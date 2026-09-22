Justin Burlinson Re-Signs With Cage Warriors, Moves Up to Middleweight

Cage Warriors – Europe’s Leading MMA Organisation – is delighted to announce that former CW welterweight champ Justin Burlinson has re-signed to the promotion on an exclusive multi-fight deal.

The 29-year-old has also vacated his belt ahead of a move to middleweight as he chases two-weight status to strengthen his claim for a UFC call-up in the near future.

Burlinson’s next fight has been confirmed, with his middleweight debut set for December 5th as he returns to a home crowd at the Vertu Arena for CW Newcastle.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to be a two-weight world champion, and the road to that continues, this December,” said Burlinson on his decision to move up a weight class.

Fighting out of Sunderland, England, he became the CW Welterweight World Champion at CW 188 Dublin in April 2025, defeating James Sheehan on enemy turf in a fourth-round submission that earned him a POTN bonus.

He was later set to defend his belt against interim Welterweight Champion Sean Clancy Jr., but a freak accident on fight day forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Now, he aims to join an exclusive club of two-weight champions, with his run towards a second belt beginning on December 5th at CW Newcastle.