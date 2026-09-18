Undefeated Heavyweight Gustavo Trujillo Returns October 18 Against Donald Haynesworth at Seminole Hard Rock

MIAMI, FL – Recognized as one of the most dangerous fighters in combat sports, undefeated Cuban heavyweight knockout artist Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo (12-0, 11 KOs) will return to the ring on Sunday, October 18, 2026, when he faces veteran contender Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1) in a scheduled 10-round bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The heavyweight showdown will be featured on Fist of Fury 13, presented by The Heavyweight Factory. The matchup continues an active year for Trujillo, who has already earned three victories in 2026 and carries an impressive 91-percent knockout rate into the contest.

“I’m grateful to be returning to the boxing ring and fighting close to home at the Seminole Hard Rock,” said Trujillo, currently ranked WBO #13. “I’ve worked extremely hard to stay active and continue developing as a complete heavyweight. Haynesworth is experienced, has faced several good fighters and knows how to compete at this level. My goal is to make another strong statement by ending the fight early.”

Standing 6-foot-4 and fighting out of Miami, the Cuban-born Trujillo has quickly established himself as one of boxing’s most dangerous emerging heavyweights. Since turning professional in September 2022, he has won all 12 of his bouts and stopped 11 opponents.

In addition to his success in traditional boxing, Trujillo, who is a promotional free agent in boxing, is also the reigning BKB Heavyweight World Champion, strengthening his reputation as one of the most destructive punchers in combat sports. He recently defended that championship by stopping former BKFC and BKB titleholder Mick Terrill in the second round on August 29.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, but I know there is much more ahead of me,” Trujillo continued. “I want to keep testing myself, climbing the heavyweight rankings and continue showing that I belong with the best fighters in the division. On October 18, the fans can expect another explosive performance.”

Haynesworth, a 44-year-old veteran from New Rochelle, New York, has shared the ring with several respected heavyweights, including Richard Torrez Jr., Dainier Pero and Demsey McKean.

“This is another important step toward the bigger fights I’ve been working for,” Trujillo concluded. “I’m focused, hungry and ready to give the fans a great show. I appreciate everyone who continues to believe in me, and I plan to reward that support with another victory.”

“Gustavo continues to show that he has the talent, power and discipline to become a major force in the heavyweight division,” said Abe Swidan of Visionary Sports Group, Trujillo’s manager. “He has remained active, improved with every fight and taken care of business each time he has stepped into the ring. Donald Haynesworth is a tough, experienced opponent who will provide another important test, but we believe Gustavo is ready to make a statement and move one step closer to the biggest fights in the division.”