Alycia Baumgardner has made the decision to vacate her super featherweight world titles as she sets her sights on becoming undisputed lightweight world champion at 135 pounds.

Coming off her impressive victory over Elif Nur Turhan to capture the IBF lightweight world title, Alycia has already cemented herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing. With Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han set to meet in a lightweight unification showdown on Saturday, February 20 in El Paso, Alycia is focused on pursuing the winner and taking the next step toward becoming a two-division undisputed world champion.

MVP fully supports her decision and looks forward to helping her continue to challenge herself, pursue the biggest fights, and make history.