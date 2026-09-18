Golden Boy Signs Mexico’s Gustavo “Dorado” Rivera Rio and Colombia’s Ibran “El Asesino” Retamozo

LOS ANGELES (Sept. 18, 2026) — Golden Boy has bolstered its stacked roster with the signing of two exciting Latin American fighters poised to make noise in their respective divisions: Mexico City’s featherweight Gustavo “Dorado” Rivera Rio (16-1, 11 KOs) and undefeated lightweight Ibran “El Asesino” Retamozo (19-0, 14 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia.

“Signing with Golden Boy Promotions is a dream come true,” said Gustavo. “Boxing has been my life since I was a kid, and I always envisioned myself being part of this team. My nickname, ‘Dorado,’ has always carried a special connection to the word ‘Golden,’ and even my friends used to tell me that one day I belonged with Golden Boy. Today, that vision has become reality. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to build my legacy with Golden Boy Promotions.”

“I would like to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez, and my manager Michael Miller for giving me this grand opportunity to join Golden Boy’s stable of fighters,” said Ibran. “It has been a dream of mine ever since I started boxing to be with Golden Boy Promotions, “The Creme de la Creme,” or the best of the best when it comes to boxing promoters. Oscar is the ambassador to the latin community in boxing and I watched him ever since I was a little kid win many World Championships. I am just elated to join Golden Boy and have a long and prosperous career with them. All I asked for was an opportunity and I’ll do the rest.”

“Gustavo brings that relentless Mexican fighting spirit, and Ibran is an undefeated, dangerous lightweight who has already shown tremendous power,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Both fighters have the talent and hunger to make serious noise in their divisions. Now it’s our job to do what Golden Boy does best: develop their skills, build their platforms and guide them toward world championships. Nobody fights with more heart than Mexican fighters, and nobody identifies and develops talent like Golden Boy.”

Mexico City’s rising prospect Gustavo Rivera Rio is ready to take his career to the next level under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. The featherweight enters this new chapter with a 16-1 record, including 11 victories by knockout. His lone professional defeat came in May 2024 against the experienced Alexander Espinoza. A fighter with 17 years of experience in the sport, Rivera Rio turned professional in March 2023 and captured the WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title in April 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Leonardo Sanchez. Nicknamed “El Dorado” by one of his professors, Rivera Rio was introduced to boxing by his father, a die-hard fan of the sport. He went on to build an impressive amateur résumé, competing in more than 150 bouts and representing the Mexican National Team. Outside the ring, Rivera Rio has earned a reputation for being well-spoken and carrying himself with confidence and professionalism. Now backed by Golden Boy Promotions, “El Dorado” has his sights set on making an impact on boxing’s biggest stages.

Representing Barranquilla, Colombia, undefeated and hard-hitting lightweight Ibran Retamozo is looking to take the next step in his career and make his U.S. debut. Nicknamed “El Asesino,” or “The Killer,” because of his power, Retamozo has lived up to the moniker with a perfect 19-0 record, including 14 victories by knockout. While he proudly represents his Colombian roots, León, Mexico, has also become home for Retamozo, where he now lives, trains and fights. A Mexican citizen, Retamozo has built his life in the country and considers Mexico home. Under the guidance of Coach James Gogue and managed by Michael Miller, Retamozo continues to sharpen an aggressive, pressure-heavy style built around constantly moving forward and forcing opponents to fight at his pace. Combined with his knockout power, that relentless approach has made “El Asesino” an exciting prospect to watch. Now, Retamozo is ready to bring that pressure to a new audience and introduce himself to U.S. boxing fans.