CW 210 Dublin: Full Fight Card, Start Time and Broadcast Information

It’s fight week in Dublin, as Europe’s Leading MMA Organisation kicks off another week of MMA madness on the Emerald Isle at The RDS on Saturday night!

A massive middleweight title fight tops the bill on the fight card stacked with emerging talent and CW veterans Paddy McCorry leading the charge of a new generation of Irish MMA.

The Middleweight champ defends his title for the very first time in the same venue which saw him win gold last time out on our historic 200th event.

In the co-main event, top prospect Maximus Lally is back in action as he aims to keep his undefeated status intact with another big performance on home turf.

Elsewhere on the card is even more Irish MMA talent, including Ger Harris, Conor McCarthy, Keith Keogh, and Solomon Simon all stepping up to the main card!

Unfortunately, due to late-notice pullouts, previously announced bouts, Lee Hammond vs. Christian Soda, Stephen Costello vs. Jordan O’Neill and Trevor Makengo vs. Bartek Stefański will no longer be going ahead.

The full line-up for CW 210: Dublin is as follows…

Cage Warriors 210: Dublin | LIVE on UFC Fight Pass

Main Card – 20:00 (BST) | 21:00 (CET) |15:00 (ET) | 12:00 (PT)

Middleweight Title: Gustavo Sousa vs. Paddy McCorry (c)

Featherweight: João Pedro Saldanha vs. Max Lally

Catchweight 132lbs: Anderson Soares vs. Ger Harris

Lightweight: Dumitru Girlean vs. Conor McCarthy

Catchweight 150lbs: Jhonatan Cordeiro vs. Keith Keogh

Lightweight: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Solomon Simon

Prelims – 17:30 (BST) | 18:30 (CET) | 12:30 (ET) | 09:30 (PT)

Flyweight: Tom Creasey vs. Gary Rooney

Featherweight: Oliver Tero vs. Lewis Byrne

Flyweight: Billy Sutherland vs. Ronan Deegan

Welterweight: Louis Bricusse vs. Senan Coakley

Featherweight: Miguel Haro vs. Damien McKenna

Featherweight: Jordan Walters vs. Corey McLaughlin

Catchweight 150lbs: Cristiano Oliveira vs. Alex Keogh

CW 210 Dublin will air live on UFC Fight Pass and on international broadcast partners.