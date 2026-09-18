Steven Navarro vs. Emanuel Moreno Bantamweight Clash Added to Navarrete–Foster Card on October 24, Live on DAZN

SAN ANTONIO— Two former amateur rivals are set to settle unfinished business with much more on the line than before.

Steven Navarro will face unbeaten Emanuel Moreno in a 10-round clash for the vacant NABO bantamweight title Saturday, Oct. 24, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Navarro and Moreno first met in the semifinals of the 2020 USA Youth National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 2, 2021, with Navarro earning a split decision.

Additionally, super lightweight contender Frank Martin will face Morocco’s Tarik Zaina in a 10-rounder.



Martin-Zaina and Navarro-Moreno join a bill headlined by the three-belt super featherweight world title unification showdown between WBO/IBF champion Emanuel Navarrete and WBC king O’Shaquie Foster.



In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, unbeaten Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez takes on Fort Worth native and former two-time world title challenger Edward Vazquez.



Navarrete-Foster, Gonzalez-Vazquez, Martin-Zaina and Navarro-Moreno will be streamed LIVE on DAZN beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.



Promoted by Top Rank, tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.



Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs), a 22-year-old from Inglewood, California, was a decorated amateur who reached the finals of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials before turning pro in April 2024. He won his first seven bouts before dropping a technical decision to Jesse Daniel Mendoza in November 2025 after an accidental clash of heads opened a cut over Mendoza’s right eye, prompting the bout to be stopped at the start of the fourth round. Navarro rebounded with a unanimous decision over Mario Hernandez in February and followed with a fifth-round knockout of Delvin McKinley in August.



Navarro said, “Texas! I’m thrilled to fight there and thankful to Top Rank and DAZN for the opportunity to fight on the main card. It’s also my first ten-round bout, and I fully intend to give the fans an exciting show and a statement win.”



Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs), 22, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was a multiple-time national amateur champion who compiled a 141-15 record before turning pro in November 2022. He scored a third-round knockout of Ira Terry in November 2024, then decisioned Khalid Twaiti and Edwin Tercero in 2025. Moreno opened 2026 with an eight-round decision over Francisco Pedroza Portillo in April.



Moreno said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight on a Top Rank stage. Steven Navarro is a talented fighter and I respect what he brings to the ring. I’ve known him since the amateurs and we actually fought once in the amateurs, but professional boxing is a completely different story, and I’m going to show it. I’m not coming to be another opponent. I’ve worked too hard and sacrificed too much for this moment. On October 24, I’m coming to make a statement and show everyone the level I’m on compared to these other fighters.”



Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs), a Detroit native now training under Buddy McGirt, broke out in 2022 with victories over Romero Duno and then-unbeaten Michel Rivera before challenging Gervonta Davis for a world title in June 2024. Since moving to 140 pounds, he has stopped former world champion Rances Barthelemy and battled Nahir Albright to a 10-round draw in February. Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs) returns following an eight-round decision against Alexis Nahuel Torres in July.



Before the main broadcast, additional undercard action will stream live on DAZN, Top Rank and DAZN’s YouTube channels, and the Top Rank Classics FAST channel on Roku, Tubi, Pluto and Vizio.



Lightweight phenom Deric “Scooter” Davis (12-0, 10 KOs) will lock horns with Joaquin Silva Faccio (18-7-1, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder.



Unbeaten Los Angeles native Sammy Contreras (8-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-round lightweight bout against an opponent to be named, while San Antonio’s Daniel Cortez III (13-1, 9 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Oziel Rangel Aradillas(8-5, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.



Fort Worth’s Joseph Almajdi (2-1, 2 KOs) will compete in a six-round super welterweigh tilt.