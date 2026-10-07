Fight Week Heavyweight Top 10 Rankings — October 2026

Fight Week Heavyweight Top 10: Huge Fights Loom as the Division Heads Into a Defining Fall

Updated: October 7, 2026

The heavyweight division is entering the part of the year when rankings can change in a hurry.

For the moment, however, Fight Week’s Top 10 remains stable. Oleksandr Usyk still sits above the division, Daniel Dubois remains the strongest active champion beneath him, and Agit Kabayel continues to wait for the kind of major fight that could finally push him toward the top two.

That calm won’t last long.

On October 17, Dubois and Fabio Wardley will meet again at London’s O2 Arena after their brutal first fight ended with Dubois climbing off the canvas twice and stopping Wardley in the 11th round. Then, on December 11, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally settle a rivalry that has followed British boxing for more than a decade.

Those fights will reshape these rankings.

For now, here is the Fight Week Heavyweight Top 10 for October 2026.

Rank Fighter Previous Movement 1 Oleksandr Usyk 1 — 2 Daniel Dubois 2 — 3 Agit Kabayel 3 — 4 Filip Hrgovic 4 — 5 Tyson Fury 5 — 6 Fabio Wardley 6 — 7 Frank Sanchez 7 — 8 Anthony Joshua 8 — 9 Murat Gassiev 9 — 10 Moses Itauma 10 —

1. Oleksandr Usyk — 25-0, 16 KOs

Previous Rank: 1 — No Change

Oleksandr Usyk no longer owns all of the sanctioning-body hardware, but that doesn’t change his position at the top of Fight Week’s heavyweight rankings.

Usyk voluntarily gave up the IBF, WBA and WBC belts during the summer while retaining The Ring championship and making it clear that he wasn’t walking away just yet. His career résumé remains unmatched among active heavyweights: two victories over Anthony Joshua, two over Tyson Fury and two over Daniel Dubois, along with everything he accomplished while becoming undisputed at cruiserweight.

His final chapter is still developing. Negotiations for a farewell fight with Deontay Wilder have advanced, and a third meeting with Fury remains a possibility if Fury handles Joshua in December. Whatever Usyk decides, everybody else is still being measured against him.

Until someone actually beats him, No. 1 remains Usyk’s spot.

2. Daniel Dubois — 23-3, 22 KOs

Previous Rank: 2 — No Change

Daniel Dubois enters October with an opportunity to strengthen his position as the heavyweight closest to Usyk.

His May victory over Fabio Wardley was not clean or easy. Dubois was dropped twice early and appeared to be in serious trouble before gradually turning the fight through pressure, physical strength and sustained punishment. By the 11th round, Wardley could no longer hold him off.

Now Dubois has to prove that result wasn’t a one-off.

The two meet again October 17 at the O2 Arena with Dubois’ WBO heavyweight championship on the line. Dubois has talked about using this fight to begin building a legacy, while Wardley believes he let the first meeting slip away by abandoning his game plan after hurting Dubois early.

A second decisive victory would make Dubois’ No. 2 position extremely difficult to challenge.

3. Agit Kabayel — 27-0, 19 KOs

Previous Rank: 3 — No Change

Agit Kabayel may be the most frustrating fighter to rank right now because his résumé is good enough to justify this position, yet he cannot seem to land the fight that would allow him to move higher.

The unbeaten WBC champion has put together stoppage wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, Zhilei Zhang and Damian Knyba. That is a serious body of work, particularly for a fighter who spent much of his career outside the international spotlight.

The problem is opportunity.

Kabayel has openly said he would fight Fury, Joshua, Wilder or virtually any major heavyweight, but the division’s biggest names already have commitments. Dubois and Wardley are tied up with their rematch, Fury and Joshua have December booked, and Hrgovic has an IBF mandatory situation to resolve.

Kabayel remains No. 3, but he needs the marquee opponent his résumé deserves.

4. Filip Hrgovic — 21-1, 16 KOs

Previous Rank: 4 — No Change

Filip Hrgovic earned this position the hard way.

Moses Itauma entered their August fight as one of boxing’s hottest young heavyweights and a massive favorite. For much of the early fight, that confidence appeared justified. Itauma was faster, sharper and even scored a knockdown.

Hrgovic survived all of it.

As Itauma’s pace collapsed, Hrgovic kept coming until he forced a ninth-round stoppage and captured the vacant IBF heavyweight championship. It was the defining victory of his career and immediately pushed him into Fight Week’s top four.

His next move remains interesting. Frank Sanchez is contractually entitled to an IBF title shot after stepping aside to allow Hrgovic-Itauma to happen, although Hrgovic has floated the possibility of another arrangement if a bigger opportunity becomes available.

Until that situation is resolved, Hrgovic stays exactly where he belongs.

5. Tyson Fury — 36-2-1, 25 KOs

Previous Rank: 5 — No Change

Tyson Fury finally has the fight boxing fans have been discussing for years.

Fury and Anthony Joshua will meet December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, ending one of the longest-running “what if” conversations of the modern heavyweight era. The fight will also carry the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title, although Joshua has already made it clear that the belt itself is not what motivates him.

Fury still believes he is the best heavyweight in the world despite two defeats to Usyk, and stylistically he remains one of the most complicated opponents in the sport. His size, movement, experience and ability to change approaches mid-fight are why he stays inside Fight Week’s top five.

