight Guillermo Hernandez, who enters 7-0 with four knockouts, on the Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz–Nestor Bravo card in San Diego.

This is exactly the matchmaking Fight Week likes to see.

Two young undefeated fighters.

Neither one has been selected simply to protect the other fighter’s record.

Someone has to take a major step forward.

Fight Week Take: Verde has the Olympic pedigree. Now he needs professional wins that separate him from other talented prospects. Beating another undefeated fighter would do exactly that.

3. Akbar Abdullaev — Lightweight MMA

Record: 13-0

Opponent: Ednilson Barros Santos (14-7-1)

Fight Date: September 15

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Akbar Abdullaev may have the most frightening record on this week’s list.

13 fights.

13 wins.

13 finishes.

Twelve of those victories have come by knockout or TKO.

Abdullaev has already defeated experienced competition outside the UFC, including a run in ONE Championship, but tonight he enters Dana White’s Contender Series with one obvious goal: earn a UFC contract.

He faces Brazil’s Ednilson Barros Santos, an experienced 14-7-1 opponent.

The record difference is significant, but this fight is less about simply getting another victory.

Abdullaev needs to show UFC decision-makers that his spectacular finishing record can translate to the next level.

Fight Week Take: A 13-0 fighter with a 100% finishing rate belongs on Prospect Watch. If Abdullaev produces finish No. 14 tonight, it would be difficult to imagine him leaving Las Vegas without serious UFC interest.

4. Zevan Hunt — Welterweight MMA

Record: 7-0

Opponent: Mayton Perea (8-3)

Fight Date: September 15

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series Main Event

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Zevan Hunt gets the biggest stage on tonight’s Contender Series card.

The undefeated welterweight headlines Week 6 against Mayton Perea.

Hunt enters 7-0 with six finishes — three knockouts and three submissions — showing the ability to end fights whether they stay standing or hit the ground.

His most recent victory came by second-round kneebar against Devin Smyth in March.

Now the stakes change completely.

A strong main-event performance on Contender Series can turn an undefeated regional fighter into a UFC athlete overnight.

Tonight’s card streams on Paramount+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Fight Week Take: Hunt doesn’t just have to win. This is Contender Series. He needs to make people remember the name when the show ends.

5. Luis Hernandez — Middleweight MMA

Record: 7-0

Opponent: Hugo Guillon (7-1)

Fight Date: September 15

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Luis “The Stache” Hernandez brings another perfect record into tonight’s Contender Series.

But there is an even better statistic.

He has never needed the judges.

Hernandez is 7-0 with three knockouts and four submissions, meaning all seven professional victories have ended inside the distance.

His opponent is no easy assignment.

Hugo Guillon enters at 7-1 and brings a six-fight winning streak of his own into the matchup.

That makes this one of the more interesting fights on tonight’s card.

Hernandez has shown he can finish fights.

Now he needs to show he can do it against an opponent arriving with legitimate momentum.

Fight Week Take: Seven fights and seven finishes gets you noticed. An eighth finish on Contender Series could get Hernandez something even better — a UFC contract.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Pat Brown

Pat Brown is this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week.

The reason is simple.

Brown is only 6-0.

John Hedges is 12-0.

And Brown is already stepping into a championship fight against another undefeated fighter.

That is ambitious matchmaking.

Brown has looked devastating through six professional appearances, stopping everyone placed in front of him.

But prospects eventually have to answer a different question:

What happens when the other guy isn’t supposed to lose?

Saturday should begin giving us that answer.

If Brown knocks out Hedges and leaves Manchester with the British and Commonwealth titles, his status changes immediately.

He won’t just be one of Britain’s most exciting cruiserweight prospects.

He’ll be a young champion with a rapidly growing target on his back.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Pat Brown.

The Fight Week Theme: Protect the Zero? Not This Week.

There is a theme worth celebrating this week.

Pat Brown (6-0) vs. John Hedges (12-0).

Marco Verde (6-0) vs. Guillermo Hernandez (7-0).

Meanwhile, Dana White’s Contender Series features undefeated Akbar Abdullaev, Zevan Hunt, Luis Hernandez and Tyshawn Williams all fighting tonight.

This is what prospect development should look like.

Eventually the undefeated record has to be tested.

And sometimes the fastest way to discover the next contender is simply to put two fighters who believe they are special in front of each other.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we track young fighters making the jump from prospect to contender — and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.