But December is enormous.

Beat Joshua convincingly and Fury could climb immediately. Lose, and his position among the division’s elite becomes much harder to defend.

6. Fabio Wardley — 20-1-1, 19 KOs

Previous Rank: 6 — No Change

Fabio Wardley’s ranking is unusual because his most recent fight ended in defeat, yet his stock did not collapse with it.

Wardley dropped Dubois twice and showed that his power is legitimate even against the division’s elite. The problem was what happened after those knockdowns. Rather than remain patient, Wardley allowed the fight to become increasingly physical, and Dubois was able to drag him into the kind of prolonged battle that favored the bigger, more experienced champion.

Wardley knows exactly where he believes the first fight went wrong, and he has promised to correct it October 17.

This time there will be no need to debate his ranking afterward. If Wardley wins, he probably moves directly into the top three or four. If he loses decisively again, he will fall.

7. Frank Sanchez — 26-1, 19 KOs

Previous Rank: 7 — No Change

Frank Sanchez remains one of the least talked-about serious contenders in the heavyweight division.

The Cuban’s lone professional defeat came against Kabayel, but he rebuilt his position with a destructive knockout of previously unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr. That victory put Sanchez in position to challenge for the IBF championship.

He now holds contractual rights to face Hrgovic after accepting step-aside compensation before Hrgovic fought Itauma. Hrgovic would clearly prefer a larger fight, but unless another deal is reached, Sanchez should eventually get the title opportunity he earned.

Stylistically, Sanchez is still dangerous because he does not fight like the traditional lumbering heavyweight. His movement, speed and counterpunching can make opponents chase him all night.

8. Anthony Joshua — 30-4, 27 KOs

Previous Rank: 8 — No Change

Anthony Joshua finally has a chance to completely rewrite the final chapter of his career.

His July victory over Kristian Prenga was far more dramatic than expected. Joshua was dropped twice in the opening round before recovering and scoring the knockout, a performance that showed both the vulnerability and the destructive power that have defined much of his career.

Now comes Fury.

The December 11 fight is bigger than a normal divisional ranking matchup. Both men are former champions, both have lost twice to Usyk, and both understand that this could determine how the heavyweight era between the Klitschko years and the next generation is remembered.

Joshua stays at No. 8 today.

He could be much higher by Christmas.

9. Murat Gassiev — 34-2, 27 KOs

Previous Rank: 9 — No Change

Murat Gassiev remains the most difficult champion to place.

He owns the WBA “regular” heavyweight title and still carries the power that once made him one of boxing’s most feared cruiserweights. But compared with the fighters above him, he simply lacks the signature heavyweight victory required to justify a higher position.

The WBA situation has become even more complicated now that Fury-Joshua will be contested for the vacant “super” championship while Gassiev continues to hold the regular version.

A major fight would solve the ranking question quickly. Until then, No. 9 feels appropriate.

10. Moses Itauma — 14-1, 12 KOs

Previous Rank: 10 — No Change

Moses Itauma remains in the rankings because Fight Week is not going to erase everything he showed before the Hrgovic defeat.

For several rounds against the eventual IBF champion, Itauma looked exactly like the elite prospect everyone believed he was. The speed was exceptional, the combinations were sharp and Hrgovic had real difficulty dealing with him.

The problem was stamina and pacing.

Once Itauma slowed, Hrgovic exploited the opening and stopped him. It was a painful lesson, but also the type of lesson that can ultimately make a 21-year-old heavyweight better.

Fight Week leaves Itauma at No. 10 because his talent still belongs in this conversation, but his next fight matters. A strong response keeps him here. Another setback opens the door for the contenders behind him.

Biggest Mover: None

There is no reason to manufacture movement this week.

Nobody in Fight Week’s Heavyweight Top 10 has fought since our September update, so the rankings remain unchanged. The division’s biggest developments have been matchmaking rather than results.

That will change very soon.

New Entry: None

No fighter outside the Top 10 produced a result that forced his way into the rankings.

The door is still open, particularly at No. 10, where Itauma’s position will depend heavily on how he rebounds from the first loss of his career.

Dropped Out: None

The same 10 heavyweights remain.

October 17 could change that order significantly.

On the Bubble

Efe Ajagba remains extremely close to breaking into Fight Week’s Top 10, while Justis Huni still has the youth and technical ability to make another run toward the rankings. Joseph Parker, Martin Bakole and Zhilei Zhang also remain relevant, although each needs a meaningful victory to push past the fighters currently occupying the bottom of the list.

The gap between No. 8 and the fighters outside the rankings is not especially large. One major heavyweight result could change several positions at once.

The Fight That Changes Everything

Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley II — October 17

This is not merely Fight Week’s heavyweight fight to watch.

It is the fight that could reshape the division.

Dubois enters as the WBO champion and Fight Week’s No. 2 heavyweight. Wardley enters ranked No. 6 and carrying the belief that he had Dubois on the verge of defeat in their first meeting.

The rematch is scheduled for October 17 at the O2 Arena, and both men have promised a more decisive outcome this time.

If Dubois wins again, he strengthens his claim as the clear No. 2 heavyweight behind Usyk and moves closer to another major unification opportunity.

If Wardley wins, the entire top half of Fight Week’s rankings gets thrown into chaos.

And then, less than two months later, Fury vs. Joshua arrives.

The heavyweight division may look very different when we publish this ranking again.